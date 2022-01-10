Holy Grail Steak Co. Launches Burger Subscription Service

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holy Grail Steak Co. today introduces Burger Lab , a subscription service that delivers a variety of the highest quality burger patties right to your doorstep.

From Wagyu and Mangalitsa pork to Santa Carota carrot-finished burgers and proprietary blends, this is the perfect way to taste your way through the world's best burgers.

When you join Burger Lab, you will receive two types of burgers from Holy Grail's exclusive beef and pork collections every three months. Each box includes a total of twelve 8 oz burger patties (six of each type) and recipe cards for inspiration. From Wagyu and Mangalitsa pork to Santa Carota carrot-finished burgers and proprietary blends, this is the perfect way to taste your way through the world's best burgers.

Subscribers are also invited to become a part of Holy Grail's online community where they can show off their creations for ongoing opportunities to win prizes, sample new products and more.

"Our beef and pork patties have consistently been a customer favorite, so we're excited to launch a subscription model as a fun and engaging way for people to expand their burger experience," says Michael Coggins, cofounder of Holy Grail Steak Co. "Each burger has its own distinct flavor, fat, and texture profile. We look forward to seeing which are our customers' favorites and how they craft their perfect burger."

Burger bliss is calling! You can sign up for a Burger Lab subscription for $99, billed quarterly. For more information and to subscribe, please visit HolyGrailSteak.com .

About Holy Grail Steak Co.

Holy Grail Steak Co. is the premier online purveyor of genuine Kobe Beef and other rare, exclusive high-end steaks. They deliver a never-before-available portfolio of world-class beef, pork, and lamb right to your doorstep. They work exclusively with best-in-class producer partners whose mission is to connect artisanal farms and ranches with consumers who care deeply about the quality and provenance of their food. For more information, please visit HolyGrailSteak.com .

