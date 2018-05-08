Holy Redeemer joins the growing enTouch network in Pennsylvania and New Jersey

"We're dedicated to providing the best tools to our care providers and our partners. enTouch will allow us to increase real-time communication and referrals with our home health and home care partners," said Tom Stride, Senior Vice President and CIO at Holy Redeemer.

enTouch is a powerful community that connects everyone involved in a patient's Post-Acute Care (PAC), enabling real-time, HIPAA-compliant, and sometimes life-saving communications at the speed of touch. With the technology, post-acute care providers are seeing an increase in referral acceptance, faster transition times and reduced readmissions for upstream partners.

"Holy Redeemer is an esteemed health system and we're proud to include them on the network. Our joint efforts will provide incredible value to patients and caregivers in the Philadelphia area," said Tim Coulter, COO of PreparedHealth.

The partnership will expand the growing enTouch network which is quickly becoming the leading network for post-acute providers and their hospital partners.

About Holy Redeemer Health System

Serving southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we provide skilled nursing, rehabilitation services, infusion and IV therapy, disease management, hospice and palliative care, and social work. Holy Redeemer HomeCare offers comprehensive, compassionate home health and hospice services in Philadelphia, Bucks, and Montgomery counties in Pennsylvania; and in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex, Ocean, Salem, Somerset and Union counties in New Jersey. Holy Redeemer nurses and therapists deliver optimal outcomes and innovative services. Holy Redeemer HomeCare is also recognized for its unique programs for seniors, like Falls Risk Assessment, HeartAssess, Breathe Easy and LifeAssess. To learn more visit holyredeemer.com.

About PreparedHealth

PreparedHealth is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company empowering patients and families to connect with their healthcare providers and enabling them to live independently in the comfort of their homes and communities. The company has built enTouch™, an innovative digital network for healthcare, connecting patients and personal caregivers to providers and health plans (payers) to achieve their healthcare goals and objectives. PreparedHealth digitally connects a growing ecosystem of home, community and post acute care providers to strategic value-based partners such as Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), Bundled Payment for Care Improvement (BPCI) conveners, Medicare Advantage Plans, State Medicaid Programs, and Hospital Systems to better deliver on the promise of population health. For more information, visit entouchnetwork.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holy-redeemer-joins-the-growing-entouch-network-in-pennsylvania-and-new-jersey-300644172.html

SOURCE PreparedHealth

Related Links

http://www.preparedhealth.com

