Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market to Record 8.15% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Amazon.com Inc. Offers Space Saver Bags, Storage Baskets, etc| Technavio

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. among others.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Product (home improvement products and others)

Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market is expected to increase by USD 25.88 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 9.64%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. APAC will register the highest growth rate of 54% among the other regions.

Vendor Insights-

The Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers various home and garden products such as space saver bags, storage baskets, and more.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - The company offers various home and garden products such as personalized water cans, raised garden beds, and more.

Penney IP LLC - The company offers various home and garden products such as planters and plant pots, raised garden beds, and more.

Regional Market Outlook

The Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for home and garden products B2C e-commerce market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions such as North America and Europe.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Driver:

An increase in smartphone and internet penetration:

An increase in smartphone and internet penetration is a key driver boosting the home and garden products B2C e-commerce market growth. The percentage-to-population of Internet users in the world is increasing rapidly, especially in emerging countries such as India and China .

Home and Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Trend:

The trend of online shopping :

The trend of online shopping is gaining momentum in developed and developing countries, with smartphone users spending a lot of time online. The growth of wireless and fixed connections has also strengthened the global broadband penetration.

Home And Garden Products B2C E-commerce Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.64% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 25.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Penney IP LLC, Lowes Companies Inc., Target Corp., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., and Williams-Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

