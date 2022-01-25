HOME BANCORP ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $10.2 million, or $1.23 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $4.8 million from $15.1 million, or $1.79 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2021.

"We finished the year with another quarter of loan growth, excluding PPP loans," said John W. Bordelon, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We expect 2022 to be a year of strong loan growth with a stronger economy and our pending expansion into the Houston market. The previously announced acquisition of Friendswood Capital, Inc. ("Friendswood") and its subsidiary, Texan Bank, N.A., is proceeding as planned. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 upon receiving regulatory approvals and Friendswood shareholder approval."

"Our previously announced purchase and assumption agreement to sell our Vicksburg banking center to Delta Bank closed on Friday, January 21, 2022. Our teams worked diligently to ensure a smooth transition for the customers."

COVID-19 Response

After an increase in COVID-19 cases during the third quarter, Louisiana reinstituted it indoor mask mandate in August 2021. The mask mandate was lifted in October 2021 but was reinstituted in the city of New Orleans in January 2022.

Under the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), the Company funded approximately 4,875 PPP loans totaling $388.7 million during 2020 and 2021, in aggregate. At December 31, 2021, the total recorded net investment in PPP loans was $43.6 million, of which approximately 177 loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of $5.0 million were for amounts of $150,000 or less.

To give immediate financial support to our customers, the Company began providing principal and/or interest payment relief options in March 2020. At December 31, 2021, $3.9 million, or less than 1% of total loans were under COVID-19 related deferral agreements. The level of COVID-19 related deferrals formerly totaled $558.8 million, or 28% of total loans, at June 30, 2020. Of the loans that have exited deferral agreements, $372.6 million, or 99%, were current and performing as of December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net income totaled $10.2 million , down $4.8 million , or 32%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a $2.5 million decrease in interest income on PPP loans and the absence of life insurance benefit of $1.7 million recognized in the third quarter 2021.

, down , or 32%, from the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in interest income on PPP loans and the absence of life insurance benefit of recognized in the third quarter 2021. Return on average assets, return on average equity and return on average tangible common equity were 1.38%, 11.65%, and 14.48%, respectively.

The Company recorded a $2.6 million reversal to the allowance for loan losses, compared to a $2.4 million allowance reversal in the prior quarter, primarily due to continued improvements in our assessment of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

reversal to the allowance for loan losses, compared to a allowance reversal in the prior quarter, primarily due to continued improvements in our assessment of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Loan income from the recognition of deferred PPP lender fees totaled $2.0 million , down $2.3 million from the prior quarter.

, down from the prior quarter. Noninterest income was down $1.8 million , or 34%, from the prior quarter primarily due to absence of income from bank-owned life insurance in the prior quarter. The Company recognized a life insurance benefit of $1.7 million following the death of an employee during the third quarter of 2021.

, or 34%, from the prior quarter primarily due to absence of income from bank-owned life insurance in the prior quarter. The Company recognized a life insurance benefit of following the death of an employee during the third quarter of 2021. Loans totaled $1.8 billion at December 31, 2021 , down $35.1 million , or 2%, from September 30, 2021 . Excluding PPP loans, loan growth during the same comparative period was up $16.8 million , or 4% annualized.

at , down , or 2%, from . Excluding PPP loans, loan growth during the same comparative period was up , or 4% annualized. PPP loans totaled $43.6 million at December 31, 2021 , down $51.9 million , or 54%, from September 30, 2021 .

at , down , or 54%, from . The allowance for loan losses totaled $21.1 million , or 1.15% of total loans, at December 31, 2021 . Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.17% at such date.

, or 1.15% of total loans, at . Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.17% at such date. Nonperforming assets totaled $14.5 million , or 0.49% of total assets, down $1.1 million , or 7%, from September 30, 2021 primarily due to pay-downs on nonaccrual loans.

, or 0.49% of total assets, down , or 7%, from primarily due to pay-downs on nonaccrual loans. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.77% and 15.95% at December 31, 2021 , compared to 10.05% and 15.60% at September 30, 2021 .

Loans

Loans totaled $1.8 billion at December 31, 2021, down $35.1 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2021. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio from September 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021.



















December 31,

September 30,

Increase (Decrease) (dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

Amount

Percent Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 350,843

$ 360,150

$ (9,307)

(3)% Home equity loans and lines

60,312

59,667

645

1 Commercial real estate

801,624

802,401

(777)

— Construction and land

259,652

241,286

18,366

8 Multi-family residential

90,518

92,062

(1,544)

(2) Total real estate loans

1,562,949

1,555,566

7,383

— Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

244,123

284,831

(40,708)

(14) Consumer

33,021

34,779

(1,758)

(5) Total other loans

277,144

319,610

(42,466)

(13) Total loans

$ 1,840,093

$ 1,875,176

$ (35,083)

(2)%

During the fourth quarter of 2021, construction and land loan growth was partially offset by pay-downs of commercial and industrial loans and residential mortgages. The change in commercial and industrial loans included a decrease in PPP loans of $51.9 million, or 54%, from September 30, 2021. Residential mortgages declined primarily due to refinances as borrowers sought to acquire lower interest rates.

Construction and land ("C&D") loan growth was spread across our New Orleans, Acadiana and Baton Rouge markets and was primarily driven by non-residential construction projects. At December 31, 2021, C&D loans within our Acadiana, New Orleans, and Northshore markets accounted for approximately 73% of our total construction and land portfolio.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

At December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, loans under interest and/or principal payment deferral agreements due to the COVID-19 crisis amounted to less than 1% of total loans.

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), totaled $14.5 million, or 0.49% of total assets at December 31, 2021, down $1.1 million, or 7%, from $15.5 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $412,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $153,000 for the third quarter of 2021.

The Company reversed $2.6 million of the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to continued improvements in our assessment of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the year ended December 31, 2021, we reversed a total of $10.2 million of the allowance for loan losses. At December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses totaled $21.1 million or 1.15% of total loans, compared to $24.1 million or 1.29% of total loans at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratios of the allowance for loan losses to total loans were 1.17% and 1.36% at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, the duration of the health crisis, customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.5 billion at December 31, 2021, up $170.1 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2021. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from September 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021.



















December 31,

September 30,

Increase/(Decrease) (dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

Amount

Percent Demand deposits

$ 766,385

$ 728,352

$ 38,033

5% Savings

285,728

280,651

5,077

2 Money market

371,478

355,923

15,555

4 NOW

792,919

669,414

123,505

18 Certificates of deposit

319,339

331,377

(12,038)

(4) Total deposits

$ 2,535,849

$ 2,365,717

$ 170,132

7%

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 5 basis points from 0.27% for the third quarter of 2021 to 0.22% for the fourth quarter of 2021. At December 31, 2021, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $251.6 million.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 63 basis points from 4.16% for the third quarter of 2021 to 3.53% for the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to a decrease in the average yield on loans. Loan income was impacted for the fourth quarter of 2021 due to fewer PPP loan payoffs, which reduced deferred PPP lender fees recognized.

The average loan yield was 5.12% for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 48 basis points from the third quarter of 2021. Loan income from the recognition of deferred PPP lender fees totaled $2.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, down $2.3 million, or 54%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. As a result, PPP loans positively impacted the average loan yield by 29 basis points and the NIM by 24 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the average loan yield increased by 60 basis points and the NIM by 52 basis points due to the impact of PPP loans. Average PPP loans were $67.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, down $77.4 million, or 54%, from the third quarter of 2021. Unrecognized PPP lender fees totaled $1.3 million at December 31, 2021.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $485,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, down $71,000, or 13%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

The average rate paid on total interest-bearing deposits was 0.22% for the fourth quarter of 2021, down 5 basis points from the third quarter of 2021.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 1,856,814

$ 24,215

5.12 %

$ 1,896,808

$ 27,045

5.60 % Investment securities (TE)

314,686

1,309

1.67

278,450

1,189

1.74 Other interest-earning assets

577,945

264

0.48

388,723

189

0.19 Total interest-earning assets

$ 2,749,445

$ 25,788

3.69 %

$ 2,563,981

$ 28,423

4.36 %

























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,401,774

$ 554

0.16 %

$ 1,312,131

$ 605

0.18 % Certificates of deposit

327,567

420

0.51

332,916

515

0.61 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,729,341

974

0.22

1,645,047

1,120

0.27 Other borrowings

5,539

53

3.80

5,539

53

3.80 FHLB advances

26,172

111

1.70

27,011

116

1.72 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,761,052

$ 1,138

0.26 %

$ 1,677,597

$ 1,289

0.31 %

























Net interest spread (TE)









3.43 %









4.05 % Net interest margin (TE)









3.53 %









4.16 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.5 million, down $1.8 million, or 34%, from the third quarter of 2021 due primarily to income from bank-owned life insurance. The Company recognized a life insurance benefit of $1.7 million following the death of an employee during the third quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $18.0 million, up $1.6 million, or 10%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Marketing and advertising fees were up $634,000 from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to elevated donation expenses.

Professional fees were up $259,000 from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to merger related expenses associated with acquisition of Friendswood Capital Corporation announced in December 2021.

Other expenses were up $129,000 from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to certain loan servicing fees and expenses.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.23 per share payable on February 18, 2022, to shareholders of record as of February 7, 2022.

The Company repurchased 2,515 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2021 at an average price per share of $40.64 under the Company's 2020 Repurchase Plan. An additional 484,068 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2020 and 2021 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $41.27 and $34.00, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets and PPP loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.

















For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020













Reported net income

$ 10,238

$ 15,059

$ 10,580 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

221

230

258 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 10,459

$ 15,289

$ 10,838













Reported loan income

$ 24,215

$ 27,045

$ 26,267 Less: PPP loan income

2,201

4,742

2,794 Loan income excluding PPP loan income

$ 22,014

$ 22,303

$ 23,473













Loan yield

5.12 %

5.60 %

5.20 % (Positive) negative impact of PPP loans

(0.29)

(0.60)

0.11 Loan yield excluding PPP loans

4.83 %

5.00 %

5.31 %













Net interest margin

3.53 %

4.16 %

4.11 % (Positive) negative impact of PPP loans

(0.24)

(0.52)

(0.05) Net interest margin excluding PPP loans

3.29 %

3.64 %

4.06 %













Total assets

$ 2,938,244

$ 2,763,466

$ 2,591,850 Less: Intangible assets

61,949

62,229

63,112 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 2,876,295

$ 2,701,237

$ 2,528,738













Total shareholders' equity

$ 351,903

$ 344,149

$ 321,842 Less: Intangible assets

61,949

62,229

63,112 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 289,954

$ 281,920

$ 258,730













Total loans

$ 1,840,093

$ 1,875,176

$ 1,979,954 Less: PPP loans

43,637

95,560

221,220 Total loans excluding PPP loans

$ 1,796,456

$ 1,779,616

$ 1,758,734













Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.15 %

1.29 %

1.66 % Less: PPP loans

0.02

0.07

0.21 Non-GAAP allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.17 %

1.36 %

1.87 %













Return on average equity

11.65 %

17.46 %

13.22 % Add: Average intangible assets

2.83

4.22

3.68 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

14.48 %

21.68 %

16.90 %













Common equity ratio

11.98 %

12.45 %

12.42 % Less: Intangible assets

1.90

2.01

2.19 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

10.08 %

10.44 %

10.23 %













Book value per share

$ 41.27

$ 40.38

$ 36.82 Less: Intangible assets

7.27

7.30

7.22 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 34.00

$ 33.08

$ 29.60















This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as supplemented by its Current Report on Form 8-K dated April 27, 2021, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

















(dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

%

Change

December 31,

2020 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 601,443

$ 413,694

45 %

$ 187,952 Interest-bearing deposits in banks

349

349

—

349 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

327,632

304,125

8

254,752 Investment securities held to maturity

2,102

2,110

—

2,934 Mortgage loans held for sale

1,104

3,476

(68)

9,559 Loans, net of unearned income

1,840,093

1,875,176

(2)

1,979,954 Allowance for loan losses

(21,089)

(24,149)

13

(32,963) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

1,819,004

1,851,027

(2)

1,946,991 Office properties and equipment, net

43,542

44,331

(2)

45,497 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

40,361

40,142

1

40,334 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

61,949

62,229

—

63,112 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

40,758

41,983

(3)

40,370 Total Assets

$ 2,938,244

$ 2,763,466

6

$ 2,591,850



































Liabilities















Deposits

$ 2,535,849

$ 2,365,717

7 %

$ 2,213,821 Other Borrowings

5,539

5,539

—

5,539 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

26,046

26,430

(1)

28,824 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

18,907

21,631

(13)

21,824 Total Liabilities

2,586,341

2,419,317

7

2,270,008

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock

85

85

— %

87 Additional paid-in capital

164,982

164,316

—

164,988 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(2,423)

(2,513)

4

(2,789) Retained earnings

188,515

180,327

5

154,282 Accumulated other comprehensive income

744

1,934

(62)

5,274 Total Shareholders' Equity

351,903

344,149

2

321,842 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,938,244

$ 2,763,466

6

$ 2,591,850

HOMEBANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

%

Change

December 31,

2020

%

Change Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 24,215

$ 27,045

(10) %

$ 26,267

(8) % Investment securities

1,309

1,189

10

1,002

31 Other investments and deposits

264

189

40

99

167 Total interest income

25,788

28,423

(9)

27,368

(6) Interest Expense



















Deposits

974

1,120

(13) %

1,987

(51) % Other borrowings

53

53

—

53

— Federal Home Loan Bank advances

111

116

(4)

129

(14) Total interest expense

1,138

1,289

(12)

2,169

(48) Net interest income

24,650

27,134

(9)

25,199

(2) (Reversal) provision for loan losses

(2,648)

(2,385)

(11)

—

— Net interest income after provision for loan losses

27,298

29,519

(8)

25,199

8 Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,224

1,260

(3) %

1,117

10 % Bank card fees

1,519

1,519

—

1,273

19 Gain on sale of loans, net

376

415

(9)

1,082

(65) Income from bank-owned life insurance

219

1,938

(89)

276

(21) Loss on sale of assets, net

(44)

(3)

(1367)

—

— Other income

240

254

(6)

302

(21) Total noninterest income

3,534

5,383

(34)

4,050

(13) Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

9,991

9,809

2 %

9,417

6 % Occupancy

1,824

1,717

6

1,719

6 Marketing and advertising

1,033

399

159

386

168 Data processing and communication

2,237

2,118

6

1,913

17 Professional fees

493

234

111

187

164 Forms, printing and supplies

164

158

4

154

6 Franchise and shares tax

396

360

10

331

20 Regulatory fees

331

301

10

373

(11) Foreclosed assets, net

155

74

109

181

(14) Amortization of acquisition intangible

279

291

(4)

327

(15) Provision for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments

15

—





—



Other expenses

1,099

970

13

1,008

9 Total noninterest expense

18,017

16,431

10

15,996

13 Income before income tax expense

12,815

18,471

(31)

13,253

(3) Income tax expense

2,577

3,412

(24)

2,673

(4) Net income

$ 10,238

$ 15,059

(32)

$ 10,580

(3)





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.24

$ 1.80

(31) %

$ 1.25

(1) % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.23

$ 1.79

(31)

$ 1.24

(1)





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

— %

$ 0.22

5 %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

%

Change

December 31,

2020

%

Change EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 25,788

$ 28,423

(9) %

$ 27,368

(6) % Total interest expense

1,138

1,289

(12)

2,169

(48) Net interest income

24,650

27,134

(9)

25,199

(2) (Reversal) provision for loan losses

(2,648)

(2,385)

(11)

—

— Total noninterest income

3,534

5,383

(34)

4,050

(13) Total noninterest expense

18,017

16,431

10

15,996

13 Income tax expense

2,577

3,412

(24)

2,673

(4) Net income

$ 10,238

$ 15,059

(32)

$ 10,580

(3)





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 2,941,274

$ 2,756,353

7 %

$ 2,599,375

13 % Total interest-earning assets

2,749,445

2,563,981

7

2,414,349

14 Total loans

1,856,814

1,896,808

(2)

1,984,969

(6) PPP loans

67,198

144,626

(54)

243,721

(72) Total interest-bearing deposits

1,729,341

1,645,047

5

1,593,027

9 Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,761,052

1,677,597

5

1,628,308

8 Total deposits

2,537,670

2,358,086

8

2,226,526

14 Total shareholders' equity

348,635

342,189

2

318,404

9





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.24

$ 1.80

(31) %

$ 1.25

(1) % Earnings per share - diluted

1.23

1.79

(31)

1.24

(1) Book value at period end

41.27

40.38

2

36.82

12 Tangible book value at period end

34.00

33.08

3

29.60

15 Shares outstanding at period end

8,526,907

8,523,473

—

8,740,104

(2) Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

8,278,472

8,354,176

(1) %

8,484,785

(2) % Diluted

8,331,749

8,405,610

(1)

8,508,740

(2)





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.38 %

2.17 %

(36) %

1.62 %

(15) % Return on average equity

11.65

17.46

(33)

13.22

(12) Common equity ratio

11.98

12.45

(4)

12.42

(4) Efficiency ratio (2)

63.93

50.53

27

54.69

17 Average equity to average assets

11.85

12.41

(5)

12.25

(3) Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

9.77

10.05

(3)

9.68

1 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

15.95

15.60

2

15.18

5 Net interest margin (4)

3.53

4.16

(15)

4.11

(14)





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

10.08 %

10.44 %

(3) %

10.23 %

(1) % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

14.48

21.68

(33)

16.90

(14)





















(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.



(2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.



(3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.



(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.



(5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.



(6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands)

Acquired

Originated

Total

Acquired

Originated

Total

Acquired

Originated

Total CREDIT QUALITY (1)



































Nonaccrual loans (2)

$ 6,036

$ 7,233

$ 13,269

$ 5,896

$ 8,592

$ 14,488

$ 8,748

$ 9,929

$ 18,677 Accruing loans past due 90 days and over

—

6

6

—

13

13

—

2

2 Total nonperforming loans

6,036

7,239

13,275

5,896

8,605

14,501

8,748

9,931

18,679 Foreclosed assets and ORE

80

1,109

1,189

259

772

1,031

880

422

1,302 Total nonperforming assets

6,116

8,348

14,464

6,155

9,377

15,532

9,628

10,353

19,981 Performing troubled debt restructurings

1,096

3,867

4,963

1,085

3,961

5,046

573

1,512

2,085 Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt

restructurings

$ 7,212

$ 12,215

$ 19,427

$ 7,240

$ 13,338

$ 20,578

$ 10,201

$ 11,865

$ 22,066





































Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.49 %









0.56 %









0.77 % Nonperforming loans to total assets









0.45









0.52









0.72 Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.72









0.77









0.94

(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and other real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.

(2) Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $3.7 million, $4.1 million and $6.5 million at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $3.5 million, $3.5 million and $3.5 million at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED (Unaudited)



12/31/2021

9/30/2021

12/31/2020



Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



































One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 1,944

$ —

$ 1,944

$ 2,145

$ —

$ 2,145

$ 2,965

$ 100

$ 3,065 Home equity loans and lines

508

—

508

521

—

521

676

—

676 Commercial real estate

10,207

247

10,454

12,872

455

13,327

17,843

1,008

18,851 Construction and land

3,572

—

3,572

3,628

—

3,628

4,155

—

4,155 Multi-family residential

457

—

457

627

—

627

1,077

—

1,077 Commercial and industrial

3,095

425

3,520

2,815

435

3,250

3,845

431

4,276 Consumer

634

—

634

651

—

651

863

—

863 Total allowance for loan losses

$ 20,417

$ 672

$ 21,089

$ 23,259

$ 890

$ 24,149

$ 31,424

$ 1,539

$ 32,963





































Unfunded lending commitments(1)

1,815

—

1,815

1,800

—

1,800

1,425

—

1,425 Total allowance for credit losses

$ 22,232

$ 672

$ 22,904

$ 25,059

$ 890

$ 25,949

$ 32,849

$ 1,539

$ 34,388





































Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets









145.80









155.48









164.97 Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans









158.86









166.53









176.47 Allowance for loan losses to total loans









1.15









1.29









1.66 Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.24









1.38









1.74





































Year-to-date loan charge-offs









$ 2,305









$ 1,807









$ 2,601 Year-to-date loan recoveries









592









506









335 Year-to-date net loan charge-offs









$ 1,713









$ 1,301









$ 2,266 Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans









0.09 %









0.09 %









0.12 %

(1) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

