Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Size to Grow by USD 25.88 Bn, 54% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Key Vendor Analysis

The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Ingka Holding B.V., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers various home and garden products such as space saver bags, storage baskets, and more.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - The company offers various home and garden products such as personalized water cans, raised garden beds, and more.

Costco Wholesale Corp. - The company offers various home and garden products such as planters and plant pots, raised garden beds, and more.

Ingka Holding B.V. - The company offers various home and garden products such as plant stands, wall panels, and more.

Penney IP LLC - The company offers various home and garden products such as duvet, artificial flowers, and more.

Internet And Direct Marketing Retail Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Home décor - size and forecast 2020-2025

Home improvement products - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Internet And Direct Marketing Retail Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Revenue-generating Product Segments

The home improvements products segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for the home renovation process, especially in high- and middle-income groups. Some of the prominent retailers that offer home improvement products online include Lowes Companies Inc. (Lowes) and The Home Depot Inc. (Home Depot).

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Internet and direct marketing retail market

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Home décor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Home décor - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Home décor - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Home improvement products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Home improvement products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

10.4 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

Exhibit 50: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 52: Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 53: Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Costco Wholesale Corp.

Exhibit 54: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 56: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 57: Costco Wholesale Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 Ingka Holding B.V.

Exhibit 58: Ingka Holding B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Ingka Holding B.V. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Ingka Holding B.V. - Key offerings

10.7 Penney IP LLC

Exhibit 61: Penney IP LLC - Overview



Exhibit 62: Penney IP LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Penney IP LLC - Key news



Exhibit 64: Penney IP LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Lowes Companies Inc.

Exhibit 65: Lowes Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Lowes Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Lowes Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 68: Lowes Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Lowes Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Target Corp.

Exhibit 70: Target Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Target Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: Target Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 73: Target Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Target Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 The Home Depot Inc.

Exhibit 75: The Home Depot Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: The Home Depot Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 77: The Home Depot Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Walmart Inc.

Exhibit 78: Walmart Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Walmart Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Walmart Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Walmart Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Exhibit 82: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 85: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Williams-Sonoma Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 88: Research Methodology



Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 90: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations

