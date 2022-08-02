Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Size to Grow by USD 25.88 Bn, 54% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

Aug 02, 2022, 19:20 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market will be driven by an increase in smartphone and internet penetration. The number of Internet users is increasing rapidly across the world, especially in emerging countries such as India and China. This is leading to the growth of online shopping, as smartphone users spend a lot of time online. Moreover, the growth of wireless and fixed connections has strengthened broadband penetration globally. The increase in the number of smartphone users has significantly contributed to the growth of the online retail market.
The market is anticipated to grow by USD 25.88 billion from 2020 to 2025. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% during the forecast period.
The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Ingka Holding B.V., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers various home and garden products such as space saver bags, storage baskets, and more.
- Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - The company offers various home and garden products such as personalized water cans, raised garden beds, and more.
- Costco Wholesale Corp. - The company offers various home and garden products such as planters and plant pots, raised garden beds, and more.
- Ingka Holding B.V. - The company offers various home and garden products such as plant stands, wall panels, and more.
- Penney IP LLC - The company offers various home and garden products such as duvet, artificial flowers, and more.
- Home décor - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Home improvement products - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
The home improvements products segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for the home renovation process, especially in high- and middle-income groups. Some of the prominent retailers that offer home improvement products online include Lowes Companies Inc. (Lowes) and The Home Depot Inc. (Home Depot).
Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 25.88 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.15
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 54%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
