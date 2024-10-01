HOMAGE CLOSES GROWTH CAPITAL ROUND WITH NOTABLE INVESTORS, INCLUDING JASON KELCE AND ROB McELHENNEY

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HOMAGE , Inc., the vintage-inspired sports and licensed apparel brand, today announced the successful closing of its latest growth capital round. After being kicked off with an initial investment from Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort, several prominent figures and organizations joined the round, including Winnie Capital (led by NFL star Jason Kelce), More Better (led by Emmy-winning creator, actor and entrepreneur Rob McElhenney), Adam Hansmann (co-founder of The Athletic), Haslam Sports Group (owners of the Cleveland Browns, Columbus Crew, and shared controlling owners of the Milwaukee Bucks), 35Ventures (led by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman) and Wheelhouse 360 . The addition of this notable group of investors will further strengthen HOMAGE's foothold in the sports, media, and entertainment industries.

"We're thrilled to have attracted this incredible group of investors," said Ryan Vesler, Founder and CEO of HOMAGE. "At HOMAGE, we've always been focused on helping our customers 'pay homage' to the people, places, and moments that mean the most to them. We look forward to growing the HOMAGE brand even further by tapping into our new investors' strong cultural networks and unique strategic assets.

HOMAGE plans to use this capital infusion to continue expanding production capabilities, grow its operating team, and strengthen its technology and marketing infrastructure. The brand also aims to scale its partnerships within the licensed product industry, where it already boasts collaborations with the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, and other major pop culture entities.

The new investors in this round are not just bringing capital; they are contributing to HOMAGE's future in tangible ways, from content creation to strategic advisory roles. As an example, Jason Kelce's investment builds on a long-standing relationship with HOMAGE that includes projects such as serving as the merchandise partners for the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast, and creating unique collections that support Jason's charitable efforts, including "A Philly Special Christmas Special" and "Jason Kelce Pay HOMAGE" retirement t-shirt.

"I've been a fan of HOMAGE from the start because their designs bring back so many memories—from the things I grew up doing to the teams I've always rooted for," shares Jason Kelce. "There's a real sense of nostalgia in everything they do, and it resonates with me."

Similarly, 35Ventures and its connections in the sports industry, along with Haslam Sports Group's influence across multiple sports properties, will open new doors for HOMAGE as it continues to grow its brand visibility and engage a wider audience.

"We're grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with such dynamic individuals and companies in this exciting next chapter for HOMAGE," Vesler concluded. "We're looking forward to the creativity, strategic insight, and energy they'll bring to the brand, helping us grow in ways we couldn't have imagined just a few years ago."

About HOMAGE, Inc.

HOMAGE is an official license partner to the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB, as well as numerous colleges and universities, and many beloved pop culture brands. Its mission is to help its customers pay homage to the people, places, and moments that mean the most to them. HOMAGE is proudly based in Columbus, Ohio. HOMAGE apparel is designed and produced in-house and available online at www.HOMAGE.com and in stadium team stores across the country.

About Maximum Effort:

Maximum Effort makes movies, tv series, content and cocktails for the personal amusement of Hollywood Star Ryan Reynolds. We occasionally share them with the general public.

About More Better:

More Better, founded by Rob McElhenney, invests in sports, entertainment and related properties that further its mission of compelling storytelling. To learn more, visit https://www.more-better.co .

About Winnie Capital:

Winnie Capital, led by NFL star Jason Kelce, is a venture firm dedicated to supporting companies with exceptional growth potential across diverse industries.

About Haslam Sports Group:

Haslam Sports Group owns and operates the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew, focusing on community impact and championship-winning teams. To learn more, visit https://haslamsports.com/ .

About Wheelhouse 360:

Wheelhouse 360 invests in breakthrough consumer brands, offering access to strategic resources through its partnerships with content producers, marketing and branding agencies, and talent managers. To learn more, visit https://www.wheelhouse360.com/

About 35 Ventures:

35V, the family office of 2x NBA Champion Kevin Durant, manages investments in over 100 startups, KD's personal brand, business ventures, and the Durant Family Foundation. To learn more, visit https://35v.tv/ .

SOURCE HOMAGE