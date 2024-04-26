Home Appliances Market size in France to increase by USD 3.62 billion between 2022 to 2027, Market Segmentation by Product and Distribution Channel, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The home appliances market size in France is estimated to grow by USD 3.62 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.46% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled France Home Appliances Market 2023-2027

Product 1.1 Major household appliances 1.2 Small household appliances Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline 2.2 Online

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The market share for big household appliances is expected to grow a lot in the coming years. These appliances are the main part of the household appliances market in France. Big household appliances include things like fridges, ovens, washing machines, air conditioners, and dishwashers. They're really popular in France because people there have good money and live in cities.

1.1 More Insights:

In 2017, these appliances were worth about USD 7.16 billion , and that value is still going up. A big trend in Europe is that families are getting smaller, which means there's more demand for built-in appliances. Dishwashers and washing machines are selling more because companies keep coming up with new and better versions.

Analyst Review

The Home Appliances Market in France is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for Premium Brands and Intelligent Home Appliances. Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things technologies are transforming electronic appliances, making them more desirable for high tech users. Touchless tech, a key feature of smart home appliances, is becoming increasingly popular due to safety and security concerns, as well as the convenience it offers.

Bright air conditioning and HVAC systems, powered by AI technology, are leading the charge in this market. Refrigerators and washing machines are also seeing a surge in demand, as tech-savvy consumers embrace lifestyle changes and seek to make homemaking tasks more efficient. Overall, the Home Appliances Market in France is thriving, as more and more Internet users look to enhance their living standards with the latest high-tech appliances.

Market Overview

The Home Appliances market in France is a significant sector, encompassing various product categories such as refrigerators, washing machines, cooktops, and vacuum cleaners. Brands like Artifices, Electrolux, and Whirlpool dominate the market. Consumers in France value energy efficiency and durability in their home appliances. In 2020, the market size was estimated at €6.5 billion, with a projected CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2026.

The market is driven by factors like increasing disposable income, urbanization, and changing consumer preferences. The French government's initiatives to promote energy efficiency and the growing popularity of smart home appliances are also key market trends. Cooking appliances, particularly induction cooktops, are gaining popularity due to their energy efficiency and ease of use. The market is competitive, with players focusing on product innovation, pricing strategies, and distribution networks to gain a competitive edge.

