Holy Grail Steak Co. Launches "Holy Grail of Dads" Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The quest for Holy Grail Steak Co. is simple: procure the world's greatest steaks—previously available only in exclusive steakhouses—and deliver them right to your doorstep. This Father's Day, the company is hosting the Holy Grail of Dads contest offering a chance to win the "Holy Grail of Steaks"—a specially curated flight valued over $1,400. In time for Father's Day, one winner will receive: 1 Kobe beef strip steak, 4 Akaushi Wagyu ribeyes, 2 Tajima Wagyu filets mignons, 4 Upper Prime Black Angus ribeyes, 4 Upper Prime strips, 4 Upper Prime filets mignons, and 4 each of their 8 oz. Tajima burgers and Tajima short rib, sirloin, and brisket blended patties.

Holy Grail Steak Co. USDA Upper Prime Black Angus Strip Steak

"Holy Grail's portfolio is a collection of the best steaks money can buy," says Cameron Hughes, founder of Holy Grail Steak Co. "We want to surprise one deserving dad with the unforgettable experience of tasting the best in beef, from grill-friendly classics to uber-marbled Japanese Wagyu. And what's Father's Day without burgers? Let the best man win!"

Nominate any dad by describing why he deserves to win either online or in an Instagram post tagging @HolyGrailSteak and #HolyGrailofDads. One U.S. winner will be selected based on how effectively and creatively they make their case. The contest will be open from June 1 (9 a.m. PT) through June 10 (11:59 p.m. PT). For official rules, visit HolyGrailSteak.com/HolyGrailofDads.

Holy Grail Steak Co. is the first and only online source for genuine Kobe Beef from Japan and has the most comprehensive portfolio of Japanese A5-grade Wagyu including Sanuki Olive Beef and Hokkaido "Snow Beef." They also offer top-quality American Wagyu and USDA Upper Prime from America's most respected ranchers. Hormone and antibiotic-free, all Holy Grail beef is from the finest genetics, fed the best-quality diets, and raised with unsurpassed husbandry protocols. For more information, visit HolyGrailSteak.com and follow the brand on Instagram @HolyGrailSteak.

About Holy Grail Steak Co.

Holy Grail Steak Co. is the only online source of genuine Kobe Beef and other rare, exclusive high-end steaks. They work exclusively with best-in-class producer partners whose mission is to connect artisanal farms and ranches with consumers who care deeply about the quality and provenance of their food. For more information, visit HolyGrailSteak.com.

Media Contact:

Danielle Caldwell

310-274-1072 x 214

215722@email4pr.com

SOURCE Holy Grail Steak Co.

Related Links

http://www.HolyGrailSteak.com

