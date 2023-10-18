HOME BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2023 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS, NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $9.8 million, or $1.22 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $27,000 from $9.8 million, or $1.21 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2023.

"Home Bank has delivered exceptional results during this cycle of rapidly increasing interest rates and the third quarter was a continuation of that success. We produced above average profitability metrics, grew both loans and deposits, and maintained strong credit quality." said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Strong customer relationships, built over years, have allowed us to retain deposits while still maintaining discipline on interest expense. We are confident that our long history and culture of relationship banking have positioned Home Bank to continue to thrive both in the near and long term."

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.6 billion at September 30, 2023 , up $58.3 million , or 2.3% (9% on an annualized basis) from June 30, 2023 .

at , up , or 2.3% (9% on an annualized basis) from . Deposits totaled $2.6 billion at September 30, 2023 , up $45.8 million , or 2%, from June 30, 2023 .

at , up , or 2%, from . Net interest income totaled $29.5 million , down $797,000 , or 3% from the prior quarter.

, down , or 3% from the prior quarter. The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.75% in the third quarter of 2023 compared to 3.94% in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company recorded a $351,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses primarily due to loan growth.

provision to the allowance for loan losses primarily due to loan growth. Nonperforming assets totaled $12.3 million , or 0.37% of total assets compared to $12.4 million , or 0.38% of total assets, at June 30, 2023 .

Loans

Loans totaled $2.6 billion at September 30, 2023, up $58.3 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2023. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from June 30, 2023 through September 30, 2023.

(dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 432,092

$ 419,091

$ 13,001

3 % Home equity loans and lines

69,350

66,932

2,418

4 Commercial real estate

1,178,111

1,176,976

1,135

— Construction and land

342,711

327,488

15,223

5 Multi-family residential

106,411

103,951

2,460

2 Total real estate loans

2,128,675

2,094,438

34,237

2 Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

407,189

382,292

24,897

7 Consumer

33,230

34,029

(799)

(2) Total other loans

440,419

416,321

24,098

6 Total loans

$ 2,569,094

$ 2,510,759

$ 58,335

2 %

The average loan yield was 5.95% for the third quarter of 2023, up 13 basis points, from the second quarter of 2023. Loan growth during the third quarter of 2023 was across all loan types with the exception of consumer loans. Loans grew in the third quarter of 2023 across most of our markets with approximately 35% of the growth attributable to the Houston market.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $12.3 million, or 0.37% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, down $86,000, or 1%, from $12.4 million, or 0.38% of total assets, at June 30, 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded net loan recoveries of $132,000, compared to net loan recoveries of $10,000 during the second quarter of 2023.

The Company provisioned $351,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2023. At September 30, 2023, the allowance for loan losses totaled $31.1 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $30.6 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at June 30, 2023. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.



September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 429,011

$ 870

$ 2,211

$ 432,092 Home equity loans and lines

69,225

—

125

69,350 Commercial real estate

1,162,095

330

15,686

1,178,111 Construction and land

330,512

5,388

6,811

342,711 Multi-family residential

102,907

—

3,504

106,411 Commercial and industrial

402,252

2,458

2,479

407,189 Consumer

33,000

—

230

33,230 Total

$ 2,529,002

$ 9,046

$ 31,046

$ 2,569,094



















June 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 415,162

$ 872

$ 3,057

$ 419,091 Home equity loans and lines

66,809

—

123

66,932 Commercial real estate

1,160,405

335

16,236

1,176,976 Construction and land

319,738

5,410

2,340

327,488 Multi-family residential

100,521

—

3,430

103,951 Commercial and industrial

377,529

2,894

1,869

382,292 Consumer

33,832

—

197

34,029 Total

$ 2,473,996

$ 9,511

$ 27,252

$ 2,510,759

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $428.1 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $22.4 million, or 5.0%, from June 30, 2023. At September 30, 2023, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $63.4 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $53.2 million at June 30, 2023. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 4.5 years at September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at September 30, 2023.

(dollars in thousands)

Amortized Cost

Fair Value Available for sale:







U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 324,459

$ 280,171 Collateralized mortgage obligations

84,009

78,279 Municipal bonds

55,705

45,037 U.S. government agency

19,278

17,444 Corporate bonds

6,982

6,088 Total available for sale

$ 490,433

$ 427,019 Held to maturity:







Municipal bonds

$ 1,065

$ 1,052 Total held to maturity

$ 1,065

$ 1,052

Approximately 30% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of September 30, 2023. As of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, the Company had $127.9 million and $134.9 million, respectively, of securities pledged to secure public deposits.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.6 billion at September 30, 2023, up $45.8 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2023. Non-maturity deposits decreased $46.2 million, or 2% during the third quarter of 2023 to $2.0 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from June 30, 2023 to September 30, 2023.

(dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 785,448

$ 816,555

$ (31,107)

(4) % Savings

246,402

261,780

(15,378)

(6) Money market

392,174

363,801

28,373

8 NOW

617,003

645,087

(28,084)

(4) Certificates of deposit

556,457

464,495

91,962

20 Total deposits

$ 2,597,484

$ 2,551,718

$ 45,766

2 %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 54 basis points from 1.30% for the second quarter of 2023 to 1.84% for the third quarter of 2023. At September 30, 2023, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $460.6 million.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.





September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023 Individuals

52 %

51 % Small businesses

39

39 Public funds

7

8 Broker

2

2 Total

100 %

100 %











The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $755.5 million at September 30, 2023 and $735.4 million at June 30, 2023. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") decreased 19 basis points from 3.94% for the second quarter of 2023 to 3.75% for the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to an increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, which was partially offset with an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 54 basis points in the third quarter of 2023 and our cost of deposits increased by $2.6 million, or 47%, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase in deposit costs reflects the rise in market rates of interest as well as a migration to interest-bearing deposits from non-interest bearing deposits.

The average loan yield was 5.95% for the third quarter of 2023, up 13 basis points from the second quarter of 2023, primarily reflecting increased rates on variable loans coupled with new loan originations at higher market rates during the period.

Average other interest-earning assets were $54.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, up $1.8 million, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to a reallocation of certain other interest-earning assets.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $634,000 for the third quarter of 2023, down $13,000, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2023.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





Quarter Ended



9/30/2023

6/30/2023 (dollars in thousands)

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,538,218

$ 38,490

5.95 %

$ 2,491,029

$ 36,530

5.82 % Investment securities (TE)

495,219

2,939

2.39

507,050

2,986

2.37 Other interest-earning assets

54,015

649

4.77

52,256

555

4.26 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,087,452

$ 42,078

5.36 %

$ 3,050,335

$ 40,071

5.22 % Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,256,885

$ 3,791

1.20 %

$ 1,300,245

$ 3,023

0.93 % Certificates of deposit

511,754

4,390

3.40

407,038

2,524

2.49 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,768,639

8,181

1.84

1,707,283

5,547

1.30 Other borrowings

5,539

53

3.80

5,651

55

3.88 Subordinated debt

54,159

845

6.24

54,098

850

6.29 FHLB advances

273,087

3,490

5.01

272,783

3,313

4.81 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,101,424

$ 12,569

2.37 %

$ 2,039,815

$ 9,765

1.91 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 799,534









$ 831,517







Net interest spread (TE)









2.99 %









3.31 % Net interest margin (TE)









3.75 %









3.94 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $4.4 million, up $951,000, or 28%, from the second quarter of 2023. The increase was related primarily to gains on sale of loans (up $661,000 of which $640,000 was related to the sale of SBA loans during the third quarter of 2023) and bank card fees (up $188,000) for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 totaled $21.3 million, up $379,000, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily related to data processing and communication expenses (up $364,000) and marketing and advertising expenses (up $196,000), which were partially offset by the absence of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (down $151,000) and a reduction in compensation and benefits expense (down $109,00) during the third quarter of 2023.

Capital and Liquidity

At September 30, 2023, shareholders' equity totaled $345.3 million, down $785,000, or less than 1%, compared to $346.1 million at June 30, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to the increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities, shareholder dividends and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock, which were partially offset by the Company's earnings of $9.8 million during the third quarter of 2023. The market value of the Company's available for sale securities at September 30, 2023 decreased $10.2 million, or 19%, during the third quarter of 2023. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 10.71% and 13.73%, respectively, at September 30, 2023, compared to 10.78% and 14.07%, respectively, at June 30, 2023.

The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at September 30, 2023.

(dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 84,520 Unencumbered investment securities, amortized cost

79,015 FHLB advance availability

914,064 Amounts available from unsecured lines of credit

55,000 Federal Reserve bank term funding program

106,140 Federal Reserve discount window availability

500 Total primary and secondary sources of available liquidity

$ 1,239,239

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.25 per share payable on November 9, 2023, to shareholders of record as of October 30, 2023.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase plan (the "2023 Repurchase Plan"). Under the 2023 Repurchase Plan, the Company may purchase up to 405,000 shares, or approximately 5% of the Company's outstanding common stock. Share repurchases under the 2023 Repurchase Plan may commence upon the completion of the Company's 2021 Repurchase Plan. As of September 30, 2023, there were 47,980 shares remaining that may be repurchased under the 2021 Repurchase Plan. The repurchase plans do not include specific price targets and may be executed through the open market or privately-negotiated transactions depending upon market conditions and other factors. The repurchase plans have no time limit and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

The Company repurchased 37,805 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2023 at an average price per share of $32.63. An additional 47,980 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2021 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $42.30 and $31.67, respectively, at September 30, 2023.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 results on Thursday, October 19, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.848.488.9160 (US Local/International) or 1.877.550.1858 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed the day of the presentation on Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022 Reported net income

$ 9,754

$ 9,781

$ 10,434 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

307

307

358 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 10,061

$ 10,088

$ 10,792













Total assets

$ 3,317,729

$ 3,290,153

$ 3,167,666 Less: Intangible assets

86,749

87,138

87,839 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,230,980

$ 3,203,015

$ 3,079,827













Total shareholders' equity

$ 345,332

$ 346,117

$ 316,656 Less: Intangible assets

86,749

87,138

87,839 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 258,583

$ 258,979

$ 228,817













Return on average equity

11.04 %

11.26 %

12.35 % Add: Average intangible assets

4.11

4.24

4.99 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

15.15 %

15.50 %

17.34 %













Common equity ratio

10.41 %

10.52 %

10.00 % Less: Intangible assets

2.41

2.43

2.57 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

8.00 %

8.09 %

7.43 %













Book value per share

$ 42.30

$ 42.22

$ 38.27 Less: Intangible assets

10.63

10.63

10.61 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 31.67

$ 31.59

$ 27.66

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, the level of the allowance for credit losses, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

% Change

9/30/2022 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 84,520

$ 96,873

(13) %

$ 150,556 Interest-bearing deposits in banks

99

99

—

349 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

427,019

449,396

(5)

492,758 Investment securities held to maturity

1,065

1,066

—

1,080 Mortgage loans held for sale

467

538

(13)

169 Loans, net of unearned income

2,569,094

2,510,759

2

2,303,279 Allowance for loan losses

(31,123)

(30,639)

2

(27,351) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,537,971

2,480,120

2

2,275,928 Office properties and equipment, net

42,402

42,904

(1)

43,685 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

47,054

46,789

1

46,019 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

86,749

87,138

—

87,839 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

90,383

85,230

6

69,283 Total Assets

$ 3,317,729

$ 3,290,153

1

$ 3,167,666

















Liabilities















Deposits

$ 2,597,484

$ 2,551,718

2 %

$ 2,738,424 Other Borrowings

5,539

5,539

—

5,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,187

54,133

—

53,958 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

283,826

305,297

(7)

24,816 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

31,361

27,349

15

28,273 Total Liabilities

2,972,397

2,944,036

1

2,851,010

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock

81

82

(1)

83 Additional paid-in capital

165,149

164,945

—

164,024 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(1,787)

(1,878)

5

(2,150) Retained earnings

227,649

220,801

3

197,553 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(45,760)

(37,833)

(21)

(42,854) Total Shareholders' Equity

345,332

346,117

—

316,656 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,317,729

$ 3,290,153

1

$ 3,167,666

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

% Change

9/30/2022

% Change Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 38,490

$ 36,530

5 %

$ 29,859

29 % Investment securities

2,939

2,986

(2)

2,958

(1) Other investments and deposits

649

555

17

1,447

(55) Total interest income

42,078

40,071

5

34,264

23 Interest Expense



















Deposits

8,181

5,547

47 %

1,270

544 % Other borrowings

53

55

(4)

53

— Subordinated debt expense

845

850

(1)

859

(2) Federal Home Loan Bank advances

3,490

3,313

5

105

3224 Total interest expense

12,569

9,765

29

2,287

450 Net interest income

29,509

30,306

(3)

31,977

(8) Provision for loan losses

351

511

(31)

1,696

(79) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

29,158

29,795

(2)

30,281

(4) Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,277

1,230

4 %

1,300

(2) % Bank card fees

1,903

1,715

11

1,623

17 Gain on sale of loans, net

687

26

2542

78

781 Income from bank-owned life insurance

265

260

2

231

15 (Loss) gain on sale of assets, net

—

(3)

100

18

(100) Other income

267

220

21

224

19 Total noninterest income

4,399

3,448

28

3,474

27 Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

12,492

12,601

(1) %

12,128

3 % Occupancy

2,410

2,447

(2)

2,297

5 Marketing and advertising

638

442

44

658

(3) Data processing and communication

2,496

2,132

17

2,284

9 Professional fees

402

459

(12)

331

21 Forms, printing and supplies

195

204

(4)

185

5 Franchise and shares tax

542

541

—

633

(14) Regulatory fees

511

401

27

467

9 Foreclosed assets, net

99

50

98

101

(2) Amortization of acquisition intangible

389

389

—

453

(14) Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

—

151

(100)

146

(100) Other expenses

1,164

1,142

2

1,040

12 Total noninterest expense

21,338

20,959

2

20,723

3 Income before income tax expense

12,219

12,284

(1)

13,032

(6) Income tax expense

2,465

2,503

(2)

2,598

(5) Net income

$ 9,754

$ 9,781

—

$ 10,434

(7)





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.22

$ 1.22

— %

$ 1.29

(5) % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.22

$ 1.21

1 %

$ 1.28

(5) %





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

— %

$ 0.23

9 %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

% Change

9/30/2022

% Change EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 42,078

$ 40,071

5 %

$ 34,264

23 % Total interest expense

12,569

9,765

29

2,287

450 Net interest income

29,509

30,306

(3)

31,977

(8) Provision for loan losses

351

511

(31)

1,696

(79) Total noninterest income

4,399

3,448

28

3,474

27 Total noninterest expense

21,338

20,959

2

20,723

3 Income tax expense

2,465

2,503

(2)

2,598

(5) Net income

$ 9,754

$ 9,781

—

$ 10,434

(7)





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,281,093

$ 3,250,190

1 %

$ 3,265,907

— % Total interest-earning assets

3,087,452

3,050,335

1

3,060,273

1 Total loans

2,538,218

2,491,029

2

2,265,846

12 PPP loans

5,869

6,100

(4)

9,431

(38) Total interest-bearing deposits

1,768,639

1,707,283

4

1,894,275

(7) Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,101,424

2,039,815

3

1,978,734

6 Total deposits

2,568,173

2,538,800

1

2,818,318

(9) Total shareholders' equity

350,436

348,414

1

335,053

5





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.22

$ 1.22

— %

$ 1.29

(5) % Earnings per share - diluted

1.22

1.21

1

1.28

(5) Book value at period end

42.30

42.22

—

38.27

11 Tangible book value at period end

31.67

31.59

—

27.66

14 Shares outstanding at period end

8,163,655

8,197,859

—

8,273,334

(1) Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

8,006,226

8,042,434

— %

8,089,246

(1) % Diluted

8,038,606

8,079,205

(1)

8,138,307

(1)





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.18 %

1.21 %

(2) %

1.27 %

(7) % Return on average equity

11.04

11.26

(2)

12.35

(11) Common equity ratio

10.41

10.52

(1)

10.00

4 Efficiency ratio (2)

62.93

62.09

1

58.45

8 Average equity to average assets

10.68

10.72

—

10.26

4 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

10.71

10.78

(1)

9.76

10 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

13.73

14.07

(2)

13.65

1 Net interest margin (4)

3.75

3.94

(5)

4.11

(9)





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

8.00 %

8.09 %

(1) %

7.43 %

8 % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

15.15

15.50

(2)

17.34

(13)





(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)





9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022 (dollars in thousands)

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total CREDIT QUALITY (1)



































Nonaccrual loans(2)

$ 8,001

$ 3,905

$ 11,906

$ 6,806

$ 5,364

$ 12,170

$ 4,281

$ 12,799

$ 17,080 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

43

—

43

26

—

26

3

—

3 Total nonperforming loans

8,044

3,905

11,949

6,832

5,364

12,196

4,284

12,799

17,083 Foreclosed assets and ORE

221

141

362

121

80

201

14

376

390 Total nonperforming assets

8,265

4,046

12,311

6,953

5,444

12,397

4,298

13,175

17,473 Performing troubled debt restructurings

—

—

—

—

—

—

4,686

879

5,565 Total nonperforming assets and troubled debt restructurings

$ 8,265

$ 4,046

$ 12,311

$ 6,953

$ 5,444

$ 12,397

$ 8,984

$ 14,054

$ 23,038





































Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.37 %









0.38 %









0.55 % Nonperforming loans to total assets









0.36









0.37









0.54 Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.47









0.49









0.74











































(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings. (2) Nonaccrual loans include originated restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaling $3.3 million at September 30, 2022. Acquired restructured loans placed on nonaccrual totaled $3.2 million at September 30, 2022. With the adoption of ASU 2022-02, effective January 1, 2023, TDR accounting has been eliminated.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED (Unaudited)





9/30/2023

6/30/2023

9/30/2022



Collectively Evaluated

Individually Evaluated

Total

Collectively Evaluated

Individually Evaluated

Total

Collectively Evaluated

Individually Evaluated

Total ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



































One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 3,320

$ —

$ 3,320

$ 3,200

$ —

$ 3,200

$ 2,293

$ 32

$ 2,325 Home equity loans and lines

742

—

742

707

—

707

500

—

500 Commercial real estate

14,185

230

14,415

14,299

499

14,798

12,504

1,193

13,697 Construction and land

5,123

—

5,123

4,822

—

4,822

4,973

—

4,973 Multi-family residential

523

—

523

512

—

512

498

—

498 Commercial and industrial

6,161

105

6,266

5,734

121

5,855

4,523

188

4,711 Consumer

734

—

734

745

—

745

647

—

647 Total allowance for loan losses

$ 30,788

$ 335

$ 31,123

$ 30,019

$ 620

$ 30,639

$ 25,938

$ 1,413

$ 27,351





































Unfunded lending commitments(3)

2,454

—

2,454

2,454

—

2,454

2,263

—

2,263 Total allowance for credit losses

$ 33,242

$ 335

$ 33,577

$ 32,473

$ 620

$ 33,093

$ 28,201

$ 1,413

$ 29,614





































Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets









252.81 %









247.15 %









156.53 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans









260.47 %









251.22 %









160.11 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans









1.21 %









1.22 %









1.19 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.31 %









1.32 %









1.29 %





































Year-to-date loan charge-offs









$ 148









$ 137









$ 1,260 Year-to-date loan recoveries









296









152









605 Year-to-date net loan recoveries (charge-offs)









$ 148









$ 15









$ (655) Annualized YTD net loan recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans









0.01 %









— %









(0.04) %





(3) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

