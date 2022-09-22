Home & Willow Design and Decor names Orbital Lab its First Digital AOR

Multi-year partnership will evolve Home & Willow's digital marketing infrastructure and promote how the company's team of designers create spaces for lasting memories.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home & Willow, one of Indianapolis' leading full-service interior design firms, announced today that Orbital Lab was named as its first digital agency of record. This multi-year partnership announcement comes after the brand and agency worked together to build out the brand guidelines and website.

Known for its roster of talented interior designers, first-class studio, and award-winning showcases, Home & Willow is quickly becoming the leading firm in the Greater Indianapolis area. The team of 7 has recently received recognition for St. Margaret's Hospital Guild 2022 Decorators' Show House and Gardens as well as the 2022 First Internet Bank Home-A-Rama.

"The Orbital Lab team demonstrated a deep understanding of the value we bring to our clients and crafted a refined strategy to tell the story of how we craft top-notch interior spaces for friends and family to enjoy, relax and always feel welcome," said Stacy Stater, founder and owner, Home & Willow. "This next phase of our partnership will be more focused around our storytelling, our next phase of the website, and compelling marketing campaigns."

As AOR, Orbital Lab will sit-in as Home & Willow's Marketing Department to pinpoint marketing strategies that will drive the best business results; concept, develop and manage marketing campaigns; and monitor marketing efforts and use data to improve campaign results.

"Home & Willow is a strong company leading the way in redefining the interior design experience for houses of all shapes and sizes. We couldn't be more excited to announce this partnership," said Kevin Holden, founder and chief creative officer of Orbital Lab. "Working with, and getting to know Stacy has been such an honor. Our team looks forward to telling the stories of her entire team and the spaces they create."

About Home & Willow

Home & Willow Design and Decor is an Indianapolis Interior Design Firm that holds true to their Midwest roots when understanding the overwhelming challenges of making your house a home. Just as a willow moves with the wind, and thus shows its strength, the Home & Willow team remains flexible and accessible throughout the entire interior design process. From luxury showroom pieces available to walk-ins—to design consultations, construction and renovation projects, the team's passion was planted many years ago.

About Orbital Lab, Inc.

Orbital Lab, Inc. is an Indianapolis-based Incubator Agency that takes a galaxy approach to digital marketing - integrating website development, online advertising and social media channels to maximize your return on investment. Whether you're starting a business, launching a campaign or anything in between—chances are you're working on something the world has never seen before. Orbital Lab, Inc. goes beyond the ordinary to make your brand relevant, distinctive and memorable through creativity, strategy, and digital integrations. To learn more about Orbital Lab, Inc., visit orbitallab.com

