Home-Baked Bread Made Simple! Now Available Online And At Retail

Each Wild About Bread™ kit provides a unique mixing and proofing container called the PrepPal™, 3 pre-measured bread mixes, and 3 yeast packets. To prepare a loaf, add warm water and one yeast packet into your PrepPal™ and stir. Next, add one bag of bread mix, snap the lid shut, and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Scrape down the sides and lid of your PrepPal™ with a spatula, set aside to proof in a warm place until dough doubles in size. Once ready open the PrepPal™, scrape dough onto a prepared pan and bake for 25-30 minutes at 425⁰F. Cool, slice, and enjoy.

"What can compare to the aroma of bread baking in your oven, and the deliciousness of home-baked bread?" says Chris Harlander, General Manager for Wild About Bread™. "It's a wonderful, simple bread mix kit that will make an inexperienced baker feel like they created a masterpiece."

Your PrepPal™ will become your best friend when making home-baked bread. There is little mess and only one container to clean up. The PrepPal™ is reusable, and dishwasher and microwave safe. For convenience, dough can be stored after proofing in the refrigerator for up to three days.

Adventurous bakers appreciate the recipes available on their website for dinner rolls, baguettes, focaccia, pizza crust, and more. There are how-to videos, baking tips, and serving suggestions also available on their website and social media.

"Wild About Bread™ kits were showcased on a home shopping network, QVC, March 31, 2021, and sold out in 8 minutes," says Harlander. You can see the Wild About Bread™ QVC segment on the QVC website and YouTube.

Wild About Bread™ is available for purchase on their website and is launching into retail in North Carolina and Texas in May.

Visit www.wildaboutbread.com for more information or on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/wildaboutbread//) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/wildaboutbread).

About Rä Foods and Wild About Bread™

Rä Foods LLC, located in Southlake, TX, is the parent company of Wild About Bread™ and Wild About Sprouts™. At Rä Foods, healthful eating is made delicious, nutritious and simple. Whether you want a delicious homemade, fresh baked bread or a refreshingly different, flavorful, healthful alternative to lettuce, Rä Foods has options that will add variety and wholesome goodness to all eating occasions.

SOURCE Wild About Bread

Related Links

https://www.wildaboutbread.com

