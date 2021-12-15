Holy Gems Launches Rare Precious Gems Jewelry Collection with "A Holy Land Love Story" Video Campaign

NETANYA, Israel, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holy Gems ("https://holy-gems.com/") launched its first collection of 101 one-of-a-kind pieces of fine jewelry features extremely rare gemstones mined from the Holy Land of Israel, with its video campaign today. The video, "A Holy Land Love Story," which launched the Holy Gems first limited jewelry auction, demonstrates the journey and emotional connection to these exceptional gems, and the highly exclusive pieces that elevate not only precious materials, but a connection to the sanctity of the land where they came from and the astonishment that their existence evokes.

Holy Gems new limited collection of luxury jewelry featuring extremely rare certified precious gemstones mined, for the first time in history, from the Holy Land of Israel. Holy Gems collection

"This video is a love story between a man and the most sacred Land in the world. It communicates the connection between our extremely rare precious gems, to thousands of years of history and sanctity. The journey to the launch of Holy Gems has been one of focus, faith and determination. The core of our brand is about jewelry that accentuates the beauty of the rare natural precious gems that were mined exclusively in an area that was supposed to be only earth," explains Tali Shalem, CEO, of Shefa In Israel Ltd. the parent company of Holy Gems.

As a small tribute to doctors around the world, for their contribution during the global epidemic, Holy Gems chouse, Dr. Jonathan Wegman, Hadassah Hospital surgical surgeon, as their video leading actor-model. Filmed and produced in Israel, and its beautiful landscapes, the campaign takes a new perspective for a luxury jewelry campaign, focusing on a deep emotional love, but this time to the sacred land from which the precious gems were mined.

The Holy Gems journey began in March 2020, when Shefa in Israel Ltd., the only gem mining company in Israel, received an official discovery certificate from the Supervisor of Mines in the State of Israel. This established that an unprecedented deposit of precious gems was discovered at the alluvial Kishon Mine in northern Israel. Only a small number of carats have been mined to date, including fewer than 100 carats of sapphire, approximately 200 carats of spinel, fewer than 200 carats of garnet and fewer than 200 carats of Carmel-Sapphire, which is found only in Israel and which received the IMA: Mineral of the Year award in 2018.

The luxurious fine jewelry collection offers highly coveted designs created by Michaella Taub, an internationally recognized jewelry designer, who was inspired by biblical verses about the promised land. All the gems undergo a delicate polishing process to reveal their beautiful natural properties. Each piece is set on a stage of 18K gold and VS collection small diamonds and is individually handcrafted using a microscopic level of accuracy for the purpose of matching the jewel to the gem, not the reverse as is customary.

Each Holy Gems piece is certified by a member of the National Association of Jewelry Appraisals, which is authorized by the EGL to issue international precious gems and jewelry grading. The certification process is backed by independent geological and gemological reports, comprehensive university studies, and scientific evidence provided by the mining company.

Having an established presence in the diamond and luxury jewelry market for three generations in Israel, the Holy Gems parent company, Shefa In Israel Ltd. is known as a forward-thinking company with an innovative vision and extraordinary technical acumen. The company and its associates are recognized for having established cutting-edge diamond and jewelry boutiques in New York, London, and Jerusalem and has parlayed its foothold in the luxury jewelry market into Holy Gems.

