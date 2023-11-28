Home and Office Paper Shredders Market to grow by USD 1.02 billion from 2022 to 2027; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like ACCO Brands Corp., Aditya Systems & Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., many more

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home and office paper shredders market is estimated to grow by USD 1.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.28%. The home and office paper shredders market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer home and office paper shredders market are ACCO Brands Corp., Aditya Systems, Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aurora Corp. of America, AVANTI Business Machines Ltd., Dahle North America Inc., Elcoman Srl, Fellowes Inc., Fornnax Technology Pvt Ltd., HSM GmbH plus Co. KG, intimus International GmbH, Jiangsu Golden Hi-tech Digital Co. Ltd., Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG, Martin Yale Industries, Mitsui Matsushima Holdings Co., Ltd., Raj Electricals, Royal Consumer Information Products, SHREDDERS and SHREDDING CO., Staples Inc., and Bonsen Electronics Ltd.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home and Office Paper Shredders Market 2023-2027

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

ACCO Brands Corp: The company offers home and office paper shredder such as GBC cross cut shredder duo, GBC cross cut shredder alpha confetti, and GBC micro cut shredder auto plus 600M .

The company offers home and office paper shredder such as GBC cross cut shredder duo, GBC cross cut shredder alpha confetti, and GBC micro cut shredder auto plus . Aditya Systems: The company offers home and office paper shredder such as personal paper shredders, office paper shredders, and heavy duty paper shredders.

The company offers home and office paper shredder such as personal paper shredders, office paper shredders, and heavy duty paper shredders. Arihant Maxsell Technologies Pvt. Ltd: The company offers home and office paper shredder such as desktop paper shredder, paper shredding machine, and MX 12C maxsell super silent paper shredder.

The company offers home and office paper shredder such as desktop paper shredder, paper shredding machine, and MX 12C maxsell super silent paper shredder. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

Another region offering significant growth opportunities to companies is North America . The increasing awareness among consumers, established business infrastructure and commercial spaces, and the increased concentration of market players are contributing to the growth of this market in North America . Hence, such factors drive the market growth in North America .

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Cost advantages of paper shredders

Cost advantages of paper shredders Key Trend - Growing environmental regulations on paper manufacturing

- Growing environmental regulations on paper manufacturing Major Challenges - Increased outsourcing of shredding services

Market Segmentation

The market share by the commercial segment is significant during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of paper shredders across commercial segments to ensure the protection of sensitive and confidential information. Factors such as the speed, productivity, the amount and frequency of data destruction, as well as regulatory bodies' compliance obligations contribute to the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View the Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

The consumer battery market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 5.12 billion.

The capsule coffee machine market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% between 2024 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,724.87 million.

Home And Office Paper Shredders Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.28% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.16 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and France

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio