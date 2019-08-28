Home Bancorp Announces New Share Repurchase Plan

LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") (www.home24bank.com), announced that the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase plan (the "2019 Repurchase Plan"). Under the 2019 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 470,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. Share repurchases under the 2019 Repurchase Plan may commence upon the completion of the Company's 2016 Repurchase Plan. There are 41,011 shares remaining that may be repurchased under the 2016 Repurchase Plan. The repurchase plans do not include specific price targets and may be executed through the open market or privately-negotiated transactions depending upon market conditions and other factors. The repurchase plans have no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Home Bank, N. A., a national bank headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. Home Bank, founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish.

With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of its customers and communities. Customer relationships have always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as we grow, invest and serve our customers and communities. For more information about Home Bank, visit www.home24bank.com.

