Holy Que's Texas Style BBQ is Setting Bucks County and Beyond Up in Smoke

LAHASKA, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been about six months since Holy Que Smokehouse has opened in Lahaska PA and owner, Tom Peters, couldn't be happier with its progress. Peters said "Given the circumstances, Holy Que really hit the ground running. With a few pivots in the process, we have been able to really put traditional Texas BBQ on the map here in Bucks County and beyond. The feedback from locals and even Texas transplants has been pretty awesome."

Holy 'Que Smokehouse sees the demand increasing daily with its normal business as well as catering events. Because of this HQ will be adding a second smoker for its off-site events. Peters said "We're focused on putting out the best product possible and adding the mobile unit will help keep our "pit to plate" style service." Because of the amazing response form the ever-growing customer base, selling out of daily smoked creations is becoming a norm. When Tom was asked about lines that have been forming his response was "It's pretty cool seeing a line out the door but we move fast inside and making our cooks larger so never worry. Actually, we're very fast. From the time you order to the time you get your tray is about 8 minutes. Sometimes even less." Peters still recommends getting here early to get the best selections.

Aside from the amazing customer response, Tom also did a quick spot on Fox29 for Memorial Day and channel 69's Sunrise Kitchen. He said "I think it's such a great opportunity all around. We love talking Texas BBQ and showing how we do what we do."

But it doesn't stop there. Holy Que is also opening a long-needed grocery/convenience store right next door called HQ Market! With little to no options available in Lahaska/Peddlers Village area, Holy Que decided to also offer grocery items, grab and go meals, as well as other convenience store items you would find at your favorite grocery/drug store. HQ Market is slated to open within the next week or so.

