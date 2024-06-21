Home Audio Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 18.96 billion from 2024-2028, Rapid adoption of home audio equipment boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home audio equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 18.96 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period. Rapid adoption of home audio equipment is driving market growth, with a trend towards microphones segment. However, availability of counterfeit products poses a challenge. Key market players include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Boston Acoustics Inc., DOLBY LABORATORIES INC., Edifier International Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corp., Masimo Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., VIZIO Holding Corp., VOXX International Corp., and Yamaha Corp..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global home audio equipment market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Home Audio Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.34% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 18967.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.76 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Boston Acoustics Inc., DOLBY LABORATORIES INC., Edifier International Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Corp., Masimo Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sonos Inc., Sony Group Corp., VIZIO Holding Corp., VOXX International Corp., and Yamaha Corp.

Market Driver

The home audio equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increase in remote work and learning, as well as the rise in TV productions and content creation. Vendors are introducing new microphone products to cater to this demand, such as Sony Electronics' C-80 condenser microphone. Tesla is also entering the market with its audio gear, including headphones and microphones. These expansion activities will broaden the market's reach and serve a larger customer base.

The home audio equipment market is thriving with innovative technologies and devices. Smart home technology is a significant trend, with voice control and connectivity to other smart devices becoming increasingly popular. Devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home are leading this trend. Fundamental components of home audio systems include speakers, amplifiers, and consoles. Colored and wireless speakers are gaining traction, with Funands and Unbound bringing new designs to the market. Consumers are also seeking improved sound quality and longer battery life in portable speakers. Additionally, the demand for Dolby Atmos technology in home theaters is on the rise. Overall, the home audio equipment market is witnessing significant growth and innovation.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The global home audio equipment market faces challenges from the prevalence of counterfeit products. Unauthorized dealers sell fake versions of reputed brands like Sony, JBL, and SAMSUNG. Vendors offer tutorials to identify these fakes, but the issue negatively impacts original ideas and profits. Rural populations with limited awareness and poor Internet access further hinder market growth. The full impact of these factors is still unfolding, making it a significant concern for the forecast period.

The home audio equipment market faces several challenges in the current technological landscape. Devices such as speakers, home theaters, and soundbars require continuous innovation to keep up with consumer demands for better sound quality and connectivity. Manufacturers must consider factors like cost, design, and compatibility with various devices and platforms. Additionally, the rise of voice control technology and streaming services adds complexity to the market. Sensing the trend, some companies focus on creating smart home audio systems that integrate with other smart devices. However, ensuring seamless connectivity and compatibility across various brands and models remains a significant challenge. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of wireless audio technology necessitates advancements in battery life and charging solutions. Overall, the home audio equipment market requires a strategic approach to address these challenges and meet the evolving needs of consumers.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This home audio equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Distribution Channel 1.1 Offline

1.2 Online Type 2.1 Smart speakers

2.2 Home theater system

2.3 Sound bars Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Offline- The offline distribution channel for home audio equipment dominated the market in 2022 due to its convenience, large stock-keeping units, and wide product variety. Specialty stores, including multi-branded and brand-specific ones, were the main revenue generators. Customers prefer these stores for their extensive product offerings and the technical expertise of sales staff. The offline segment's growth in the global home audio equipment market is expected to continue during the forecast period.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The home audio equipment market is experiencing significant growth, driven by advancements in technology such as Ambisound and Dolby's Atmos. Consumers are increasingly turning to Android smartphones and Apple iPhones as convenient audio playback devices, utilizing audio applications and artificial intelligence for conversational voice responses. Audio equipment manufacturers are focusing on ease of use and domestic manufacturing to cater to the expanding consumer spending power. Counterfeit products remain a challenge in the consumer electronics market, with companies implementing measures to ensure authenticity. Consumer electronics, including home audio equipment, continue to benefit from innovations like DTS Sound Unbound and advanced audio amplifiers, enhancing the overall listening experience.

Market Research Overview

The Home Audio Equipment Market encompasses a variety of devices designed to enhance the audio experience within residential spaces. These devices include speakers, soundbars, headphones, and amplifiers. The market is driven by advancements in technology, leading to the development of smart and wireless audio systems. Consumers seek devices that offer superior sound quality, connectivity options, and compatibility with voice assistants and streaming services. Additionally, the market is influenced by trends such as increasing disposable income and the growing popularity of home entertainment. Overall, the Home Audio Equipment Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, offering numerous opportunities for manufacturers and innovators.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Type

Smart Speakers



Home Theater System



Sound Bars

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio