HOLY CANNOLI! CARRABBA'S ITALIAN GRILL HAS A NEW APP

News provided by

Carrabba's Italian Grill

21 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

Diners get an app-etite pleasing menu of sweet benefits at their fingertips, from faster seating to loyalty rewards, exclusive event invites and, for a limited time, free dessert!

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentic Italian cuisine is just a click away with the all-new Carrabba's mobile app, the latest way to taste the flavors and fun of Carrabba's Italian Grill. The app serves a satisfying selection of exclusive benefits including free dessert for downloading with any adult entrée through Sunday, Dec. 3.

Continue Reading
The Carrabba's mobile app serves a satisfying selection of exclusive benefits including free dessert for downloading with any adult entrée through Sunday, Dec. 3.
The Carrabba's mobile app serves a satisfying selection of exclusive benefits including free dessert for downloading with any adult entrée through Sunday, Dec. 3.

"The Carrabba's app was designed to make it easier than ever for guests to dine with us," said Bronze R. Major, Head of Marketing for Carrabba's Italian Grill. "We've added a number of features to enhance the Carrabba's experience whether guests are dining in the restaurant, ordering carryout or delivery, and we're excited to share this added dimension of our warm Italian hospitality."

The app offers an abundant selection of benefits and rewards for those who want to taste mouth-watering Italian cuisine crafted from family recipes handed down through generations.

  • Get seated faster: Tap the app for its waitlist features to get seated faster.
  • RSVP to exclusive events: Get first-in-line access to Carrabba's monthly wine dinners, spirit-pairing dinners and more. The next event is the Caymus Wine Dinner, a chef-crafted experience paired with some of the best wines from the Wagner family on Tuesday, Dec. 5 and A Feast of the Seven Fishes Wine Dinner on Wednesday. Dec. 20. RSVP today to reserve a spot to either event.
  • Delicious rewards: Sign up for loyalty program Dine Rewards to earn rewards, or link account in the app.
  • Order with ease: Order effortlessly with easy customization options plus reorder favorites.
  • Up-to-date menus: View menus from your local Carrabba's restaurant including seasonal specials. Available now through January 15, Winter Specials feature a new Mezzaluna Fritte, returning favorites Short Rib Marsala and Rigatoni Al Forno, a Cannoli Cake for Two, and hand-crafted cocktails such as the new Italian Cookie Martini and Merry Berry Martini served in a holiday ornament.

For more information and to download the Carrabba's App, visit www.carrabbas.com/app.

About Carrabba's Italian Grill
Offering authentic Italian cuisine passed down from our founders' family recipes, Carrabba's Italian Grill® invites guests to "Come together at Carrabba's" with the people who matter most. Carrabba's is the centerpiece of creating lasting connections through the sharing of food. Signature dishes include Lasagne, Pollo Rosa Maria, Wood-Fire Grilled Steak and Chops, and the newest Johnny Trio plated with Tuscan-Grilled Sirloin Marsala, Chicken Bryan and Mezzaluna. Carrabba's offers online ordering and curbside carryout with care; catering options include Individually Packaged Entrées and a la carte selections. To learn more, visit www.carrabbas.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: 
Jackie Rodriguez 
[email protected]

SOURCE Carrabba's Italian Grill

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.