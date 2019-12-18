HOM Furniture Location Sees Over $50,000 in Energy Savings Using 75F Controls

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 75F Inc., a billionaire-backed startup that uses smart sensors and controls to make commercial buildings more efficient and more comfortable, today announced substantial energy savings and an Energy Star Rating increase for the Plymouth, MN HOM Furniture location.

Since installing the 75F system in their retail store, HOM Furniture has saved more than $50,000 from October 2018 through October 2019, using EnergyPrint's Utility Dashboard to track their consumption and verify their savings. These savings are equivalent to a 21.1% decrease in energy costs and a 21.4% decrease in energy consumption for the building, respectively, far exceeding projected pre-installation calculations. Furthermore, the collaboration with 75F and EnergyPrint led to a substantial increase in the building's Energy Star Rating, from 55 to 76.

"One reason HOM wanted to implement this was to cut back on our carbon footprint," said John Pierce, Real Estate Director for HOM Furniture. "We want to be good stewards to both the local and global environments and implementing 75F has definitely aided us in this initiative. We are happy with our operating efficiency and lower energy consumption and look forward to seeing what 75F can do in our other facilities."

Since 2010, HOM Furniture, one of the largest furniture retailers servicing customers in the upper Midwest, has been tracking utility and energy performance data for their retail stores with EnergyPrint. With energy consumption a top operating expense for the company, spending nearly $230,000 annually on energy costs, HOM started proactively searching for cost-effective solutions to increase building efficiency.

In the fall of 2018, HOM Furniture saw an opportunity with 75F to optimize their existing ten-year-old equipment with new Outside Air Optimization Economizer controls, starting installation at their Plymouth location. Smart sensor upgrades were also added for each unit to allow for remote monitoring and control.

"Most people aren't aware that commercial buildings are responsible for 39% of global carbon emissions, the majority coming from HVAC and lighting. At 75F, we use easy-to-install, machine-learning powered control systems to make buildings more efficient while increasing occupancy comfort and productivity," said Deepinder Singh, CEO and founder of 75F. "The energy savings that HOM Furniture has seen coupled with the increased Energy Star Rating is incredibly impressive and we look forward to implementing our system into their entire portfolio."

The partnership between 75F and EnergyPrint allows HOM Furniture to implement an affordable building automation system that not only improves building efficiency, but also proves the direct financial impact these solutions made to their bottom line. Additionally, EnergyPrint's Utility Dashboard provides the HOM Furniture team the ability to track their entire portfolio so they can easily identify other properties where 75F solutions might be beneficial.

"It's fulfilling to see an energy success story through from start to finish," said Matt Arneson, President at EnergyPrint. "HOM Furniture's outcome at their Plymouth location is exactly what we strive for – deriving insights from the data inherent in utility bills and using those insights to recommend solutions that lead to significant, measurable outcomes. We're excited to continue working with 75F and HOM Furniture for more success stories just like this one."

HOM Furniture is currently moving forward with installing 75F systems in their entire site portfolio of 18 locations.

About 75F: 75F is a building controls company that makes smart building automation affordable and easy to deploy while improving occupant productivity through enhanced comfort and indoor air quality – all while saving energy and the environment. The company leverages IoT, Cloud Computing and Machine Learning for data-driven, proactive building intelligence and controls for HVAC, lighting and energy optimization. 75F is backed by investment groups including billionaire-led Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Oil & Gas Climate Initiative. Follow us at www.75.io and @75f_io.

About HOM Furniture:

HOM Furniture ranks as one of the nation's largest furniture retailers serving customers in the upper Midwestern states of Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa, and Wisconsin. Opening a new location in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Bloomington, Minnesota in 2020. Find out why "There's No Place Like HOM." For more information visit www.homfurniture.com.

About Energy Print:

EnergyPrint is a Minnesota-based corporation using energy utility data to generate macro-level business insight across buildings and portfolios. EnergyPrint works directly with utilities to gather, input and validate data—providing an administrative solution that reduces time and engineering expense for building owners, and the professionals who serve them. We integrate our data services and web application into our customers' businesses, powering solutions to help Find, Track & Prove energy savings and efficiency improvements in commercial buildings across the U.S., and Canada. EnergyPrint is an ENERGY STAR® partner. For more information, visit www.energyprint.com.

