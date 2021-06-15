Holy Grail Steak Co. and Town & Country Magazine Curate an Exclusive Luxury Steak Flight for Father's Day

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Holy Grail Steak Co. and Town & Country magazine announce the launch of a new licensing deal – their Father's Day steak experience, available exclusively online.

The Town & Country Ultimate Father's Day Steak Flight features an Upper Prime Black Angus Porterhouse, two Upper Prime Black Angus Filet Mignons, two Santa Carota Carrot-Finished NY Strip Steaks, and six Tajima American Wagyu + Grass-Fed Burgers.

Packed with "beefy" flavor, the Upper Prime cuts are the most tender, succulent, and juicy Black Angus steaks you can get. With about only 1,000 head available each year and very high demand, these steaks can be found only at the best luxury steakhouses in the country. The Santa Carota Carrot-Fed Beef is Holy Grail's newest exclusive. Grass-fed and finished on carrots alone, these steaks are exceptionally flavorful and tender. Finally, the Tajima American Wagyu + Grass-Fed Burgers are a 50/50 blend that results in the most complex, delicious burgers on the market.

"Town & Country prides itself on its discerning eye for quality, so we have partnered with the industry's leader in quality beef, Holy Grail Steak Co.," says Hearst's Sr. Director of Global Licensing Angela Kim. "Launching just in time for Father's Day, our exclusive curation of the finest cuts will bring elevated tastes and luxury to every gathering."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with this legendary brand. Town & Country is the ultimate source for a life well lived and an authority on taste, elegance, and luxury," says Cameron Hughes, founder of Holy Grail Steak Co. "The Father's Day flight we've curated together features high-class cuts you won't find anywhere else, and it's the perfect opportunity for Town & Country readers to treat the special dads in their life."

The Town & Country Ultimate Father's Day Steak Flight is available for purchase online at https://holygrailsteak.com/products/town-country-ultimate-father-s-day-steak-flight for $359.

About Holy Grail Steak Co.

Holy Grail Steak Co. is the premiere online purveyor of genuine Kobe Beef and other rare, exclusive high-end steaks, delivering a never-before-available portfolio of world-class beef and pork right to your doorstep. Working exclusively with best-in-class producer partners, the company's mission is to connect artisanal farms and ranches with consumers who care deeply about the quality and provenance of their food. For more information, visit HolyGrailSteak.com.

About Town & Country

Town & Country has chronicled American life since 1846, always putting an emphasis on people of style and accomplishment who give something back to the world, whether in service, philanthropy or creative endeavor. Combining the highest level of reporting with the very best photography, Town & Country is an acute observer of the broader social landscape, documenting notable weddings and parties, chronicling the pastimes and passions of leading figures and families everywhere, and casting an anthropological eye on the lives of the rich and powerful. For 175 years the magazine has been a trusted source of privileged information, taste and unpretentious fun–in short, an irreplaceable guide to the very best that the world has to offer. Town & Country is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company. Follow Town & Country on Instagram at @townandcountrymag and on Twitter at @TandCMag.

