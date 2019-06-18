Home Affordability Reinvented by Grow Nest Egg LLC ®

NEWARK, Del., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Buyer Compass" app by Grow Nest Egg® helps individuals to find out the home value they can truly afford based on their monthly cash flow of take-home pay and all living expenses (including but not limited to monthly debt).

This calculator is different from other home affordability calculators in the market today. Other calculators compute the home value the individuals may be able to get qualified for by the lender based on their gross monthly income and total monthly debt. However, their monthly debt may be small but they may have other large expenses such as medical, travel and child care expenses. Alternatively, their gross income may be high but their take-home pay may be small due to maximizing on 401k contributions. In these cases, the home value they can truly afford may be very different from what the lenders qualify them for.

This calculator also provides individuals with the home value that the lender may qualify them for, so they can compare what the lender may qualify them for and what they can truly afford.

