Holy Grail Steak Co. Launches Father's Day Photo Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holy Grail Steak Co., the premier online purveyor of authentic Kobe Beef and other luxury-quality meats, today launches its Father's Day Photo Contest offering the chance to win a specially curated steak and burger flight valued at $1,500. To enter, visit the contest page and submit a photo of any special dad in your life now through June 14. Then be sure to share with your friends and family — the submission with the most vote wins.

In time for Father's Day, one winner will receive the largest Holy Grail giveaway prize to date: one Genuine Kobe Beef Strip Steak, two Akaushi American Wagyu Ribeyes, two Akaushi American Wagyu NY Strip Steaks, two Jack's Creek Full Blood Australian Wagyu Filet Mignon Steaks, two Tajima Prestige American Wagyu NY Strip Steaks, two Santa Carota Carrot-Finished Ribeyes, two Santa Carota Carrot-Finished NY Strip Steaks, an Upper Prime Black Angus Porterhouse, an Upper Prime Black Angus Tomahawk, and a Burger Loader consisting of 24 8-ounce wagyu burger patties.

"Father's Day is synonymous with outdoor grilling, and we are excited to surprise one lucky winner with this ultimate grill pack," says Cameron Hughes, founder of Holy Grail Steak Co. "At Holy Grail, we settle for nothing less than the best, and we simply want make someone's 2021 Father's Day epic."

The contest, open to anyone in the contiguous U.S., closes June 14 (11:59 p.m. PT). The winner will be notified on Tuesday, June 15. For official rules, visit the official contest page.

Holy Grail Steak Co. offers an incredible selection of burgers and luxury steaks including USDA Upper Prime, Santa Carota carrot-finished beef, top-quality American and Australian Wagyu, and authentic Japanese Wagyu. Holy Grail beef is from the finest genetics, fed the best-quality diets, and raised with unsurpassed husbandry protocols. For more information, please visit HolyGrailSteak.com; for the latest news, Father's Day gifting ideas, and promotions, be sure to join the mailing list.

Holy Grail Steak Co. is the premier online purveyor of genuine Kobe Beef and other rare, exclusive high-end steaks, delivering a never-before-available portfolio of world-class beef, pork and lamb right to your doorstep. Working exclusively with best-in-class producer partners, the company's mission is to connect artisanal farms and ranches with consumers who care deeply about the quality and provenance of their food. For more information, visit HolyGrailSteak.com.

