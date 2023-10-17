Home Audio Equipment Market size to increase by USD 15.49 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Rapid adoption of home audio equipment boosts the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The home audio equipment market size is expected to grow by USD 15.49 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 11.33% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The rapid adoption of home audio equipment is notably driving the home audio equipment market. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by type (smart speakers, home theater systems, and sound bars), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the home audio equipment market, including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Boston Acoustics Inc., Dolby Laboratories Inc., Edifier International Ltd., HP Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Corp., Masimo Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sonos Inc., VIZIO Holding Corp., VOXX International Corp., Yamaha Corp., and Sony Group Corp. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Home Audio Equipment Market 2023-2027

Home Audio Equipment Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Alphabet Inc: The company offers home audio equipment such as Google Nest.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Home Audio Equipment Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

The market share growth by the smart speakers segment is significant during the forecast period. A smart speaker can be referred to as a wireless, voice-controlled speaker that uses Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Factors such as the increasing number of smart homes and convenient use and ease of use with the help of smartphones and laptops are significantly contributing to the growth of this segment. Some of the prominent smart speakers include Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple Home Pod.

Geography

North America accounts for 34% of the growth of the global home audio equipment market during the forecast period. North America is known as an early adopter of various advanced technologies. Several factors such as the high disposable income of the population and the presence of several established providers are significantly contributing to the growth of the market in the region.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Home Audio Equipment Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist home audio equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the home audio equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home audio equipment market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of home audio equipment market companies

