Holy Grail Steak Co. Adds Purebred Heritage Kurobuta Pork

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holy Grail Steak Co. has expanded its product line in its quest to source the most luxurious proteins on the planet. In addition to its portfolio of world-class steaks, the company is now offering purebred heritage Kurobuta pork.

Holy Grail Steak Co.'s new purebred heritage Kurobuta lineup includes chops, ribs, roasts, and hardwood smoked bacon.

Kurobuta (Japanese for "black hog") comes from the renowned Berkshire breed. Raised in the heartland of the Midwest under stringent guidelines, Holy Grail's Kurobuta pork starts with impeccable breeding. The hogs are fed a specially formulated vegetarian blend and raised humanely without the use of hormones and antibiotics. The result is consistent and exceptional quality: flavorful, tender, and juicy meat that is rich red color and laced with intramuscular fat.

Holy Grail's heritage Kurobuta pork is a far cry from your standard supermarket pork. Modern, conventional hogs are lean and tend to be tough because they have been bred to have very little fat. In contrast, Kurobuta pork has lush marbling which contributes to its superior texture and flavor.

"We are very excited for our first foray beyond beef," says Cameron Hughes, founder of Holy Grail Steak Co. "Kurobuta is the pork equivalent of wagyu beef, so it felt like a natural extension of our portfolio. It's super tender, renowned for its abundant marbling, and boasts a complex flavor profile beyond anything you'll find at the grocery store. Our customers seek the best-quality protein options, and we are confident they'll thoroughly enjoy this 100% purebred Kurobuta—the holy grail of pork."

Holy Grail's Kurobuta lineup includes chops, ribs, roasts, and hardwood smoked bacon. The company has also combined the Kurobuta pork with its Tajima American Wagyu beef to create "The 50/50 Burger," a blend available in both unseasoned and pre-seasoned half-pound patties. The rich beefiness of the wagyu pairs perfectly with the silkiness of the Kurobuta to produce one of the finest burger experiences on the planet. For more information, please visit HolyGrailSteak.com.

About Holy Grail Steak Co.

Holy Grail Steak Co. is the premiere online purveyor of genuine Kobe Beef and other rare, exclusive high-end steaks. They deliver a never-before-available portfolio of world-class beef and pork right to your doorstep. They work exclusively with best-in-class producer partners whose mission is to connect artisanal farms and ranches with consumers who care deeply about the quality and provenance of their food. For more information, please visit HolyGrailSteak.com.

