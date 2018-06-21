Holy Shell! The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel Break Guinness World Record™ for World's Largest Human Seashell

Aerial images and video can be found here:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/xjx8ypvmocxv0e2/AAByWmUSZfiZORCxhrZlLY7ma?dl=0

"We did it! Today's event was spectacular and it encouraged members of our community to come together to tell our shelling story in a fun and engaging way," said Tamara Pigott, executive director, Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau. "Our partnership with Guinness strengthens the global spotlight on our destination's seashells, which continue to be a major draw for visitors."

Now in its third year, National Seashell Day coincides with June 21, the first day of summer, as a way to spotlight the joy of shelling with the perfect summer getaway.

The Beaches of Fort Myers and Sanibel are renowned for their largely undeveloped coastline and commitment to land preservation, exemplified by the bounty of shell species found along these shores. The only museum in the U.S. dedicated entirely to seashells can be found on Sanibel Island, exhibiting thousands of rare specimens native to Southwest Florida. Shells have long attracted artists, writers and innovators to Lee County, inspiring visitors to connect with nature by celebrating these gifts from the sea.

Continue to celebrate the seashell holiday on social media by using the hashtags #NationalSeashellDay, #FtMyersSanibel and #OfficiallyAmazing. Also, visit fortmyers-sanibel.com/escape for more accommodation and attraction deals.

About The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel: The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel in southwest Florida includes: Sanibel Island, Captiva Island, Fort Myers Beach, Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Estero, Cape Coral, Pine Island, Boca Grande & Outer Islands, North Fort Myers and Lehigh Acres. For media assistance on the destination, please visit www.fortmyerssanibel.com/media.

Media Contacts:

Maeve Walsh

mwalsh@njfpr.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holy-shell-the-beaches-of-fort-myers--sanibel-break-guinness-world-record-for-worlds-largest-human-seashell-300670466.html

SOURCE The Beaches of Fort Myers & Sanibel

Related Links

http://www.fortmyers-sanibel.com

