Home and garden products B2C e-commerce market size to grow by USD 30,189.84 million from 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global home and garden products B2C e-commerce market as a part of the global internet and direct marketing retail market within the global retailing market. The parent global internet and direct marketing retail market cover revenue generated by companies providing retail services primarily on the Internet, through mail orders, door-to-door retailers, and TV home shopping retailers. It also includes companies providing online marketplaces for consumer products and services. The global home and garden products B2C e-commerce market size is estimated to increase by USD 30,189.84 million. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 10.53%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market 2023-2027

Global Home and garden products B2C e-commerce market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global home and garden products B2C e-commerce market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global home and garden products b2c e-commerce market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer home and garden products b2c e-commerce in the market are Amazon.com Inc., KG, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Golden Acre Garden Sentre, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowes Co. Inc., Lulu and Georgia, Overstock.com Inc, Penney OpCo LLC, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., Ugaoo Agritech Pvt. Ltd., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Reliance Industries Ltd. and others.

The global home and garden products b2c e-commerce market is at its growing stage. This implies that the market in focus is characterized by a rise in online spending and smartphone penetration, technological advancements in e-commerce platforms, and growing e-commerce platforms.

Vendor offerings -

Amazon.com Inc.: The company offers home and garden products such as Christmas decorations and LED lighting.

The company offers home and garden products such as Christmas decorations and LED lighting. Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.: The company offers home and garden products such as personalized water cans and raised garden beds.

The company offers home and garden products such as personalized water cans and raised garden beds. Costco Wholesale Corp.: The company offers home and garden products such as compost bins, garden tools, and raised garden beds.

The company offers home and garden products such as compost bins, garden tools, and raised garden beds. Golden Acre Garden Center: The company offers home and garden products such as LANDSCAPE RAKE 24 inches, MINI TRIMMER, and TELESCOPIC BYPASS LOPPER.

The company offers home and garden products such as LANDSCAPE RAKE 24 inches, MINI TRIMMER, and TELESCOPIC BYPASS LOPPER. Hennes and Mauritz AB: The company offers home and garden products such as cushions, bed linen, and room fragrance.

Global home and garden products B2C e-commerce market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (home decor, home improvement products, and others), end-user (commercial and household), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the home decor segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. An important element that improves the customer experience is the availability of comprehensive product catalogs with well-defined product categories on most websites and sales portals. Shopping online is simple and convenient, bridging the gap between offline and online retailing. One of the main factors behind the growth of the home decor sector is the expansion of the real estate and residential construction industries.

Geography overview

By geography, the global home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global home and garden products b2c e-commerce market.

APAC will account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The major countries contributing to the growth of the market in the region are China , Japan , and South Korea . China is one of the fastest-growing economies globally. Rapid globalization, increased purchasing power, and shifting consumer preferences are the primary elements that support the expansion of the Chinese market. Online shopping is becoming more popular in the nation due to expanding internet access and rising smartphone usage. These factors and the ease of shopping on the website of third-party e-retailers will drive the market in the future.

Global home and garden products B2C e-commerce market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is notably driving the market growth. The widespread usage of internet services, greater economic growth, and the advancement of purchase and delivery possibilities led by the emergence of e-commerce have contributed to the expansion of online shopping through smart devices throughout the years. Furthermore, the unproblematic return policy, product comparison, cash on delivery, and the availability of easy payment options on the e-commerce platform will also drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key trends - The emergence of omnichannel retailing is a major trend in the market. Manufacturers are now able to sell their goods through both physical and online channels due to the developing trend known as omnichannel retailing. Major retailers and manufacturers of products do not view physical storefronts as a substitute for online enterprises; instead, they see the internet as an extra sales channel that will help them get a larger share of the market. These businesses can increase their customer base and brand recognition due to their online presence. Additionally, it expands sales chances to the entire web rather than just confining them to certain regions. Hence, factors like this are expected to increase the online sales of home and garden products significantly during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs is a major challenge impeding the market growth. Slack in logistics management, such as incorrect postal addresses, and logistical difficulties, such as delayed product delivery and disorganized routing, are significant factors that can negatively affect the market. These elements may raise overhead expenses and reduce profit margins. The absence of uniform delivery services also damages the company's reputation as a brand, which reduces the number of customers. Such factors will hinder market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this home and garden products B2C e-commerce market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of home and garden products B2C e-commerce market vendors

Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 30189.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.96 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., BAUHAUS E Business Gesellschaft fur Bau und Hausbedarf mbH and Co. KG, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Golden Acre Garden Sentre, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Lowes Co. Inc., Lulu and Georgia, Overstock.com Inc, Penney OpCo LLC, Target Corp., Tesco Plc, The Home Depot Inc., Ugaoo Agritech Pvt. Ltd., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Reliance Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

