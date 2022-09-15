Amid challenging times for churches, Harvest Hosts' burgeoning church category quickly resonated with RVers praying for parking lot alternatives while driving revenue for congregations across the country

VAIL, Colo., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Hosts, a membership program giving RVers access to unique RV camping options, today announces that it has exceeded 200 hosts within its growing church category – joining a wider network of over 7,000 Harvest Hosts locations across North America. Throughout the pandemic, millions were unable to attend religious services in person, and during this time some struggling congregations sought out unlikely ways to bring back members and monetize in the process – through inviting RVers to stay on their land.

Holy Rollers: Harvest Hosts Surpasses 200 Church Host Locations as the RV Community Boosts Attendance and Revenue

For the small businesses represented within the Harvest Hosts network, including churches, the supplementary income has proven to be impactful. Harvest Hosts' members spend or donate an average of $50 per night at each locations they visit. The company anticipates its members will spend over $40 million directly with its small business and nonprofit locations in 2022 alone, of which Harvest Hosts does not take any cut or commission. For many hosts, this can mean a $10,000 – $30,000 increase in annual revenue.

"Harvest Hosts has offered Our Savior Lutheran Church and her Academy the opportunity to be a witness to the RV'ing community," said Lavonne Pappert, Our Savior Church & Academy, Smithville, MO. "Not only does Harvest Hosts provide an additional income stream, it empowers us to serve others in a creative and fun way. We enjoy meeting travelers, hearing their stories, and having them take part in our church and school!"

The growth of this category comes at a crucial time for the RV industry as 65 million Americans plan to take an RV trip over the next 12 months, according to the RV Industry Association. Harvest Hosts' mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. Harvest Hosts members experience richer RV camping experiences at churches, farms, wineries, breweries, museums and more in place of less scenic options like parking lots.

"As we introduced the new church category to the platform, we found a natural connection between the congregations and RVers fueled by a sense of community," says CEO of Harvest Hosts, Joel Holland. "We are proud and humbled that so many churches see value in partnering with us and have been able to use the additional donations to give back to their communities. We look forward to growing the category and bond between these two groups."

