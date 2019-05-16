Holy Cross Health Receives Excellence Award for the 20th Year

"Each individual who works at Holy Cross Health plays an important role in the trusted, quality care we provide to the community each day," said Kate Wellner, chief human resources officer, Holy Cross Health. "We are committed to ensuring that our talented, vibrant and diverse community of colleagues can reach their full career potential, in a friendly and supportive work environment."

In addition to receiving the Workplace Excellence Seal of Approval, Holy Cross Health also received the 2019 AWE Health & Wellness Seal of Approval (12th year in a row), the 2019 AWE EcoLeadership Award (11th year in a row), the 2019 AWE Diversity Champion Award (8th year in a row), the 2019 AWE Certificate of Recognition: Best Practices Supporting Workers of All Abilities (2nd year; the award's inaugural year was 2018), and the 2019 AWE Certificate of Recognition: Best Practices Supporting Workers 50+ (2nd year; the award's inaugural year was 2018).

The Alliance for Workplace Excellence (AWE) is a non-profit organization founded in 1999 by Discovery Communications, Mental Health Association (now EveryMind), and Montgomery County, Maryland. AWE recognizes organizations that foster an environment that cultivates workforce excellence, acts on its beliefs, values differences, empowers employees, ensures safety and security, operates as a global corporate citizen and facilitates employee life and work success.

Holy Cross Health continues to stand out in the following areas:

Diversity and inclusion . Holy Cross Health employs a diverse workforce that mirrors the communities we serve within an inclusive environment. Holy Cross Health established a Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Council focused on targeted ways we engage colleagues in D&I initiatives. Collectively, colleagues speak more than 60 languages.

. Holy Cross Health employs a diverse workforce that mirrors the communities we serve within an inclusive environment. Holy Cross Health established a Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Council focused on targeted ways we engage colleagues in D&I initiatives. Collectively, colleagues speak more than 60 languages. Family and colleague-friendly policies and programs . Holy Cross Health provides generous paid time off, a 403(b) retirement savings plan with a corporate match, excellent health insurance options, and more.

. Holy Cross Health provides generous paid time off, a 403(b) retirement savings plan with a corporate match, excellent health insurance options, and more. Strong health and wellness initiatives . Holy Cross Health provides all colleagues free flu shots, annual health assessments, fitness challenges, nutrition education and classes, reduced rates for professional footwear, and colleague health fairs. The organization promotes the value of living well in body, mind and spirit by providing a variety of incentives to maintain a lower cost for medical benefits while working toward healthy lifestyle goals. Onsite fitness classes are available at both hospitals along with free registration for colleagues for more than 70 health education, screening and self-management classes offered by Holy Cross Health each week in our service area.

. Holy Cross Health provides all colleagues free flu shots, annual health assessments, fitness challenges, nutrition education and classes, reduced rates for professional footwear, and colleague health fairs. The organization promotes the value of living well in body, mind and spirit by providing a variety of incentives to maintain a lower cost for medical benefits while working toward healthy lifestyle goals. Onsite fitness classes are available at both hospitals along with free registration for colleagues for more than 70 health education, screening and self-management classes offered by Holy Cross Health each week in our service area. Employee recognition and development opportunities . Holy Cross Health offers a number of colleague recognition programs, skill-development courses, educational training programs as well as continuing education support.

. Holy Cross Health offers a number of colleague recognition programs, skill-development courses, educational training programs as well as continuing education support. Collaborative corporate culture and management approach . Holy Cross Health promotes direct working relationships where ideas can be shared with managers anytime while working to offer the most advanced health services to the people in our communities.

. Holy Cross Health promotes direct working relationships where ideas can be shared with managers anytime while working to offer the most advanced health services to the people in our communities. Commitment to corporate, social and civic responsibilities. In 2018, Holy Cross Health contributed $60 million in community benefit, including $36 million in free or reduced-cost services for uninsured and underinsured members of our community.

Holy Cross Health and other recipients will be honored during the AWE's 20th annual awards celebration on June 7, 2019 at the Gaithersburg Marriott Washingtonian Center.

Learn more about the specifics of the award and the variety of workplace programs and initiatives that Holy Cross Health has implemented or enhanced. To see all of Holy Cross Health's awards and recognitions, visit http://www.holycrosshealth.org/awards.

About Holy Cross Health

Holy Cross Health is a Catholic, not-for-profit, people-centered health system that serves the two most populous counties in Maryland, Montgomery and Prince George's counties, with a commitment to being the most trusted provider of health care services in the area. Founded in 1963 by the Sisters of the Holy Cross, Holy Cross Health is a member of Trinity Health of Livonia, Michigan, one of the largest multi-institutional Catholic health care delivery systems in the nation. Holy Cross Hospital, in Silver Spring, is one of the largest hospitals in Maryland, and Holy Cross Germantown Hospital is the first hospital in the nation on a community college campus, enhanced by an educational partnership. The Holy Cross Health Network operates primary care practices and affordable health centers, and offers a wide range of innovative, community-based health and wellness programs. Specialty care, home care and hospice services round out Holy Cross Health's high-quality and coordinated continuum of care that aims to improve health and move life ahead for individuals and populations in the communities served. In fiscal 2018, Holy Cross Health contributed nearly 10 percent of its $611 million revenue to community benefit activities that meet community needs and improve access to health. Learn more at HolyCrossHealth.org.

