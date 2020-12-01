Holy Grail Steak Co. Releases Curated Collection of Limited-Edition Holiday Favorites

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the holidays, Holy Grail Steak Co. welcomes decadently delicious and expertly butchered centerpieces into its portfolio of luxury proteins: Upper Prime Black Angus Prime Rib, Kurobuta Rack of Pork, Kurobuta Holiday Ham, and Sonoma County Rack of Lamb.

The pinnacle of Holy Grail's Upper Prime Black Angus collection is the perfectly aged Upper Prime Black Angus Prime Rib. While the vast majority of Prime steak today is actually lower Prime with "at least slightly abundant marbling," Holy Grail's Prime beef is different altogether: tender, succulent, and hand-selected Black Angus from the upper echelons of the USDA's grading spectrum. Available in three-bone which serves eight to ten people and four-bone which serves ten to twelve, either is an excellent size for a holiday feast.

Two more gorgeous holiday options hail from Holy Grail's Kurobuta (Japanese for "black hog") collection launched earlier this year. The Kurobuta Rack of Pork is an absolute showstopper that's surprisingly easy to prepare and serves eight to ten. An elevated version of a holiday classic, the Kurobuta Holiday Ham is ideal for about twelve guests. This Kurobuta Pork is raised in the heartland of the Midwest, fed a specially formulated vegetarian blend, and raised without the use of hormones or antibiotics. The result is consistent and exceptional quality: flavorful, tender, and juicy meat that is rich, red color and laced with intramuscular fat.

And brand new to the Holy Grail portfolio is Sonoma County Lamb, specifically an elegant eight-bone rack of lamb that has been expertly trimmed and Frenched by Holy Grail's master butchers. It is incredibly tender, rich, and flavorful and serves three to five people. Raised in the heart of California's world-renowned wine country, the lamb roam freely among the breathtaking vineyards and feed on hearty grasses and other nutrient-dense vegetation that grows naturally among the grapevines.

"If there's ever a time to indulge in and savor the most luxurious proteins on the planet, it's during the holidays," says Cameron Hughes, founder of Holy Grail Steak Co. "You can't go wrong with our elevated holiday classics, sourced from the best ranches and farms in the country. No matter the size of your gathering this year, there's no doubt that your celebration will be extraordinarily delicious with any one of these on your plate."

For more intimate gatherings, Holy Grail's Upper Prime Black Angus Tomahawk (available in both 32 oz. and 38-40 oz.) can feed three to four people and is guaranteed to leave an impression. The best of their beef collection — A5 Japanese Wagyu — is undeniably worthy of a holiday splurge for a smaller group, too.

Holy Grail's holiday items are expected to sell out quickly, as quantities are limited. For more information and to purchase, please visit HolyGrailSteak.com.

About Holy Grail Steak Co.

Holy Grail Steak Co. is the premiere online purveyor of genuine Kobe Beef and other rare, exclusive high-end steaks. They deliver a never-before-available portfolio of world-class beef, pork, and lamb right to your doorstep. Working exclusively with best-in-class producer partners, the company's mission is to connect artisanal farms and ranches with consumers who care deeply about the quality and provenance of their food. For more information, visit HolyGrailSteak.com.

