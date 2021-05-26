Holy Kombucha Redefines Its Mission After Personal Tragedy: "Delivering Healthy Beverages With Purpose"

Theresa Pham and Leo Bienati started their family business, Holy Kombucha, in 2011. Their small business soared and received national demand from major retailers. Consumers couldn't get enough Holy Kombucha! In 2019, their world was turned upside down upon Theresa's son's suicide, and their business took a backseat to their suffering as they grieved alongside their children in 2019 and 2020. With time and faith, Theresa and Leo transformed their pain to a renewed purpose- to advocate for mental health awareness and teen suicide prevention. Their redemption journey is redefining the company's mission to deliver delicious beverages with a meaningful purpose.

"The tragic loss of my son redefined "success" for Holy Kombucha. We were reborn into roles that focused beyond typical corporate initiatives," says Theresa. "Success is now measured in how many lives we can save. Partnering with Hope Squad will ensure we achieve our goal."

As the national partner of Hope Squad, Holy Kombucha will raise awareness with Hope Squad through "Theresa's Message: A Mother's Help," speaking to parents, schools, and administrators on the importance of this successful program to spread hope and love to at-risk kids.

"We are beyond grateful for the opportunity to partner with Hope Squad with the help of our new investment partner, Cloister Holdings, enabling us to make this long-term financial commitment and helping us grow our business across our existing product lines and our exciting new innovations in the market," says Theresa.

Hope Squad members are trained to be aware of their peers and watch for warning signs. They are taught to show empathy to their peers, listen without judgment, and reduce stigma regarding help-seeking behavior and mental illness.

"In our first meeting with Holy Kombucha, I was extremely excited for the opportunity to work with such passionate individuals," says Dr. Gregory A. Hudnall, founder and CEO of Hope Squad. "Their mission to promote holistic well-being will help break down the stigmas associated with mental health and will strengthen communities across the country. We are so inspired by Theresa and Leo's commitment to ending teen suicide and we are very fortunate that Holy Kombucha is Hope Squad's first corporate national partner."

