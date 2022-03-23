Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market: 54% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Major Vendors Include Amazon.com Inc. Offers Space Saver Bags, Storage Baskets, and More | Technavio

In-Scope:

Home improvement products:

The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market share growth by the home improvements products segment will be significant during the forecast period. The rising demand for the home renovation process, especially in high- and middle-income group people, is expected to drive the growth of the home improvement products market. Lowes Companies Inc. (Lowes), The Home Depot Inc. (Home Depot) are some prominent retailers that offer home improvement products online.

Out-of-Scope:

Others

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (home improvement products and others) and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA).

The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (home improvement products and others) and Geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Key Companies- Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. among others.

Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. among others. Driver- Increase in smartphone and internet penetration to drive the market

Increase in smartphone and internet penetration to drive the market Challenge- Criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.- The company offers various home and garden products such as personalized water cans, raised garden bed, and more.

The company offers various home and garden products such as personalized water cans, raised garden bed, and more. Penney IP LLC- The company offers various home and garden products such as duvet, artificial flowers, and more.

The company offers various home and garden products such as duvet, artificial flowers, and more. Lowes Companies Inc.- The company offers various home and garden products such as pergolas, plant stand, and more.

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Driver:

Increase in smartphone and internet penetration:

The percentage-to-population of Internet users in the world is increasing rapidly, especially in emerging countries such as India and China. The trend of online shopping is gaining momentum in developed and developing countries, with smartphone users spending a lot of time online. The growth of wireless and fixed connections has also strengthened the global broadband penetration. The rise in the number of smartphone users has significantly contributed to the growth of the online retail market.

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Challenge:

Criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs:

Slack in logistics management, such as the lack of proper postal addresses, and logistical complications, such as late product delivery and chaotic routing, are important aspects that can have a negative impact on the market. These factors can increase overhead costs and weaken profit margins. The lack of standard delivery services also discredits the brand image of the company, thereby dwindling the customer base. Online retailers hire many field workers for better delivery services, which adds to their labor cost. This additional cost is paid from vendors' profits, thereby debilitating their profit margins. Therefore, e-retailers should emphasize effective product distribution by partnering with established and regional third-party logistics providers.

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 25.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon.com Inc.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Penney IP LLC

Lowes Companies Inc.

Target Corp.

The Home Depot Inc.

Walmart Inc.

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

