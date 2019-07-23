Home Bancorp Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results And Declares Quarterly Dividend

LAFAYETTE, La., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported results for the second quarter of 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.6 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share ("EPS"), compared to $7.9 million, or $0.85 EPS, for the first quarter of 2019.

Key performance metrics for the second quarter of 2019 include:

Loans grew by $44.0 million , or 11% annualized;

, or 11% annualized; Total deposits increased $11.6 million , or 3% annualized;

, or 3% annualized; Nonperforming assets decreased $1.1 million , or 4%;

, or 4%; Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible common equity were 1.20%, 8.48% and 11.25%, respectively;

Net income declined $1.3 million , or 17%, compared to the previous quarter, due primarily to facilities-related charges of $504,000 (net of tax), higher compensation and benefits expense and provisioning for loan growth;

, or 17%, compared to the previous quarter, due primarily to facilities-related charges of (net of tax), higher compensation and benefits expense and provisioning for loan growth; The net interest margin was 4.36%, a decline of 5 basis points as higher deposit costs outpaced an increase in loan yields;

Share repurchases totaled 83,188 shares at an average price of $36.17 per share; and

per share; and Bank capital remained strong with a common equity ratio of 14.12% at quarter end.

"The Home Bank team is focused on adding value to our customers' financial lives," stated John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, "That focus provided loan portfolio growth in the second quarter at an annualized rate of 11% as our customers made significant investments in their businesses."

"Our team opened a new branch and relocated another branch in Baton Rouge to better serve our customers and to expand on the growth opportunities we see in that region," added Bordelon, "These new locations are off to a great start as more businesses and individuals learn of our commitment to helping them prosper."

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.21 per share payable on August 16, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2019.

Loans and Credit Quality

Loans totaled $1.7 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $44.0 million, or 3%, from March 31, 2019. Loan growth for the second quarter, which totaled 11% on an annualized basis, was primarily driven by increases in commercial real estate loans (up $30.5 million), construction and land loans (up $6.6 million) and commercial and industrial loans (up $5.0 million). Commercial real estate loan growth was spread across our Louisiana markets in a variety of industries. Construction and land loans increased primarily due to growth in existing real estate development relationships located in the Baton Rouge and Northshore (of Lake Pontchartrain) markets. Commercial and industrial loan growth was due primarily to increases in agriculture production and farm-related loans in the southwest Acadiana market.

The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.



















June 30,

March 31,

Increase/(Decrease)

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

Amount Percent

Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage $ 442,896 $ 441,921 $ 975 - % Home equity loans and lines

81,794

80,598

1,196 1

Commercial real estate

691,939

661,446

30,493 5

Construction and land

200,153

193,541

6,612 3

Multi-family residential

47,827

46,055

1,772 4

Total real estate loans

1,464,609

1,423,561

41,048 3

Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

179,394

174,405

4,989 3

Consumer

48,945

51,002

(2,057) (4)

Total other loans

228,339

225,407

2,932 1

Total loans $ 1,692,948 $ 1,648,968 $ 43,980 3 %



















Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), excluding purchased credit impaired loans, totaled $28.0 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 4%, compared to March 31, 2019. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 1.26% at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.32% at March 31, 2019.

The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $96,000 during the second quarter of 2019, compared to net loan charge-offs of $168,000 for the first quarter of 2019. The Company's provision for loan losses for the second quarter of 2019 was $765,000, compared to $390,000 for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in the provision for loan losses during the second quarter was primarily due to loan growth.

The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.02% at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.00% at March 31, 2019. Excluding acquired loans, the ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.33% at June 30, 2019, compared to 1.34% at March 31, 2019.

Direct Energy Exposure

The outstanding balance of direct loans to borrowers in the energy sector totaled $40.5 million, or 2% of total outstanding loans, at June 30, 2019, compared to $43.0 million, or 3% of total outstanding loans, at March 31, 2019. Unfunded loan commitments to customers in the energy sector totaled $7.3 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $7.4 million at March 31, 2019. At June 30, 2019, loans constituting 94% of the balance of our direct energy-related portfolio were performing in accordance with their original loan agreements. The Company holds no shared national credits.

The allowance for loan losses attributable to originated direct energy-related loans totaled 2.58% of the outstanding balance of originated energy-related portfolio at June 30, 2019, compared to 2.43% at March 31, 2019.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $11.6 million, or 1%, during the second quarter of 2019 to $1.8 billion at June 30, 2019. The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's deposits as of the dates indicated.



















June 30,

March 31,

Increase/(Decrease)

(dollars in thousands)

2019

2019

Amount Percent

Demand deposits $ 449,402 $ 442,940 $ 6,462 1 % Savings

205,798

202,762

3,036 1

Money market

278,514

291,747

(13,233) (5)

NOW

506,025

501,126

4,899 1

Certificates of deposit

389,430

378,973

10,457 3

Total deposits $ 1,829,169 $ 1,817,548 $ 11,621 1 %



















Share Repurchases

The Company repurchased 83,188 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2019 at an average price per share of $36.17 under the Company's outstanding share repurchase plan. An additional 118,889 shares remain eligible for purchase under the current repurchase plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $33.20 and $26.29, respectively, at June 30, 2019.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $21.9 million, an increase of $153,000, or 1%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Net interest income increased primarily due to a $614,000, or 3%, increase in loan income, which was partially offset by a $404,000, or 12%, increase in the cost of deposits. The Company's net interest margin was 4.36% for the second quarter of 2019, five basis points lower than the first quarter of 2019, as the cost of deposits outpaced an increase in loan yields.

The following table sets forth the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest Average

Yield/

Rate



Average



Balance

Interest Average

Yield/

Rate

Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable























Originated loans $ 1,136,566 $ 15,841 5.53 % $ 1,106,230 $ 14,943 5.42 % Acquired loans

529,275

7,971 5.99



543,396

8,255 6.11

Total loans receivable

1,665,841

23,812 5.68



1,649,626

23,198 5.64

Investment securities (TE)

271,267

1,729 2.60



272,745

1,808 2.71

Other interest-earning assets

55,959

380 2.72



55,550

363 2.65

Total interest-earning assets $ 1,993,067 $ 25,921 5.18 % $ 1,977,921 $ 25,369 5.15 %

























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market $ 985,349 $ 2,097 0.85 % $ 983,184 $ 2,006 0.83 % Certificates of deposit

383,345

1,638 1.71



367,614

1,325 1.46

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,368,694

3,735 1.09



1,350,798

3,331 1.00

Other borrowings

5,539

53 3.84



5,539

53 3.89

FHLB advances

57,182

258 1.80



58,195

263 1.81

Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,431,415 $ 4,046 1.13 % $ 1,414,532 $ 3,647 1.04 %

























Net interest spread (TE)







4.05 %







4.11 % Net interest margin (TE)







4.36 %







4.41 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $3.0 million, a decrease of $188,000, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2019. Write-downs of three buildings acquired through mergers and two relocating branch locations totaled $347,000 (pre-tax) during the quarter. The decrease in noninterest income was partially offset by an increase in bank card fees.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $16.0 million, an increase of $661,000, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The increase primarily resulted from higher compensation and benefits and occupancy expenses. The rise in compensation and benefits (up $515,000, or 6%) was driven primarily by routine annual salary adjustments and elevated employee health care claims. The increase in occupancy expenses (up $402,000, or 25%) was primarily due to $291,000 of costs incurred to terminate lease space acquired through a previous merger.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $1.6 million, an increase of $239,000, or 18%, compared to the first quarter of 2019. The Company's effective tax rate was 19.1% for the second quarter of 2019, compared to 14.3% for the first quarter of 2019. The rise in income taxes was due primarily to reduced levels of stock option exercises. During the first quarter of 2019, elevated levels of stock option exercises decreased income tax expense by $514,000. These options were associated with the 2009 stock option plan and were scheduled to expire in May 2019.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation























For the Three Months Ended

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2019



March 31, 2019



June 30, 2018





















Reported net income $ 6,580

$ 7,890

$ 7,776

Add: CDI amortization, net tax

314



324



359

Non-GAAP tangible income $ 6,894

$ 8,214

$ 8,135





















Total Assets $ 2,220,386

$ 2,202,675

$ 2,159,976

Less: Intangible assets

65,247



65,645



67,035

Non-GAAP tangible assets $ 2,155,139

$ 2,137,030

$ 2,092,941





















Total shareholders' equity $ 313,494

$ 308,935

$ 289,361

Less: Intangible assets

65,247



65,645



67,035

Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity $ 248,247

$ 243,290

$ 222,326





















Originated loans $ 1,177,630

$ 1,108,655

$ 987,642

Acquired loans

515,318



540,313



638,037

Total loans $ 1,692,948

$ 1,648,968

$ 1,625,679





















Originated allowance for loan losses $ 15,635

$ 14,829

$ 13,828

Acquired allowance for loan losses

1,604



1,741



1,145

Total allowance for loan losses $ 17,239

$ 16,570

$ 14,973





















Return on average equity

8.48 %

10.45 %

10.89 % Add: Average intangible assets

2.77



3.41



4.00

Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

11.25 %

13.86 %

14.89 %



















Common equity ratio

14.12 %

14.03 %

13.40 % Less: Intangible assets

2.60



2.65



2.78

Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

11.52 %

11.38 %

10.62 %



















Book value per share $ 33.20

$ 32.62

$ 30.66

Less: Intangible assets

6.91



6.93



7.10

Non-GAAP tangible book value per share $ 26.29

$ 25.69

$ 23.56















































This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes acquired loans, write down on bank properties, early termination cost for office lease, merger expenses and intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies.

This news release contains certain forward‑looking statements. Forward‑looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward‑looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors ‑ many of which are beyond our control ‑ could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward‑looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for losses on loans, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward‑looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward‑looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward‑looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)









































June 30,

December 31,

%



June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2019

2018

Change



2018 2019 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 71,325

$ 59,618

20 %

$ 80,489 $ 103,786 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 694

939

(26)



1,429 694 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 261,626

260,131

1



264,259 267,310 Investment securities held to maturity 8,163

10,872

(25)



12,869 9,110 Mortgage loans held for sale 4,501

2,086

116



9,711 1,986 Loans, net of unearned income 1,692,948

1,649,754

3



1,625,679 1,648,968 Allowance for loan losses (17,239)

(16,348)

5



(14,973) (16,570) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,675,709

1,633,406

3



1,610,706 1,632,398 Office properties and equipment, net 47,698

47,124

1



45,192 47,030 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 39,927

29,560

35



29,228 29,725 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles 65,247

66,055

(1)



67,035 65,645 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 45,496

43,867

4



39,058 44,991 Total Assets $ 2,220,386

$ 2,153,658

3



$ 2,159,976 $ 2,202,675







































Liabilities

















Deposits $ 1,829,169

$ 1,773,217

3 %

$ 1,788,545 $ 1,817,548 Other borrowings 5,539

5,539

-



- 5,539 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 54,615

58,698

(7)



69,974 57,889 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 17,569

12,164

44



12,096 12,764 Total Liabilities 1,906,892

1,849,618

3



1,870,615 1,893,740



















Shareholders' Equity

















Common stock 94

95

(1) %

94 95 Additional paid-in capital 169,233

168,243

1



166,897 169,091 Common stock acquired by benefit plans (3,351)

(3,539)

(5)



(3,737) (3,443) Retained earnings 146,348

141,447

3



129,645 143,998 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,170

(2,206)

153



(3,538) (806) Total Shareholders' Equity 313,494

304,040

3



289,361 308,935 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,220,386

$ 2,153,658

3



$ 2,159,976 $ 2,202,675

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



















































For The Three Months Ended







For the Six Months Ended







June 30, %



June 30,

%

(dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019 2018

Change



2019 2018

Change

Interest Income





















Loans, including fees $ 23,812 $ 23,527

1 %

$ 47,010 $ 46,331

1 % Investment securities 1,729 1,710

1



3,537 3,204

10

Other investments and deposits 380 338

12



743 765

(3)

Total interest income 25,921 25,575

1



51,290 50,300

2

























Interest Expense





















Deposits 3,735 1,927

94 %

7,066 3,829

85 % Other borrowings expense 53 -

-



106 -

-

Federal Home Loan Bank advances 258 312

(17)



521 630

(17)

Total interest expense 4,046 2,239

81



7,693 4,459

73

Net interest income 21,875 23,336

(6)



43,597 45,841

(5)

Provision for loan losses 765 581

32



1,155 1,545

(25)

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 21,110 22,755

(7)



42,442 44,296

(4)

























Noninterest Income





















Service fees and charges 1,413 1,520

(7) %

2,880 3,174

(9) % Bank card fees 1,212 1,196

1



2,273 2,295

(1)

Gain on sale of loans, net 248 201

23



403 408

(1)

Income from bank-owned life insurance 202 164

23



367 324

13

(Loss) gain on the closure or sale of assets, net (327) -

-



(328) 145

(326)

Other income 229 264

(13)



547 481

14

Total noninterest income 2,977 3,345

(11)



6,142 6,827

(10)

























Noninterest Expense





















Compensation and benefits 9,613 9,222

4 %

18,711 18,164

3 % Occupancy 2,008 1,719

17



3,614 3,394

6

Marketing and advertising 308 329

(6)



579 610

(5)

Data processing and communication 1,596 2,344

(32)



3,018 4,023

(25)

Professional fees 218 306

(29)



457 592

(23)

Forms, printing and supplies 181 274

(34)



342 631

(46)

Franchise and shares tax 398 363

10



797 729

9

Regulatory fees 283 343

(17)



590 722

(18)

Foreclosed assets, net 40 87

(54)



281 190

48

Amortization of acquisition intangible 398 455

(13)



808 957

(16)

Other expenses 909 880

3



2,046 1,900

8

Total noninterest expense 15,952 16,322

(2)



31,243 31,912

(2)

Income before income tax expense 8,135 9,778

(17)



17,341 19,211

(10)

Income tax expense 1,555 2,002

(22)



2,871 3,972

(28)

Net income $ 6,580 $ 7,776

(15)



$ 14,470 $ 15,239

(5)

























Earnings per share - basic $ 0.72 $ 0.85

(15) %

$ 1.58 $ 1.68

(6) % Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.71 $ 0.83

(14)



$ 1.56 $ 1.64

(5)

























Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.21 $ 0.17

24 %

$ 0.41 $ 0.32

28 %