HOME BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

LAFAYETTE, La., July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $9.8 million, or $1.21 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $1.5 million from $11.3 million, or $1.39 diluted EPS, for the first quarter of 2023.

"Considering everything that has happened in banking during this interest rate cycle, we're pleased with our second quarter performance," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Like every other community bank, we've faced pressure on deposits but have so far been able to retain relationships while keeping the cost of our total deposits below 1% for the second quarter. I think this is due to the strength of our deposit franchise, which is something we were focused on even when rates were near zero. Loan growth continued in the second quarter despite the rise in interest rates as total loans increased 7% on an annualized basis. As we move forward in the second half of 2023, we remain committed to providing exceptional service to our new and existing customers as we have for the last 115 years."

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.5 billion at June 30, 2023 , up $44.4 million , or 1.8% (7% on an annualized basis) from March 31, 2023 .

at , up , or 1.8% (7% on an annualized basis) from . Net interest income totaled $30.3 million , down $1.3 million , or 4% from the prior quarter.

, down , or 4% from the prior quarter. The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 24 basis points from 4.18% for the first quarter of 2023 to 3.94%.

The Company recorded a $511,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses primarily due to loan growth.

provision to the allowance for loan losses primarily due to loan growth. Nonperforming assets totaled $12.4 million , or 0.38% of total assets, up $1.1 million , or 10%, from $11.3 million , or 0.35% of total assets, at March 31, 2023 primarily due to three credit relationships.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.5 billion at June 30, 2023, up $44.4 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2023. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from March 31, 2023 through June 30, 2023.

(dollars in thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 419,091

$ 405,638

$ 13,453

3 % Home equity loans and lines

66,932

64,107

2,825

4 Commercial real estate

1,176,976

1,162,367

14,609

1 Construction and land

327,488

318,622

8,866

3 Multi-family residential

103,951

102,604

1,347

1 Total real estate loans

2,094,438

2,053,338

41,100

2 Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

382,292

379,119

3,173

1 Consumer

34,029

33,935

94

— Total other loans

416,321

413,054

3,267

1 Total loans

$ 2,510,759

$ 2,466,392

$ 44,367

2 %

The average loan yield was 5.82% for the second quarter of 2023, up 15 basis points from the first quarter of 2023. Loan growth during the second quarter of 2023 was across all loan types. The loan growth was across most of our markets. Approximately 19% of the loan growth in the second quarter of 2023 was attributable to the Houston market.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $12.4 million, or 0.38% of total assets, at June 30, 2023, up $1.1 million, or 10%, from $11.3 million, or 0.35% of total assets, at March 31, 2023. During the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded net loan recoveries of $10,000, compared to net loan recoveries of $5,000 during the first quarter of 2023.

The Company provisioned $511,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2023. At June 30, 2023, the allowance for loan losses totaled $30.6 million, or 1.22% of total loans, compared to $30.1 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at March 31, 2023. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023.



June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 415,162

$ 872

$ 3,057

$ 419,091 Home equity loans and lines

66,809

—

123

66,932 Commercial real estate

1,160,405

335

16,236

1,176,976 Construction and land

319,738

5,410

2,340

327,488 Multi-family residential

100,521

—

3,430

103,951 Commercial and industrial

377,529

2,894

1,869

382,292 Consumer

33,832

—

197

34,029 Total

$ 2,473,996

$ 9,511

$ 27,252

$ 2,510,759



















March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 401,296

$ 1,224

$ 3,118

$ 405,638 Home equity loans and lines

64,076

—

31

64,107 Commercial real estate

1,148,828

340

13,199

1,162,367 Construction and land

311,638

5,431

1,553

318,622 Multi-family residential

99,221

—

3,383

102,604 Commercial and industrial

374,364

2,783

1,972

379,119 Consumer

33,672

—

263

33,935 Total

$ 2,433,095

$ 9,778

$ 23,519

$ 2,466,392

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $450.5 million at June 30, 2023, a decrease of $17.1 million, or 3.7% from March 31, 2023. The Company recorded no sales of available-for-sale investment securities during the three months ended June 30, 2023. During the first quarter 2023, the Company recorded a net loss of $249,000 related to the sale of available-for-sale investment securities totaling $14.0 million. At June 30, 2023, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $53.2 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $47.1 million at March 31, 2023. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 4.5 years at June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at June 30, 2023.

(dollars in thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Fair Value Available for sale:







U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 332,737

$ 295,541 Collateralized mortgage obligations

86,478

81,327 Municipal bonds

56,316

47,855 U.S. government agency

20,080

18,588 Corporate bonds

6,981

6,085 Total available for sale

$ 502,592

$ 449,396 Held to maturity:







Municipal bonds

$ 1,066

$ 1,065 Total held to maturity

$ 1,066

$ 1,065

Approximately 30% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023 and March 31, 2023, the Company had $134.9 million and $146.5 million, respectively, of securities pledged to secure public deposits.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.6 billion at June 30, 2023, down $6.0 million, or less than 1%, from March 31, 2023. Non-maturity deposits decreased $98.6 million, or 5% during the second quarter of 2023 to $2.1 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from March 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

(dollars in thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 816,555

$ 854,736

$ (38,181)

(4) % Savings

261,780

288,788

(27,008)

(9) Money market

363,801

384,809

(21,008)

(5) NOW

645,087

657,499

(12,412)

(2) Certificates of deposit

464,495

371,912

92,583

25 Total deposits

$ 2,551,718

$ 2,557,744

$ (6,026)

— %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 53 basis points from 0.77% for the first quarter of 2023 to 1.30% for the second quarter of 2023. At June 30, 2023, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $402.3 million.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.





June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 Individuals

51 %

51 % Small businesses

39

39 Public funds

8

8 Broker

2

2 Total

100 %

100 %











The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $735.4 million at June 30, 2023 and $778.0 million at March 31, 2023. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 24 basis points from 4.18% for the first quarter of 2023 to 3.94% for the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which was partially offset with an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The increase in average cost of interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to the higher costs on short-term FHLB borrowings and deposits in the second quarter of 2023.

The average loan yield was 5.82% for the second quarter of 2023, up 15 basis points from the first quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting increased market rates of interest on variable loans coupled with new loan originations at higher market rates during the period.

Average other interest-earning assets were $52.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, down $1.2 million, or 2%, from the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to a reallocation of certain other interest-earning assets.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $647,000 for the second quarter of 2023, down $21,000, or 3%, from the first quarter of 2023.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





Quarter Ended



6/30/2023

3/31/2023 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,491,029

$ 36,530

5.82 %

$ 2,437,770

$ 34,498

5.67 % Investment securities (TE)

507,050

2,986

2.37

535,195

3,142

2.38 Other interest-earning assets

52,256

555

4.26

53,456

475

3.60 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,050,335

$ 40,071

5.22 %

$ 3,026,421

$ 38,115

5.05 % Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,300,245

$ 3,023

0.93 %

$ 1,349,185

$ 2,048

0.62 % Certificates of deposit

407,038

2,524

2.49

349,683

1,192

1.38 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,707,283

5,547

1.30

1,698,868

3,240

0.77 Other borrowings

5,651

55

3.88

5,539

53

3.89 Subordinated debt

54,098

850

6.29

54,041

851

6.30 FHLB advances

272,783

3,313

4.81

215,478

2,376

4.41 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,039,815

$ 9,765

1.91 %

$ 1,973,926

$ 6,520

1.33 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 831,517









$ 879,501







Net interest spread (TE)









3.31 %









3.72 % Net interest margin (TE)









3.94 %









4.18 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $3.4 million, up $137,000, or 4%, from the first quarter of 2023. The increase was related primarily to the absence of a net loss on sale of securities totaling $249,000 during the first quarter of 2023, which was partially offset by decreases in bank card fees of $72,000 and gain on sale of loans of $31,000 for the second quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $21.0 million, up $1.0 million, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to foreclosed assets expense (up $789,000 primarily due to the absence of a $739,000 recovery of a previous loss on a foreclosed asset in the first quarter of 2023), other expenses (up $167,000), compensation and benefits expense (up $162,000), and marketing and advertising expenses (up $135,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in data processing and communication fees and expenses (down $189,000) during the second quarter of 2023.

Capital and Liquidity

At June 30, 2023, shareholders' equity totaled $346.1 million, up $1.0 million, or less than 1%, compared to $345.1 million at March 31, 2023. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $9.8 million in the quarter, which was partially offset with an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities and repurchase of the Company's common shares of stock during the second quarter of 2023. The market value of the Company's available for sale securities at June 30, 2023 decreased $6.1 million, or 13%, compared to $47.1 million at March 31, 2023. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.78% and 14.07%, respectively, at June 30, 2023, compared to 10.69% and 14.00%, respectively, at March 31, 2023.

The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at June 30, 2023.

(dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 96,873 Unencumbered investment securities, amortized cost

72,354 FHLB advance availability

897,776 Amounts available from unsecured lines of credit

55,000 Federal Reserve bank term funding program

109,379 Federal Reserve discount window availability

500 Total primary and secondary sources of available liquidity

$ 1,231,882

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.25 per share payable on August 11, 2023, to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023.

The Company repurchased 99,734 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2023 at an average price per share of $31.58. An additional 85,785 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2021 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $42.22 and $31.59, respectively, at June 30, 2023.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.848.488.9160 (US Local/International) or 1.877.550.1858 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed the day of the presentation on Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets, and certain acquisition related metrics. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022 Reported net income

$ 9,781

$ 11,320

$ 8,461 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

307

352

359 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 10,088

$ 11,672

$ 8,820













Total assets

$ 3,290,153

$ 3,266,970

$ 3,362,216 Less: Intangible assets

87,138

87,527

88,309 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,203,015

$ 3,179,443

$ 3,273,907













Total shareholders' equity

$ 346,117

$ 345,100

$ 329,124 Less: Intangible assets

87,138

87,527

88,309 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 258,979

$ 257,573

$ 240,815













Return on average equity

11.26 %

13.53 %

10.20 % Add: Average intangible assets

4.24

5.29

4.23 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

15.50 %

18.82 %

14.43 %













Common equity ratio

10.52 %

10.56 %

9.79 % Less: Intangible assets

2.43

2.46

2.43 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

8.09 %

8.10 %

7.36 %













Book value per share

$ 42.22

$ 41.66

$ 39.44 Less: Intangible assets

10.63

10.57

10.58 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 31.59

$ 31.09

$ 28.86

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

%

Change

6/30/2022 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 96,873

$ 107,171

(10) %

$ 444,151 Interest-bearing deposits in banks

99

349

(72)

349 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

449,396

466,506

(4)

480,007 Investment securities held to maturity

1,066

1,070

—

2,086 Mortgage loans held for sale

538

473

14

1,444 Loans, net of unearned income

2,510,759

2,466,392

2

2,224,655 Allowance for loan losses

(30,639)

(30,118)

2

(26,020) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,480,120

2,436,274

2

2,198,635 Office properties and equipment, net

42,904

42,844

—

43,979 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

46,789

46,528

1

40,788 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

87,138

87,527

—

88,309 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

85,230

78,228

9

62,468 Total Assets

$ 3,290,153

$ 3,266,970

1

$ 3,362,216

















Liabilities















Deposits

$ 2,551,718

$ 2,557,744

— %

$ 2,920,376 Other Borrowings

5,539

5,539

—

5,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,133

54,073

—

53,926 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

305,297

276,727

10

25,307 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

27,349

27,787

(2)

27,944 Total Liabilities

2,944,036

2,921,870

1

3,033,092

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock

82

83

(1)

84 Additional paid-in capital

164,945

165,470

—

164,177 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(1,878)

(1,969)

5

(2,240) Retained earnings

220,801

215,290

3

191,114 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(37,833)

(33,774)

(12)

(24,011) Total Shareholders' Equity

346,117

345,100

—

329,124 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,290,153

$ 3,266,970

1

$ 3,362,216

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

%

Change

6/30/2022

%

Change Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 36,530

$ 34,498

6 %

$ 27,304

34 % Investment securities

2,986

3,142

(5)

2,338

28 Other investments and deposits

555

475

17

863

(36) Total interest income

40,071

38,115

5

30,505

31 Interest Expense



















Deposits

5,547

3,240

71 %

1,103

403 % Other borrowings

55

53

4

54

2 Subordinated debt expense

850

851

—

—

— Federal Home Loan Bank advances

3,313

2,376

39

107

2996 Total interest expense

9,765

6,520

50

1,264

673 Net interest income

30,306

31,595

(4)

29,241

4 Provision for loan losses

511

814

(37)

591

(14) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

29,795

30,781

(3)

28,650

4 Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,230

1,250

(2) %

1,257

(2) % Bank card fees

1,715

1,787

(4)

1,636

5 Gain on sale of loans, net

26

57

(54)

264

(90) Income from bank-owned life insurance

260

253

3

213

22 Loss on sale of securities, net

—

(249)

100

—

— Loss on sale of assets, net

(3)

(17)

82

(6)

50 Other income

220

230

(4)

322

(32) Total noninterest income

3,448

3,311

4

3,686

(6) Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

12,601

12,439

1 %

12,583

— % Occupancy

2,447

2,350

4

2,354

4 Marketing and advertising

442

307

44

648

(32) Data processing and communication

2,132

2,321

(8)

2,533

(16) Professional fees

459

364

26

475

(3) Forms, printing and supplies

204

187

9

253

(19) Franchise and shares tax

541

541

—

391

38 Regulatory fees

401

539

(26)

698

(43) Foreclosed assets, net

50

(739)

107

(10)

600 Amortization of acquisition intangible

389

446

(13)

454

(14) Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

151

210

(28)

—

— Other expenses

1,142

975

17

1,386

(18) Total noninterest expense

20,959

19,940

5

21,765

(4) Income before income tax expense

12,284

14,152

(13)

10,571

16 Income tax expense

2,503

2,832

(12)

2,110

19 Net income

$ 9,781

$ 11,320

(14)

$ 8,461

16





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.22

$ 1.40

(13) %

$ 1.04

17 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.21

$ 1.39

(13) %

$ 1.03

17 %





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

— %

$ 0.23

9 %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

%

Change

6/30/2022

%

Change EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 40,071

$ 38,115

5 %

$ 30,505

31 % Total interest expense

9,765

6,520

50

1,264

673 Net interest income

30,306

31,595

(4)

29,241

4 Provision for loan losses

511

814

(37)

591

(14) Total noninterest income

3,448

3,311

4

3,686

(6) Total noninterest expense

20,959

19,940

5

21,765

(4) Income tax expense

2,503

2,832

(12)

2,110

19 Net income

$ 9,781

$ 11,320

(14)

$ 8,461

16





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,250,190

$ 3,219,856

1 %

$ 3,295,196

(1) % Total interest-earning assets

3,050,335

3,026,421

1

3,088,839

(1) Total loans

2,491,029

2,437,770

2

2,190,721

14 PPP loans

6,100

6,386

(4)

15,463

(61) Total interest-bearing deposits

1,707,283

1,698,868

—

1,990,485

(14) Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,039,815

1,973,926

3

2,022,479

1 Total deposits

2,538,800

2,578,369

(2)

2,906,568

(13) Total shareholders' equity

348,414

339,311

3

332,640

5





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.22

$ 1.40

(13) %

$ 1.04

17 % Earnings per share - diluted

1.21

1.39

(13)

1.03

17 Book value at period end

42.22

41.66

1

39.44

7 Tangible book value at period end

31.59

31.09

2

28.86

9 Shares outstanding at period end

8,197,859

8,284,130

(1)

8,344,095

(2) Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

8,042,434

8,087,524

(1) %

8,129,340

(1) % Diluted

8,079,205

8,136,583

(1)

8,185,595

(1)





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.21 %

1.43 %

(15) %

1.03 %

17 % Return on average equity

11.26

13.53

(17)

10.20

10 Common equity ratio

10.52

10.56

—

9.79

7 Efficiency ratio (2)

62.09

57.12

9

66.10

(6) Average equity to average assets

10.72

10.54

2

10.09

6 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

10.78

10.69

1

9.30

16 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

14.07

14.00

1

13.74

2 Net interest margin (4)

3.94

4.18

(6)

3.76

5





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

8.09 %

8.10 %

— %

7.36 %

10 % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

15.50

18.82

(18)

14.43

7





(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022 (dollars in thousands)

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total CREDIT QUALITY (1)



































Nonaccrual loans(2)

$ 6,806

$ 5,364

$ 12,170

$ 5,546

$ 5,686

$ 11,232

$ 5,332

$ 13,165

$ 18,497 Accruing loans 90 days or more past

due

26

—

26

—

—

—

8

—

8 Total nonperforming loans

6,832

5,364

12,196

5,546

5,686

11,232

5,340

13,165

18,505 Foreclosed assets and ORE

121

80

201

—

80

80

—

277

277 Total nonperforming assets

6,953

5,444

12,397

5,546

5,766

11,312

5,340

13,442

18,782 Performing troubled debt

restructurings

—

—

—

—

—

—

3,939

1,063

5,002 Total nonperforming assets and

troubled debt restructurings

$ 6,953

$ 5,444

$ 12,397

$ 5,546

$ 5,766

$ 11,312

$ 9,279

$ 14,505

$ 23,784





































Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.38 %









0.35 %









0.56 % Nonperforming loans to total assets









0.37









0.34









0.55 Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.49









0.46









0.83











































(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings. (2) Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $5.3 million at June 30, 2022. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $2.8 million at June 30, 2022. With the adoption of ASU 2022-02, effective January 1, 2023, TDR accounting has been eliminated.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED (Unaudited)



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

6/30/2022



Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



































One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 3,200

$ —

$ 3,200

$ 3,356

$ —

$ 3,356

$ 2,158

$ —

$ 2,158 Home equity loans and lines

707

—

707

753

—

753

491

—

491 Commercial real estate

14,299

499

14,798

13,344

450

13,794

12,068

1,193

13,261 Construction and land

4,822

—

4,822

4,921

—

4,921

4,689

—

4,689 Multi-family residential

512

—

512

608

—

608

526

—

526 Commercial and industrial

5,734

121

5,855

5,831

143

5,974

3,654

591

4,245 Consumer

745

—

745

712

—

712

650

—

650 Total allowance for credit losses

$ 30,019

$ 620

$ 30,639

$ 29,525

$ 593

$ 30,118

$ 24,236

$ 1,784

$ 26,020





































Unfunded lending commitments(3)

2,454

—

2,454

2,303

—

2,303

2,117

—

2,117 Total allowance for credit losses

$ 32,473

$ 620

$ 33,093

$ 31,828

$ 593

$ 32,421

$ 26,353

$ 1,784

$ 28,137





































Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming assets









247.15 %









266.25 %









138.54 % Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming loans









251.22 %









268.14 %









140.61 % Allowance for loan losses to total

loans









1.22 %









1.22 %









1.17 % Allowance for credit losses to total

loans









1.32 %









1.31 %









1.26 %





































Year-to-date loan charge-offs









$ 137









$ 93









$ 844 Year-to-date loan recoveries









152









98









554 Year-to-date net loan recoveries

(charge-offs)









$ 15









$ 5









$ (290) Annualized YTD net loan recoveries

(charge-offs) to average loans









— %









— %









(0.03) %





(3) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

