Holy Cannoli...Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with Two Chicago Icons!

CHICAGO, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Third-generation Chicago bakery, Eli's Cheesecake and fourth-generation J.P. Graziano Grocery will debut their sweet collaboration, Cannoli Cheesecake, in honor of National Cheesecake Day, Tuesday July 30th. The pastry chefs at Eli's put their spin on J.P. Graziano's perfect cannoli by adding creamy ricotta, candied orange peel and bittersweet chocolate chips to Eli's famous Chicago-style cheesecake recipe. Baked on a cannoli crumb crust, the delicious dessert is finished with mascarpone mousse and a wild Amarena cherry imported from Italy. Want to try it? Cannoli live once! Eli's and Graziano's will be passing out free slices in front of Graziano's (901 W. Randolph Street, Chicago) from 11AM-12PM, while supplies last. The Cannoli Cheesecake will also be available for sale inside J.P. Graziano, at Eli's Cheesecake Cafe (6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago) and at EliCheesecake.com.

Photo by Neil John Burger. An Eli's Cannoli Cheesecake on a plate surrounded by sandwiches and condiments from J.P. Graziano Grocery.

In addition, on Tuesday, Eli's will be passing out free cheesecake all over the City: Seneca Park, Lurie Children's Hospital, Taste for the Homeless at Englewood and Riverdale locations, the Chicago History Museum, and the North Austin branch of the Chicago Public Library. Follow us on Instagram @ElisCheesecake for times.

Saturday, July 27th - Tuesday, July 30th (Bakery is closed on Sunday) at the Eli's Cheesecake Cafe, (6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, Chicago): Cheesecake slices will be 44 cents (in honor of Eli's 44th birthday) on Saturday and Tuesday. Also, on Saturday enjoy Cheesecake Bingo, cheesecake tasting and photos with Eli's Mascot "Slice" and on Tuesday play the Spin and Win Wheel and try our new Cannoli cheesecake.

J.P. Graziano Grocery, founded by Sicilian immigrant Vincenzo Graziano, began as a street-vending operation with a horse-drawn wagon. With the help of his sons, Alfredo and Paul, it evolved into Chicago's leading wholesaler of imported and domestic grocery products. By the 1950s, J.P. Graziano delivery trucks were supplying numerous restaurants and independent grocers throughout the Chicago area. In 2007, fourth-generation owner Jim Graziano opened a sub shop inside the then 70-year-old store, which has since become one of Chicago's best sandwich shops, as evidenced by the long lines of hungry and happy customers.

It all started in 1940, when Eli Schulman found a foreclosure sign on the door of his favorite coffee shop. On a whim (he never ran a restaurant before) and armed with his mother's recipes, he bought the place and the rest is history! Forty years and a few restaurants later, Eli declared cheesecake to be the signature dessert at the legendary Eli's The Place For Steak. It was there that he created Chicago-style Cheesecake, known for its caramelization, creamy texture and shortbread cookie crust. What began as a local favorite has become a Chicago food icon!

