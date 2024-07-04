Home Appliances Market Size in France is set to grow by USD 3.8 billion from 2024-2028, Innovation and product launches driving growth boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The home appliances market size in France is estimated to grow by USD 3.8 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.51% during the forecast period. Innovation and product launches driving growth is driving market growth, with a trend towards smart and connected appliances gaining traction. However, fluctuations in raw material prices and operational costs poses a challenge. Key market players include Arcelik A.S., Breville Group Ltd., Electrolux group, GROUPE BRANDT, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., The Middleby Corp., Voltas Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Home appliances market in france 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Home Appliances Market In France Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.51% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3.8 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.9 Regional analysis France Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries France Key companies profiled Arcelik A.S., Breville Group Ltd., Electrolux group, GROUPE BRANDT, Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Hisense International Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., The Middleby Corp., Voltas Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.

Market Driver

The home appliances market in France is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for smart appliances. Factors such as rising purchasing power, growing number of nuclear families, popularity of modular kitchens, and changing eating habits are influencing this trend. Freezer refrigerators, equipped with advanced technology like heat pumps and insulating chambers, keep food fresh for extended periods. Smart appliances offer convenience with easy-to-use features and remote access through mobile applications. These devices integrate with mobile apps and interfaces to control temperatures and monitor status in real-time. The growing adoption of smart and connected appliances is a major factor driving the market's growth in France during the forecast period.

The Home Appliances Market in France is experiencing significant growth due to lifestyle changes, with a focus on safety, security, and convenience. Smart home appliances, including air conditioners (AC) and electric appliances for cooking, washing, and cleaning, are popular choices for working individuals, nuclear families, and single person homes. Energy efficiency and AI-enabled appliances are key trends, with advanced functions such as Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, temperature sensors, and home automation becoming increasingly important. The chip shortage has impacted the supply of electronic products, affecting supply chains and microchips used in home systems and consumer electronics. Agile operations and digital transformation are essential for businesses to adapt to variable cost structures and the increasing digital penetration of online retailing. Smart washing machines with features like bionic magic filter and 3D rolling wash are also gaining popularity in the market. Overall, the home appliances sector in France is undergoing a significant shift towards intelligent devices and home systems, driven by the IoT and the demand for convenience and efficiency.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The home appliances market in France is influenced by various factors that impact the pricing of appliances. These factors include the cost of labor, raw materials, distribution, marketing, and research and development. Fluctuations in raw material prices, particularly for plastic, steel, and rubber, pose a significant challenge for manufacturers. International price volatility directly affects the cost of these materials, which in turn impacts the final product price and profit margins. Additionally, transportation costs, which include taxes, duties, and fuel prices, are also subject to fluctuation due to changes in petroleum prices. These transportation costs represent a substantial portion of the overall cost structure for home appliance manufacturers, potentially hindering market growth in France during the forecast period.

is influenced by various factors that impact the pricing of appliances. These factors include the cost of labor, raw materials, distribution, marketing, and research and development. Fluctuations in raw material prices, particularly for plastic, steel, and rubber, pose a significant challenge for manufacturers. International price volatility directly affects the cost of these materials, which in turn impacts the final product price and profit margins. Additionally, transportation costs, which include taxes, duties, and fuel prices, are also subject to fluctuation due to changes in petroleum prices. These transportation costs represent a substantial portion of the overall cost structure for home appliance manufacturers, potentially hindering market growth in during the forecast period. The Home Appliances Market in France is experiencing significant changes due to the rise of AI-enabled appliances and the chip shortage impacting electronic products. Supply chains face challenges in meeting consumer demand for advanced functions and intelligent devices. Premium brands are leading the digital transformation with touchless tech, Wi-Fi connectivity, and voice control in home systems. Working individuals, nuclear families, and single person homes are driving the digital penetration in consumer electronics. Agile operations are crucial to meet the variable cost structures of online retailing through e-commerce websites and physical stores. Smart homes, including ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines, are becoming standard with features like temperature sensors, home automation, and IoT. High-tech users seek AI technology in HVAC and refrigerators, while living standards continue to rise with the adoption of smart washing machines and their advanced features like bionic magic filter and 3D rolling wash.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This home appliances market in France report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Major household appliances

1.2 Small household appliances Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Major household appliances- The major household appliances segment is the leading contributor to the home appliance market in France in 2022, accounting for the highest sales. This segment includes refrigeration appliances, large cooking appliances, washing appliances, room comfort and water heater appliances, and dishwashers. The high disposable income and urbanization in France have increased consumer awareness and purchasing power, enabling them to invest in premium appliances without compromising quality. Replacement sales are a significant trend, as consumers opt for updated products. However, the high durability of appliances and the saturation of the market pose challenges for players. Dishwashers are in high demand due to their increasing adoption among the Gen-Y population and the growing preference for water- and energy-efficient products. The trend of reducing household sizes also boosts sales of built-in appliances, particularly dishwashers and washing machines. France's major household appliance market growth is expected to be driven by these trends, contributing significantly to the overall home appliance market expansion during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Home Appliances market in France is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for premium, intelligent home appliances. With the rise of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, high tech users are embracing home appliances that offer convenience, safety, and security. French consumers, particularly those who are tech-savvy and internet users, are adopting smart home appliances such as touchless tech refrigerators and washing machines to enhance their lifestyle and living standards. Bright air conditioning and HVAC systems with AI technology are also gaining popularity for their energy efficiency and ability to maintain optimal temperatures. Electronic appliances for cooking, cleaning, and other homemaking tasks continue to be in demand, as more and more people seek to make their lives easier and more efficient.

Market Research Overview

The Home Appliances Market in France is experiencing significant growth as consumers seek to enhance their living standards with Premium brands offering Intelligent home appliances. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving innovation, with Touchless tech, Electronic appliances, and High tech users showing a preference for advanced functions and smart home appliances. Refrigerators, washing machines, and cooking appliances are popular categories, with Air conditioners (AC), HVAC, and Energy efficient appliances gaining traction due to lifestyle changes, safety, and convenience. The market is witnessing a digital transformation, with online purchases and e-commerce websites becoming increasingly popular. However, supply chain disruptions due to chip shortages and advanced functions in AI-enabled appliances and intelligent devices are posing challenges. Consumers are adopting smart homes with Wi-Fi connectivity, voice control, temperature sensors, and home automation, making Homemaking tasks more efficient. Single person homes, Nuclear families, and Working individuals are embracing these trends, leading to a high demand for White goods and Cooking appliances. The market is expected to continue growing as digital penetration increases and Online retailing becomes the norm.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Major Household Appliances



Small Household Appliances

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio