Home AI Startup Hup Gets 10M+ Views on TikTok with "Sarcastic Jarvis for Your Apartment"

Following its viral sensation with over 10 million TikTok views, Hup AI is accelerating plans to ship 10,000 voice-enabled, sarcasm-powered units by 2026 to meet overwhelming consumer demand.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While most people were nursing New Year's hangovers, a new AI startup called Hup was busy going viral. A TikTok showcasing an AI-powered device roasting its creator for day-drinking helped rack up over 10 million views on New Year's weekend, sparking thousands of comments from people asking the same question: "Wait, when can I buy this?"

One enthusiastic commenter remarked that they would "sell [their] left kidney" for a Hup.

Even self-described skeptics couldn't help but comment that Hup is finally giving AI a positive direction for consumers.

This type of attention is new for Hup. The company has been shipping orders to customers since July, and their app already does what the viral videos show– only silently.

"I built Hup with no commercial intention. It was a weekend project to shame me into doing my dishes more," says Stan Mattingly, Founder of Hup AI, Inc.

That weekend, Hup went viral on Reddit , selling its first 30 prototype units that were shipped only 14 days later. Since then, the two-person Hup team has delivered nearly 1000 units to households across the U.S.

Hup uses in-home vision and intelligent analysis to help every day people manage their homes through context-aware tasks and alerts in-app. With Hup, this all happens with no input required from the user, from task creation to completion (trophies included).

"Voice is something we've always thought would be an important part of how Hup works in the home. We thought it would be funny to make it a bit sarcastic and argumentative, and clearly people agree." says Luke Scott, Chief Growth Officer at Hup regarding the viral response to the TikToks and intense demand for a vocal "Jarvis" in the home.

Backed by Founders, Inc. , Hup is growing its team and planning to ship 10,000 voice-enabled units in 2026. The voice feature teased in the viral videos? Coming soon. And based on the kidney offers in the comments, the waitlist is about to explode.

For more information or to pre-order your voice-enabled Hup, visit withhup.com or follow @lukewithhup on TikTok, where the chaos continues and Hup may or may not have another existential crisis.

SOURCE Hup AI, Inc.