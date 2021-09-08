Home And Garden Pesticides Market Size Worth $10.88 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home and garden pesticides market size is expected to reach USD 10.88 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. Growing inclination towards landscaping and gardening activities and increased investment in the development of urban green space in North America are some of the factors driving the market demand. The fact that many communities place a high value on having well-kept yards that necessitate adequate pest management in gardens, lawns, and other outdoor areas influences lawn and garden pesticide demand.

Key Insights & Findings:

The garden application segment held the largest share of over 75.0% in 2020 and is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The herbicides type segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of more than 40.0% in 2020

North America grabbed the largest share of over 35.0% in 2020. In the U.S. and Canada , tending a kitchen garden is currently a key trend, where homeowners produce fresh vegetables for their own needs. This is fueling the regional market growth

Read 92 page market research report, "Home And Garden Pesticides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicides, Fumigants), By Application (Garden, Household), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028"

They are used to kill mosquitos that can spread diseases like the West Nile virus, yellow fever, and malaria, which can all be deadly. They can also kill stinging insects such as bees, wasps, and ants, which can trigger allergic reactions. Insecticides help protect animals from parasites like fleas, which can cause sickness. Human illness caused by moldy food or diseased produce can be avoided with the application of pesticides.

The garden application segment held the largest revenue share in 2020. It is also expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. The herbicides type segment grabbed the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its lead over the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the widespread use of herbicides to avoid the time-consuming task of eradicating undesired plants. Herbicides can be used to eliminate weeds, trees, and brush from the side of the road. They can also eliminate invasive weeds that can harm the environment.

In addition, home gardens have been recognized as an essential additional source for food and nutritional security as well as livelihood around the world. The oldest and most durable form of farming is food production on tiny plots near human settlements. They have been an important part of family farming and local food systems for millennia. Gardening at home is a centuries-old and widely practiced activity all around the world.

