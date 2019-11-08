Holy Cross Hosts World Premiere of Renowned Composer Osvaldo Golijov's New Work 'Falling Out of Time'

A much-anticipated release from Golijov, the "Falling Out of Time" song cycle was written for the Silkroad Ensemble, the Grammy-winning group founded by cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and performed in front of a packed audience comprised of students, faculty, staff, alumni and distinguished guests at Holy Cross' Brooks Concert Hall.

"The Holy Cross community is still buzzing with excitement from having hosted the world premiere of 'Falling Out of Time,'" said Margaret Freije, provost and dean of the college at the College of the Holy Cross. "Osvaldo's work is so breathtakingly powerful that you can't help but be excited for our students having the opportunity to learn from one of the world's most celebrated contemporary composers."

Golijov's poignant work is based on David Grossman's book by the same name, about a man dealing with such profound grief after the death of his son that he sets out on a journey "out of time" to find him, or to find answers. The piece is scored for three voices, that of Amsterdam-based soprano Nora Fisher, Biella Da Costa, one of Venezuela's most acclaimed and versatile vocalists, and Wu Tong, the renowned sheng player and vocalist from Beijing, as well as electronics, string quintet, kemanche, percussion, pipa, sheng and trumpet.

One of the most important contemporary classical composers of our time, Golijov's works — known for blending influences from many musical traditions to reflect the multicultural modern world — include the widely acclaimed retelling of the "St. Mark Passion," the opera "Ainadamar," song cycles, chamber music and film scores. He is the recipient of two Grammy awards and the coveted MacArthur "Genius Grant" Fellowship.

A member of the faculty at Holy Cross since 1991, Golijov, who has a strong commitment to both his students and Holy Cross' mission, was delighted to be able to premiere his newest work at the College. "It's very hard for me to call a place home, but Holy Cross feels like home," he said. "I have had pieces premiere all over, but to have this premiere at home is much more meaningful."

Workshops for the piece began in 2017 with Silkroad, who are in their third year as artists-in-residence through Holy Cross' Arts Transcending Borders initiative. As part of the development of "Falling Out of Time," Golijov and Silkroad spent time working on the piece at the College's Thomas P. Joyce '59 Contemplative Center, a 52-acre site created for retreat programs, which proved to be an invaluable experience, according to the composer.

Following the world premiere at Holy Cross, Silkroad is set to begin its US tour for "Falling Out of Time," which will include upcoming performances at the Germantown Performing Arts Center in Tennessee (Nov. 9), Wolf Trap in Virginia (Nov. 15 and 16) and Virginia Tech's Moss Arts Center (Nov. 17).

About Silkroad Ensemble:

Founded by cellist Yo-Yo Ma in 1998, Silkroad Ensemble creates music that engages difference, sparking radical cultural collaboration and passion-driven learning to build a more hopeful world. The musicians of the Grammy Award-winning Silkroad Ensemble represent dozens of artistic traditions and nationalities, and appear in many configurations and settings. Over 20 years, Silkroad has commissioned 80 new works by more than 20 composers from 20 countries, performing live around the globe. Osvaldo Golijov is a longtime Silkroad collaborator and attended the first Silkroad Ensemble gathering at Tanglewood in 2000.

About College of the Holy Cross:

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation's leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.

