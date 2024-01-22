HOME BANCORP ANNOUNCES 2023 FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

LAFAYETTE, La., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $9.4 million, or $1.17 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $369,000 from $9.8 million, or $1.22 diluted EPS, for the third quarter of 2023.

"Home Bank's strong performance in 2023 demonstrated our ability to successfully navigate economic cycles," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "During the fourth quarter, we grew both loans and deposits, improved credit and reported strong profitability. Net interest margin, which decreased slightly to 3.69%, appears to be stabilizing as our strong customer relationships have made it possible to retain deposits while still maintaining discipline on interest expenses. Tangible book value per share continued to increase and Home Bancorp ended the year with a Tangible Common Equity ("TCE") ratio of 8.7%. We are confident that our high-quality deposit base, expanding market, credit-focused culture, and robust capital levels have positioned us to sustain momentum in 2024 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.6 billion at December 31, 2023 , up $12.5 million , or less than 1%, from September 30, 2023 .

at , up , or less than 1%, from . Deposits totaled $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023 , up $73.1 million , or 3%, from September 30, 2023 .

at , up , or 3%, from . Net interest income totaled $29.3 million , down $227,000 , or 1%, from the prior quarter.

, down , or 1%, from the prior quarter. The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 6 basis points from 3.75% for the third quarter of 2023 to 3.69% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming assets totaled $10.4 million , or 0.31% of total assets at December 31, 2023, down $1.9 million , or 16%, from September 30, 2023 primarily due to improved performance of certain loans, as well as nonperforming loans, and paydowns.

, or 0.31% of total assets at December 31, 2023, down , or 16%, from September 30, 2023 primarily due to improved performance of certain loans, as well as nonperforming loans, and paydowns. The Company recorded a $665,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses, compared to a $351,000 provision in the prior quarter, primarily due to revisions to our loan prepayment estimates and loan growth.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.6 billion at December 31, 2023, up $12.5 million, or less than 1%, from September 30, 2023. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio from September 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023.



















December 31,

September 30,

Increase (Decrease) (dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

Amount

Percent Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 433,401

$ 432,092

$ 1,309

— % Home equity loans and lines

68,977

69,350

(373)

(1) Commercial real estate

1,192,691

1,178,111

14,580

1 Construction and land

340,724

342,711

(1,987)

(1) Multi-family residential

107,263

106,411

852

1 Total real estate loans

2,143,056

2,128,675

14,381

1 Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

405,659

407,189

(1,530)

— Consumer

32,923

33,230

(307)

(1) Total other loans

438,582

440,419

(1,837)

— Total loans

$ 2,581,638

$ 2,569,094

$ 12,544

— %

The average loan yield was 6.08% for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 13 basis points from the third quarter of 2023. Commercial real estate was the primary driver for the loan growth during the fourth quarter of 2023. Commercial real estate loan growth for the current quarter was primarily in our Northshore and New Orleans markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), totaled $10.4 million, or 0.31% of total assets at December 31, 2023, down $1.9 million, or 16%, from $12.3 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at September 30, 2023. The Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $250,000 during the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to net loan recoveries of $132,000 for the third quarter of 2023.

The Company made a $665,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to loan growth and downward revisions to our loan prepayment estimates. For the year ended December 31, 2023, provisions to the allowance for loan losses totaled $2.3 million. At December 31, 2023, the allowance for loan losses totaled $31.5 million, or 1.22% of total loans, compared to $31.1 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2023. Changes in expected losses reflect various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.





December 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 429,964

$ 868

$ 2,569

$ 433,401 Home equity loans and lines

68,770

—

207

68,977 Commercial real estate

1,178,060

—

14,631

1,192,691 Construction and land

329,622

5,874

5,228

340,724 Multi-family residential

103,760

—

3,503

107,263 Commercial and industrial

402,732

1,186

1,741

405,659 Consumer

32,634

—

289

32,923 Total

$ 2,545,542

$ 7,928

$ 28,168

$ 2,581,638





















September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 429,011

$ 870

$ 2,211

$ 432,092 Home equity loans and lines

69,225

—

125

69,350 Commercial real estate

1,162,095

330

15,686

1,178,111 Construction and land

330,512

5,388

6,811

342,711 Multi-family residential

102,907

—

3,504

106,411 Commercial and industrial

402,252

2,458

2,479

407,189 Consumer

33,000

—

230

33,230 Total

$ 2,529,002

$ 9,046

$ 31,046

$ 2,569,094

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $435.0 million at December 31, 2023, an increase of $6.9 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2023. At December 31, 2023, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $43.4 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $63.4 million at September 30, 2023. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 4.2 years and 4.5 years at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at December 31, 2023.

(dollars in thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Fair Value Available for sale:







U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 314,569

$ 283,853 Collateralized mortgage obligations

82,764

79,262 Municipal bonds

53,891

46,674 U.S. government agency

19,151

18,049 Corporate bonds

6,982

6,088 Total available for sale

$ 477,357

$ 433,926 Held to maturity:







Municipal bonds

$ 1,065

$ 1,066 Total held to maturity

$ 1,065

$ 1,066

Approximately 29% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged to secure public funds as of December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the Company had $127.2 million and $127.9 million, respectively, of securities pledged to secure public deposits.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.7 billion at December 31, 2023, up $73.1 million, or 3%, from September 30, 2023. Non-maturity deposits decreased $15.1 million, or 1% during the fourth quarter of 2023 to $2.0 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from September 30, 2023 to December 31, 2023.



















December 31,

September 30,

Increase/(Decrease) (dollars in thousands)

2023

2023

Amount

Percent Demand deposits

$ 744,424

$ 785,448

$ (41,024)

(5) % Savings

231,624

246,402

(14,778)

(6) Money market

408,024

392,174

15,850

4 NOW

641,818

617,003

24,815

4 Certificates of deposit

644,734

556,457

88,277

16 Total deposits

$ 2,670,624

$ 2,597,484

$ 73,140

3 %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 40 basis points from 1.84% for the third quarter of 2023 to 2.24% for the fourth quarter of 2023. At December 31, 2023, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $544.5 million.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.





December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023 Individuals

53 %

52 % Small businesses

38

39 Public funds

7

7 Broker

2

2 Total

100 %

100 %











The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $748.6 million at December 31, 2023 and $755.5 million at September 30, 2023. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 6 basis points from 3.75% for the third quarter of 2023 to 3.69% for the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which was partially offset with an increase in the average yield on loans. The increase in deposit costs reflects the rise in market rates of interest as well as a migration to interest-bearing deposits from non-interest bearing deposits.

The average loan yield was 6.08% for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 13 basis points from the third quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting increased market rates of interest coupled with loan growth during the period.

Average other interest-earning assets were $57.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, up $3.5 million, or 6%, from the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $584,000 for the fourth quarter of 2023, down $50,000, or 8%, compared to the third quarter of 2023.

The average rate paid on total interest-bearing deposits was 2.24% for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 40 basis points from the third quarter of 2023, due to the increased market rates of interest.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,572,400

$ 39,820

6.08 %

$ 2,538,218

$ 38,490

5.95 % Investment securities (TE)

481,322

2,837

2.37

495,219

2,939

2.39 Other interest-earning assets

57,523

742

5.12

54,015

649

4.77 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,111,245

$ 43,399

5.49 %

$ 3,087,452

$ 42,078

5.36 %

























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,273,550

$ 4,561

1.42 %

$ 1,256,885

$ 3,791

1.20 % Certificates of deposit

591,205

5,975

4.01

511,754

4,390

3.40 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,864,755

10,536

2.24

1,768,639

8,181

1.84 Other borrowings

5,539

53

3.80

5,539

53

3.80 Subordinated debt

54,214

844

6.23

54,159

845

6.24 FHLB advances

212,412

2,684

4.96

273,087

3,490

5.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,136,920

$ 14,117

2.62 %

$ 2,101,424

$ 12,569

2.37 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 777,184









$ 799,534







Net interest spread (TE)









2.87 %









2.99 % Net interest margin (TE)









3.69 %









3.75 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $3.5 million, down $921,000, or 21%, from the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was related primarily to gains on sale of loans (down $641,000 of which $628,000 was related to a reduction in SBA loan sales) and bank card fees (down $257,000 ) for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $20.6 million, down $734,000, or 3%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily due to reductions in compensation and benefits (down $1.1 million) and franchise and shares tax (down $411,000), which were partially offset by increases in other expenses (up $450,000), provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (up $140,000) and marketing and advertising (up $121,000).

Capital and Liquidity

At December 31, 2023, shareholders' equity totaled $367.4 million, up $22.1 million, or 6%, compared to $345.3 million at September 30, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities and the Company's earnings of $9.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, which were partially offset by shareholder's dividends and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. The market value of the Company's available for sale securities at December 31, 2023 increased $20.0 million, or 32%, during the fourth quarter of 2023. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.98% and 14.23%, respectively, at December 31, 2023, compared to 10.71% and 13.73%, respectively, at September 30, 2023.

The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at December 31, 2023.

(dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 75,831 Unencumbered investment securities, amortized cost

70,467 FHLB advance availability

1,020,494 Amounts available from unsecured lines of credit

55,000 Federal Reserve bank term funding program **

103,368 Federal Reserve discount window availability

500 Total primary and secondary sources of available liquidity

$ 1,325,660

** $59.4 million of securities were delivered to the Federal Reserve in January. The Company borrowed $135.0 million on the Federal Reserve program in January 2024 to pay down advances at FHLB, which will increase availability at FHLB.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.25 per share payable on February 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2024.

The Company repurchased 16,534 shares of its common stock during the fourth quarter of 2023 at an average price per share of $32.68 under the Company's 2020 Repurchase Plan. At December 31, 2023, an additional 436,446 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2021 and 2023 Repurchase Plans. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $45.04 and $34.45, respectively, at December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.

















For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022













Reported net income

$ 9,385

$ 9,754

$ 10,776 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

298

307

350 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 9,683

$ 10,061

$ 11,126













Total assets

$ 3,320,122

$ 3,317,729

$ 3,228,280 Less: Intangible assets

86,372

86,749

87,973 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,233,750

$ 3,230,980

$ 3,140,307













Total shareholders' equity

$ 367,444

$ 345,332

$ 329,954 Less: Intangible assets

86,372

86,749

87,973 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 281,072

$ 258,583

$ 241,981













Return on average equity

10.61 %

11.04 %

13.23 % Add: Average intangible assets

3.92

4.11

5.52 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

14.53 %

15.15 %

18.75 %













Common equity ratio

11.07 %

10.41 %

10.22 % Less: Intangible assets

2.38

2.41

2.51 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

8.69 %

8.00 %

7.71 %













Book value per share

$ 45.04

$ 42.30

$ 39.82 Less: Intangible assets

10.59

10.63

10.62 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 34.45

$ 31.67

$ 29.20















This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

















(dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

%

Change

December 31, 2022 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 75,831

$ 84,520

(10) %

$ 87,401 Interest-bearing deposits in banks

99

99

—

349 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

433,926

427,019

2

486,518 Investment securities held to maturity

1,065

1,065

—

1,075 Mortgage loans held for sale

361

467

(23)

98 Loans, net of unearned income

2,581,638

2,569,094

—

2,430,750 Allowance for loan losses

(31,537)

(31,123)

(1)

(29,299) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,550,101

2,537,971

—

2,401,451 Office properties and equipment, net

41,980

42,402

(1)

43,560 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

47,321

47,054

1

46,276 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

86,372

86,749

—

87,973 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

83,066

90,383

(8)

73,579 Total Assets

$ 3,320,122

$ 3,317,729

—

$ 3,228,280

















Liabilities















Deposits

$ 2,670,624

$ 2,597,484

3 %

$ 2,633,181 Other Borrowings

5,539

5,539

—

5,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,241

54,187

—

54,013 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

192,713

283,826

(32)

176,213 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

29,561

31,361

(6)

29,380 Total Liabilities

2,952,678

2,972,397

(1)

2,898,326

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock

81

81

— %

83 Additional paid-in capital

165,823

165,149

—

164,942 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(1,697)

(1,787)

5

(2,060) Retained earnings

234,619

227,649

3

206,296 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(31,382)

(45,760)

31

(39,307) Total Shareholders' Equity

367,444

345,332

6

329,954 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,320,122

$ 3,317,729

—

$ 3,228,280

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

%

Change

December 31, 2022

%

Change Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 39,820

$ 38,490

3 %

$ 32,826

21 % Investment securities

2,837

2,939

(3)

3,214

(12) Other investments and deposits

742

649

14

555

34 Total interest income

43,399

42,078

3

36,595

19 Interest Expense



















Deposits

10,536

8,181

29 %

1,949

441 % Other borrowings

53

53

—

53

— Subordinated debt expense

844

845

—

851

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,684

3,490

(23)

456

489 Total interest expense

14,117

12,569

12

3,309

327 Net interest income

29,282

29,509

(1)

33,286

(12) Provision for loan losses

665

351

89

1,987

(67) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

28,617

29,158

(2)

31,299

(9) Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,235

1,277

(3) %

1,198

3 % Bank card fees

1,646

1,903

(14)

1,566

5 Gain on sale of loans, net

46

687

(93)

22

109 Income from bank-owned life insurance

267

265

1

257

4 Loss on sale of assets, net

(7)

—

—

9

(178) Other income

291

267

9

287

1 Total noninterest income

3,478

4,399

(21)

3,339

4 Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

11,401

12,492

(9) %

12,880

(11) % Occupancy

2,467

2,410

2

2,261

9 Marketing and advertising

759

638

19

550

38 Data processing and communication

2,423

2,496

(3)

2,295

6 Professional fees

465

402

16

392

19 Forms, printing and supplies

195

195

—

182

7 Franchise and shares tax

131

542

(76)

693

(81) Regulatory fees

589

511

15

511

15 Foreclosed assets, net

43

99

(57)

30

43 Amortization of acquisition intangible

377

389

(3)

443

(15) Provision for credit losses on unfunded lending commitments

140

—

—

(170)

182 Other expenses

1,614

1,164

39

1,114

45 Total noninterest expense

20,604

21,338

(3)

21,181

(3) Income before income tax expense

11,491

12,219

(6)

13,457

(15) Income tax expense

2,106

2,465

(15)

2,681

(21) Net income

$ 9,385

$ 9,754

(4)

$ 10,776

(13)





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.18

$ 1.22

(3) %

$ 1.33

(11) % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.17

$ 1.22

(4)

$ 1.32

(11)





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

— %

$ 0.24

4 %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

%

Change

December 31, 2022

%

Change EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 43,399

$ 42,078

3 %

$ 36,595

19 % Total interest expense

14,117

12,569

12

3,309

327 Net interest income

29,282

29,509

(1)

33,286

(12) Provision for loan losses

665

351

89

1,987

(67) Total noninterest income

3,478

4,399

(21)

3,339

4 Total noninterest expense

20,604

21,338

(3)

21,181

(3) Income tax expense

2,106

2,465

(15)

2,681

(21) Net income

$ 9,385

$ 9,754

(4)

$ 10,776

(13)





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,299,069

$ 3,281,093

1 %

$ 3,173,676

4 % Total interest-earning assets

3,111,245

3,087,452

1

2,986,266

4 Total loans

2,572,400

2,538,218

1

2,374,065

8 PPP loans

5,643

5,869

(4)

6,883

(18) Total interest-bearing deposits

1,864,755

1,768,639

5

1,769,966

5 Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,136,920

2,101,424

2

1,884,109

13 Total deposits

2,641,939

2,568,173

3

2,707,823

(2) Total shareholders' equity

350,898

350,436

—

323,102

9





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.18

$ 1.22

(3) %

$ 1.33

(11) % Earnings per share - diluted

1.17

1.22

(4)

1.32

(11) Book value at period end

45.04

42.30

6

39.82

13 Tangible book value at period end

34.45

31.67

9

29.20

18 Shares outstanding at period end

8,158,281

8,163,655

—

8,286,084

(2) Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

7,978,160

8,006,226

— %

8,070,734

(1) % Diluted

8,008,362

8,038,606

—

8,119,481

(1)





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.13 %

1.18 %

(4) %

1.35 %

(16) % Return on average equity

10.61

11.04

(4)

13.23

(20) Common equity ratio

11.07

10.41

6

10.22

8 Efficiency ratio (2)

62.89

62.93

—

57.83

9 Average equity to average assets

10.64

10.68

—

10.18

5 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

10.98

10.71

3

10.43

5 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

14.23

13.73

4

13.63

4 Net interest margin (4)

3.69

3.75

(2)

4.38

(16)





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

8.69 %

8.00 %

9 %

7.71 %

13 % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

14.53

15.15

(4)

18.75

(23)























(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands)

Acquired

Originated

Total

Acquired

Originated

Total

Acquired

Originated

Total CREDIT QUALITY (1)



































Nonaccrual loans (2)

$ 3,791

$ 5,023

$ 8,814

$ 3,905

$ 8,001

$ 11,906

$ 6,177

$ 4,336

$ 10,513 Accruing loans past due 90 days and over

—

—

—

—

43

43

—

2

2 Total nonperforming loans

3,791

5,023

8,814

3,905

8,044

11,949

6,177

4,338

10,515 Foreclosed assets and ORE

80

1,495

1,575

141

221

362

310

151

461 Total nonperforming assets

3,871

6,518

10,389

4,046

8,265

12,311

6,487

4,489

10,976 Performing troubled debt restructurings

—

—

—

—

—

—

1,605

4,600

6,205 Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings

$ 3,871

$ 6,518

$ 10,389

$ 4,046

$ 8,265

$ 12,311

$ 8,092

$ 9,089

$ 17,181





































Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.31 %









0.37 %









0.34 % Nonperforming loans to total assets









0.27









0.36









0.33 Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.34









0.47









0.43





(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and other real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.



(2) Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $3.1 million at December 31, 2022. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $3.7 million at December 31, 2022. With the adoption of ASU 2022-02, effective January 1, 2023, TDR accounting has been eliminated.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED (Unaudited)



December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022



Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



































One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 3,255

$ —

$ 3,255

$ 3,320

$ —

$ 3,320

$ 2,883

$ —

$ 2,883 Home equity loans and lines

688

—

688

742

—

742

624

—

624 Commercial real estate

14,604

201

14,805

14,185

230

14,415

13,264

550

13,814 Construction and land

5,292

123

5,415

5,123

—

5,123

4,680

—

4,680 Multi-family residential

474

—

474

523

—

523

572

—

572 Commercial and industrial

6,071

95

6,166

6,161

105

6,266

5,853

171

6,024 Consumer

734

—

734

734

—

734

702

—

702 Total allowance for loan losses

$ 31,118

$ 419

$ 31,537

$ 30,788

$ 335

$ 31,123

$ 28,578

$ 721

$ 29,299





































Unfunded lending commitments(3)

2,594

—

2,594

2,454

—

2,454

2,093

—

2,263 Total allowance for credit losses

$ 33,712

$ 419

$ 34,131

$ 33,242

$ 335

$ 33,577

$ 30,671

$ 721

$ 2,093





































Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets









303.56 %









252.81 %









266.94 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans









357.81 %









260.47 %









278.64 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans









1.22 %









1.21 %









1.21 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.32 %









1.31 %









1.29 %





































Year-to-date loan charge-offs









$ 471









$ 148









$ 1,398 Year-to-date loan recoveries









368









296









704 Year-to-date net loan (charge-offs) recoveries









$ (103)









$ 148









$ (694) Annualized YTD net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans









— %









0.01 %









0.03 %







































(3) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

