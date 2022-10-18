HOME BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4%

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $10.4 million, or $1.28 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $2.0 million from $8.5 million, or $1.03 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2022. The third and second quarters of 2022 include merger expenses, net of taxes totaling $41,000 and $1.3 million, respectively, related to the acquisition of Friendswood Capital Corporation ("Friendswood"), the former holding company of Texan Bank, N.A. ("Texan Bank") of Houston, Texas, which was consummated on March 26, 2022. Income pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-PPP income totaled $14.7 million, up $4.0 million, or 37%, from the prior quarter.

"We are excited to report strong earnings and loan growth throughout our footprint for the second consecutive quarter," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "While maintaining a strong credit discipline, the Company's total loans increased on a reported basis 4% from the previous quarter. Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased $83.6 million, or 15% on an annualized basis of which approximately 27% was attributable to the Houston market. We are seeing continuous success attracting new customers throughout our footprint."

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.3 billion at September 30, 2022 , up $78.6 million , or 4%, from June 30, 2022 . Excluding PPP loans, total organic loans were up $83.6 million , or 15% annualized, from June 30, 2022 . PPP loans totaled $7.1 million at September 30, 2022 , down $5.0 million , or 41%, from June 30, 2022 .





at , up , or 4%, from . Excluding PPP loans, total organic loans were up , or 15% annualized, from . PPP loans totaled at , down , or 41%, from . Net interest income totaled $32.0 million , up $2.7 million , or 9% from the prior quarter. Excluding PPP income, net interest income totaled $31.8 million , up $3.0 million , or 10% from the prior quarter.





, up , or 9% from the prior quarter. Excluding PPP income, net interest income totaled , up , or 10% from the prior quarter. The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 35 basis points from 3.76% for the second quarter of 2022 to 4.11%. Excluding PPP, NIM increased 38 basis points during the third quarter of 2022 to 4.11%.





The Company recorded a $1.7 million provision to the allowance for loan losses primarily due to loan growth.





provision to the allowance for loan losses primarily due to loan growth. The Company repurchased 77,021 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2022 at an average price per share of $37.06 .

Loans

Loans totaled $2.3 billion at September 30, 2022, up $78.6 million, or 4%, from June 30, 2022. PPP loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, decreased $5.0 million, or 41%, from June 30, 2022. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

(dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 376,028

$ 369,410

$ 6,618

2 % Home equity loans and lines

60,624

59,799

825

1 Commercial real estate

1,086,656

1,053,696

32,960

3 Construction and land

328,753

317,351

11,402

4 Multi-family residential

97,212

101,136

(3,924)

(4) Total real estate loans

1,949,273

1,901,392

47,881

3 Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

320,900

290,157

30,743

11 Consumer

33,106

33,106

—

— Total other loans

354,006

323,263

30,743

10 Total loans

$ 2,303,279

$ 2,224,655

$ 78,624

4 %

The average loan yield was 5.17% for the third quarter of 2022, up 23 basis points from the second quarter of 2022. Commercial real estate, commercial and industrial and construction and land loans were the primary drivers for the loan growth during the third quarter of 2022. Commercial and industrial loan growth for the current quarter was primarily in our Acadiana, Baton Rouge and Mississippi markets. At September 30, 2022, the growth in commercial real estate and construction loans was primarily within our Houston and New Orleans markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $17.5 million, or 0.55% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, down $1.3 million, or 7%, from $18.8 million, or 0.56% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $365,000, compared to net charge-offs of $439,000 during the second quarter of 2022.

The Company provisioned $1.7 million to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2022. At September 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses totaled $27.4 million, or 1.19% of total loans, compared to $26.0 million, or 1.17% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the ratios of the allowance for loan losses to total loans were 1.19% and 1.18% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, the duration of the health crisis, customer specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.7 billion at September 30, 2022, down $182.0 million, or 6%, from June 30, 2022. Non-maturity deposits decreased $145.4 million during the third quarter of 2022 to $2.4 billion. The decrease was primarily due to $40.6 million decline in public funds and $53.1 million decline in surge deposits related to three current customers. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from June 30, 2022 to September 30, 2022.

(dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 921,089

$ 938,531

$ (17,442)

(2) % Savings

325,594

316,974

8,620

3 Money market

452,474

483,951

(31,477)

(7) NOW

686,592

791,692

(105,100)

(13) Certificates of deposit

352,675

389,228

(36,553)

(9) Total deposits

$ 2,738,424

$ 2,920,376

$ (181,952)

(6) %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased five basis points from 0.22% for the second quarter of 2022 to 0.27% for the third quarter of 2022. At September 30, 2022, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $274.7 million.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 35 basis points from 3.76% for the second quarter of 2022 to 4.11% for the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets, which was partially offset with an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The increase in average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to the issuance of subordinated debt on June 30, 2022. Loan income from the recognition of deferred PPP lender fees totaled $108,000 during the third quarter of 2022, down $262,000, or 71%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

The average loan yield was 5.17% for the third quarter of 2022, up 23 basis points from the second quarter of 2022. Due to the declining balance of PPP loans, income from PPP loans did not significantly impact the average loan yield or the NIM during the third quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, PPP loans positively impacted the average loan yield by three basis points and the NIM by three basis points.

Average PPP loans were $9.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, down $6.0 million, or 39%, from the second quarter of 2022. Unrecognized PPP lender fees totaled $103,000 at September 30, 2022.

Average other interest-earning assets were $262.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, down $160.1 million, or 38%, from the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a reallocation of certain other assets to partially fund the increases in loans and investment securities.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $846,000 for the third quarter of 2022, down $33,000, or 4% from the second quarter of 2022.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





Quarter Ended



9/30/2022

6/30/2022 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,265,846

$ 29,859

5.17 %

$ 2,190,721

$ 27,304

4.94 % Investment securities (TE)

532,300

2,958

2.25

475,853

2,338

1.99 Other interest-earning assets

262,127

1,447

2.19

422,265

863

0.82 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,060,273

$ 34,264

4.41 %

$ 3,088,839

$ 30,505

3.93 % Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,522,350

$ 876

0.23 %

$ 1,584,118

$ 673

0.17 % Certificates of deposit

371,925

394

0.42

406,367

430

0.42 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,894,275

1,270

0.27

1,990,485

1,103

0.22 Other borrowings

5,539

53

3.80

5,794

54

3.71 Subordinated debt

$ 53,943

$ 859

6.32 %

774

—

— FHLB advances

24,977

105

1.68

25,426

107

1.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 1,978,734

$ 2,287

0.46 %

$ 2,022,479

$ 1,264

0.25 % Net interest spread (TE)









3.95 %









3.68 % Net interest margin (TE)









4.11 %









3.76 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $3.5 million, down $212,000, or 6%, from the second quarter of 2022. A decrease in net gain on sale of loans of $186,000, or 70% from the second quarter was the primary reason for the decline in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $20.7 million, down $1.0 million, or 5%, from the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was related primarily to a reduction in merger expenses related to the acquisition of Friendswood, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation and benefits expense, primarily reflecting the growth of the Bank. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2022 include $60,000 and $1.6 million, respectively, of merger expenses related to the acquisition of Friendswood.

Capital

At September 30, 2022, shareholders' equity totaled $316.7 million, down $12.5 million, or 4%, compared to $329.1 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the Company's accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities during the third quarter of 2022, which was partially offset by the Company's earnings. The market value of the Company's available for sale securities at September 30, 2022 declined $25.1 million, or 73% compared to $34.5 million at June 30, 2022. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.76% and 13.50%, respectively, at September 30, 2022, compared to 9.30% and 13.74%, respectively, at June 30, 2022.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock to $0.24 per share payable on November 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022.

The Company repurchased 77,021 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2022 at an average price per share of $37.06. An additional 197,033 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2021 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $38.27 and $27.66, respectively, at September 30, 2022.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets, PPP loans and certain acquisition related metrics. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021 Reported net income

$ 10,434

$ 8,461

$ 15,059 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

358

359

230 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 10,792

$ 8,820

$ 15,289













Reported loan income

$ 29,859

$ 27,304

$ 27,045 Less: PPP loan income

132

402

4,742 Loan income excluding PPP loan income

$ 29,727

$ 26,902

$ 22,303













Loan yield

5.17 %

4.94 %

5.60 % (Positive) negative impact of PPP loans

—

(0.03)

(0.60) Loan yield excluding PPP loans

5.17 %

4.91 %

5.00 %













Net interest margin

4.11 %

3.76 %

4.16 % (Positive) negative impact of PPP loans

—

(0.03)

(0.52) Net interest margin excluding PPP loans

4.11 %

3.73 %

3.64 %













Total assets

$ 3,167,666

$ 3,362,216

$ 2,763,466 Less: Intangible assets

87,839

88,309

62,229 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,079,827

$ 3,273,907

$ 2,701,237













Total shareholders' equity

$ 316,656

$ 329,124

$ 344,149 Less: Intangible assets

87,839

88,309

62,229 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 228,817

$ 240,815

$ 281,920













Total loans

$ 2,303,279

$ 2,224,655

$ 1,875,176 Less: PPP loans

7,094

12,083

95,560 Organic loan portfolio

$ 2,296,185

$ 2,212,572

$ 1,779,616













Reported net income

$ 10,434

$ 8,461

$ 15,059 Add: Provision (reversal) for loan losses

1,696

591

(2,385) Add: Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

146

—

— Add: Income tax expense

2,598

2,110

3,412 Pre-tax, pre-provision income

$ 14,874

$ 11,162

$ 16,086 Less: PPP income

132

402

4,742 Pre-tax, pre-provision, pre- PPP income

$ 14,742

$ 10,760

$ 11,344













Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.19 %

1.17 %

1.29 % Less: PPP loans

—

0.01

0.07 Non-GAAP allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.19 %

1.18 %

1.36 %













Return on average equity

12.35 %

10.20 %

17.46 % Add: Average intangible assets

4.99

4.23

4.22 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

17.34 %

14.43 %

21.68 %













Common equity ratio

10.00 %

9.79 %

12.45 % Less: Intangible assets

2.57

2.43

2.01 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

7.43 %

7.36 %

10.44 %













Book value per share

$ 38.27

$ 39.44

$ 40.38 Less: Intangible assets

10.61

10.58

7.30 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 27.66

$ 28.86

$ 33.08

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

%

Change

9/30/2021 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 150,556

$ 444,151

(66) %

$ 413,694 Interest-bearing deposits in banks

349

349

—

349 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

492,758

480,007

3

304,125 Investment securities held to maturity

1,080

2,086

(48)

2,110 Mortgage loans held for sale

169

1,444

(88)

3,476 Loans, net of unearned income

2,303,279

2,224,655

4

1,875,176 Allowance for loan losses

(27,351)

(26,020)

5

(24,149) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,275,928

2,198,635

4

1,851,027 Office properties and equipment, net

43,685

43,979

(1)

44,331 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

46,019

40,788

13

40,142 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

87,839

88,309

(1)

62,229 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

69,283

62,468

11

41,983 Total Assets

$ 3,167,666

$ 3,362,216

(6)

$ 2,763,466

















Liabilities















Deposits

$ 2,738,424

$ 2,920,376

(6) %

$ 2,365,717 Other Borrowings

5,539

5,539

—

5,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

53,958

53,926

—

— Federal Home Loan Bank advances

24,816

25,307

(2)

26,430 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

28,273

27,944

1

21,631 Total Liabilities

2,851,010

3,033,092

(6)

2,419,317

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock

83

84

(1) %

85 Additional paid-in capital

164,024

164,177

—

164,316 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(2,150)

(2,240)

4

(2,513) Retained earnings

197,553

191,114

3

180,327 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(42,854)

(24,011)

(78)

1,934 Total Shareholders' Equity

316,656

329,124

(4)

344,149 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,167,666

$ 3,362,216

(6)

$ 2,763,466

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

%

Change

9/30/2021

%

Change Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 29,859

$ 27,304

9 %

$ 27,045

10 % Investment securities

2,958

2,338

27

1,189

149 Other investments and deposits

1,447

863

68

189

666 Total interest income

34,264

30,505

12

28,423

21 Interest Expense



















Deposits

1,270

1,103

15 %

1,120

13 % Other borrowings

53

54

(2)

53

— Subordinated debt expense

859

—

—

—

— Federal Home Loan Bank advances

105

107

(2)

116

(9) Total interest expense

2,287

1,264

81

1,289

77 Net interest income

31,977

29,241

9

27,134

18 Provision (reversal) for loan losses

1,696

591

187

(2,385)

171 Net interest income after provision (reversal) for loan losses

30,281

28,650

6

29,519

3 Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,300

1,257

3 %

1,260

3 % Bank card fees

1,623

1,636

(1)

1,519

7 Gain on sale of loans, net

78

264

(70)

415

(81) Income from bank-owned life insurance

231

213

8

1,938

(88) Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net

18

(6)

400

(3)

700 Other income

224

322

(30)

254

(12) Total noninterest income

3,474

3,686

(6)

5,383

(35) Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

12,128

12,583

(4) %

9,809

24 % Occupancy

2,297

2,354

(2)

1,717

34 Marketing and advertising

658

648

2

399

65 Data processing and communication

2,284

2,533

(10)

2,118

8 Professional fees

331

475

(30)

234

41 Forms, printing and supplies

185

253

(27)

158

17 Franchise and shares tax

633

391

62

360

76 Regulatory fees

467

698

(33)

301

55 Foreclosed assets, net

101

(10)

1110

74

36 Amortization of acquisition intangible

453

454

—

291

56 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

146

—

—

—

— Other expenses

1,040

1,386

(25)

970

7 Total noninterest expense

20,723

21,765

(5)

16,431

26 Income before income tax expense

13,032

10,571

23

18,471

(29) Income tax expense

2,598

2,110

23

3,412

(24) Net income

$ 10,434

$ 8,461

23

$ 15,059

(31)





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.29

$ 1.04

24 %

$ 1.80

(28) % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.28

$ 1.03

24 %

$ 1.79

(28) %





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

— %

$ 0.23

— %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

%

Change

9/30/2021

%

Change EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 34,264

$ 30,505

12 %

$ 28,423

21 % Total interest expense

2,287

1,264

81

1,289

77 Net interest income

31,977

29,241

9

27,134

18 (Reversal) provision for loan losses

1,696

591

187

(2,385)

171 Total noninterest income

3,474

3,686

(6)

5,383

(35) Total noninterest expense

20,723

21,765

(5)

16,431

26 Income tax expense

2,598

2,110

23

3,412

(24) Net income

$ 10,434

$ 8,461

23

$ 15,059

(31)





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,265,907

$ 3,295,196

(1) %

$ 2,756,353

18 % Total interest-earning assets

3,060,273

3,088,839

(1)

2,563,981

19 Total loans

2,265,846

2,190,721

3

1,896,808

19 PPP loans

9,431

15,463

(39)

144,626

(93) Total interest-bearing deposits

1,894,275

1,990,485

(5)

1,645,047

15 Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,978,734

2,022,479

(2)

1,677,597

18 Total deposits

2,818,318

2,906,568

(3)

2,358,086

20 Total shareholders' equity

335,053

332,640

1

342,189

(2)





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.29

$ 1.04

24 %

$ 1.80

(28) % Earnings per share - diluted

1.28

1.03

24

1.79

(28) Book value at period end

38.27

39.44

(3)

40.38

(5) Tangible book value at period end

27.66

28.86

(4)

33.08

(16) Shares outstanding at period end

8,273,334

8,344,095

(1)

8,523,473

(3) Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

8,089,246

8,129,340

— %

8,354,176

(3) % Diluted

8,138,307

8,185,595

(1)

8,405,610

(3)





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.27 %

1.03 %

23 %

2.17 %

(41) % Return on average equity

12.35

10.20

21

17.46

(29) Common equity ratio

10.00

9.79

2

12.45

(20) Efficiency ratio (2)

58.45

66.10

(12)

50.53

16 Average equity to average assets

10.26

10.09

2

12.41

(17) Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

9.76

9.30

5

10.05

(3) Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

13.50

13.74

(2)

15.60

(13) Net interest margin (4)

4.11

3.76

9

4.16

(1)





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

7.43 %

7.36 %

1 %

10.44 %

(29) % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

17.34

14.43

20

21.68

(20)







(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)



9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021 (dollars in thousands)

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total CREDIT QUALITY (1)



































Nonaccrual loans(2)

$ 4,281

$ 12,799

$ 17,080

$ 5,332

$ 13,165

$ 18,497

$ 8,592

$ 5,896

$ 14,488 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

3

—

3

8

—

8

13

—

13 Total nonperforming loans

4,284

12,799

17,083

5,340

13,165

18,505

8,605

5,896

14,501 Foreclosed assets and ORE

14

376

390

—

277

277

772

259

1,031 Total nonperforming assets

4,298

13,175

17,473

5,340

13,442

18,782

9,377

6,155

15,532 Performing troubled debt restructurings

4,686

879

5,565

3,939

1,063

5,002

3,961

1,085

5,046 Total nonperforming assets and

troubled debt restructurings

$ 8,984

$ 14,054

$ 23,038

$ 9,279

$ 14,505

$ 23,784

$ 13,338

$ 7,240

$ 20,578





































Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.55 %









0.56 %









0.56 % Nonperforming loans to total assets









0.54









0.55









0.52 Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.74









0.83









0.77











































(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings. (2) Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $3.3 million, $5.3 million and $4.1 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $3.2 million, $2.8 million and $3.5 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED (Unaudited)



9/30/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2021



Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



































One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 2,293

$ 32

$ 2,325

$ 2,158

$ —

$ 2,158

$ 2,145

$ —

$ 2,145 Home equity loans and lines

500

—

500

491

—

491

521

—

521 Commercial real estate

12,504

1,193

13,697

12,068

1,193

13,261

12,872

455

13,327 Construction and land

4,973

—

4,973

4,689

—

4,689

3,628

—

3,628 Multi-family residential

498

—

498

526

—

526

627

—

627 Commercial and industrial

4,523

188

4,711

3,654

591

4,245

2,815

435

3,250 Consumer

647

—

647

650

—

650

651

—

651 Total allowance for credit losses

$ 25,938

$ 1,413

$ 27,351

$ 24,236

$ 1,784

$ 26,020

$ 23,259

$ 890

$ 24,149





































Unfunded lending commitments(3)

2,263

—

2,263

2,117

—

2,117

1,800

—

1,800 Total allowance for credit losses

$ 28,201

$ 1,413

$ 29,614

$ 26,353

$ 1,784

$ 28,137

$ 25,059

$ 890

$ 25,949





































Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming assets









156.53 %









138.54 %









155.48 % Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming loans









160.11 %









140.61 %









166.53 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans









1.19 %









1.17 %









1.29 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.29 %









1.26 %









1.38 %





































Year-to-date loan charge-offs









$ 1,260









$ 844









$ 1,807 Year-to-date loan recoveries









605









554









506 Year-to-date net loan charge-offs









$ 655









$ 290









$ 1,301 Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs

to average loans









0.04 %









0.03 %









0.09 %





(3) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

