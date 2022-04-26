Holy Grail Steak Co. First to Bring Ogata Farm Maezawa Beef, "Toro of the Land" to the U.S.

Exclusive partnership with Ogata Family Farm provides extremely rare Wagyu beef for at-home delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Holy Grail Steak Co . announces Ogata Farm Maezawa Beef is now available for purchase in the U.S. for the first time exclusively at HolyGrailSteak.com . Nestled in the small town of Maezawa within the Iwate prefecture in Japan, Ogata Farms raises cattle for arguably the rarest and most limited Wagyu beef in the world.

Today, Holy Grail Steak Co. announces Ogata Farm Maezawa Beef is now available for purchase in the U.S. for the first time exclusively at HolyGrailSteak.com. Boasting a fine, marbled, and moist texture obtained from fattened cattle bred meticulously in Iwate Prefecture, Ogata Farm Maezawa Beef offers an unrivaled, luxury beef experience. Its heavy fat ratio provides a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth taste with every bite.

Boasting a fine, marbled, and moist texture obtained from fattened cattle bred meticulously in Iwate Prefecture, Ogata Farm Maezawa Beef offers an unrivaled, luxury beef experience. Its heavy fat ratio provides a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth taste with every bite. In Japan, this beef is even referred to as the "toro of the land," the beloved tuna belly renowned for its fat content and delicious flavor.

The Ogata Family Farm has worked diligently over generations to earn a reputation as a top-quality beef producer in Japan and has become recognized particularly for its authentic Maezawa beef. With around 800 calves per farm, Ogata farmers care for the cattle using affectionate techniques, offering a stress-free environment and allowing the herd to sleep uninterrupted, to "sleep in peace." Additionally, the Ogata breeders feed their cattle a mixed diet that's high in nutrients and also includes local beer, whiskey, tofu, honey, and soy, which adds a delicate sweetness to the beef. All of these factors contribute to beef that is uncommonly smooth and tender.

"Ogata Farm Maezawa Beef is truly the holy grail of steaks," says Michael Coggins, cofounder of Holy Grail Steak Co. "We are beyond excited to be the first and only company to be able to offer this incredible beef exclusively to our American customers. This collection is in line with our commitment to delivering the most exquisite-tasting steak from small farms across the globe, and the beef is exceptional in every way."

Holy Grail Steak Co.'s Ogata Farm Maezawa lineup includes ribs, strips, and filets, starting at $129. The quality of this specific beef allows Holy Grail Steak Co. to offer these cuts in both A4 and A5, with A4 being the meatier of the two. For more information and to purchase, please visit HolyGrailSteak.com .

About Holy Grail Steak Co.

Holy Grail Steak Co. is the premier online purveyor of genuine Kobe Beef and other rare, exclusive high-end steaks. The company delivers a never-before-available portfolio of world-class beef, pork, and lamb right to your doorstep. It works exclusively with best-in-class producer partners whose mission is to connect artisanal farms and ranches with consumers who care deeply about the quality and provenance of their food. For more information, please visit HolyGrailSteak.com .

Media Contact:

Allie Miller

Crier Communications

310-274-1072 x250

[email protected]

SOURCE Holy Grail Steak Co.