"Holy Jeep!" TV Spot and First-ever "Best in Snow" Award Unveiled as Part of the Jeep® Brand's X Games Aspen 2020 Marketing Campaign

For the 17th year, the Jeep® brand is returning to Aspen's Buttermilk Mountain as the exclusive automotive sponsor of the world's premier winter action sports event. In an authentic style as part of the sponsorship, Jeep is launching a 30-second commercial called "Holy Jeep!," in addition to social, digital and experiential extensions, which include coverage of the first-ever "Jeep Presents: X Games Aspen Best in Snow" award honoring one of the game's top athletes.

X Games Aspen will take place Thursday, January 23 through Sunday, January 26 at Buttermilk Mountain at Aspen Snowmass. Viewers can follow 15.5 hours of extensive coverage and live content distributed on ESPN, ABC, WatchESPN, WatchABC and the ESPN App. In addition, all 15.5 hours of live content, plus exclusive competitions, musical performances and X Games Extra shows will be streamed on the X Games YouTube, Facebook and Twitter channels.

The 30-second "Holy Jeep!" broadcast spot, featuring the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Edition and the 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon Edition, will debut on television during ESPN's coverage of the X Games. The spot was created by the Jeep brand in partnership with Chicago-based agency High Dive.



Additionally, this year's X Games Aspen will include the first-ever "Jeep Presents: X Games Best in Snow" award, honoring one of the event's best athletes during this year's competition. During the live broadcast, X Games hosts will recap the "Best in Snow" award front runners to promote the competition. Fans can follow the competitors across the Jeep brand's social channels, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, to see highlights throughout the day. On Sunday, one athlete will be recognized as "Best in Snow" and will receive a Jeep Golden Grille X Games Award noting the honor.



Jeep brand activations on-site at Buttermilk Mountain include the Jeep Immersive Dome Experience, a 4- to 5-minute immersive sensory experience that takes place inside a 30 x 30-foot dome that consumers can comfortably enjoy in Jeep Wrangler-branded heated seats. The Jeep Immersive Dome Experience puts attendees 'inside' a Jeep Wrangler to deliver an immersive film experience that brings consumers along for a heart-pounding Jeep Wrangler drive in the snowy mountains, celebrating the brand's legendary off-road capabilities across multiple terrains. Filmgoers will leave the experience feeling as though they have been transported, for just a few short minutes, into an off-road adventure that only a Jeep vehicle can provide.

At the Jeep Adventure Custom Keychain Experience, consumers who register on-site are invited to receive a custom engraved Jeep brand keychain at the Jeep Activation Hut. While there, consumers can also participate in the Demo/Walk-around Experience, where a Jeep brand product specialist will take them for an official product tour of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon and Jeep Gladiator Rubicon models.

Those who have participated in the Jeep Demo/Walk-around Experience can enjoy Jeep branded s'mores and will receive an entry into the 2020 Jeep Rossignol Sweepstakes where prizes of Rossignol skis or snowboard will be awarded.

Consumers that register on-site with Jeep can also enter for a chance to win the 2020 FCA Sweepstakes where one (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a vehicle credit in the amount of $75,000 valid toward the winner's choice of an FCA vehicle from the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or Fiat brands.

ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNEWS and ABC will televise a combined 15.5 hours of live X Games Aspen competition, which will also be accessible via the ESPN App and WatchABC to viewers who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider. In addition, all 15.5 hours of live content, plus exclusive competitions, musical performances and X Games Extra shows will be streamed on the @XGames YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages. Extensive coverage will also be featured across XGames.com, the X Games Aspen App, and @XGames on Instagram, Snapchat and more.

About Jeep Brand

Built on more than 75 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with class-leading capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Jeep and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA