HOME BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2024 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

LAFAYETTE, La., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $8.1 million, or $1.02 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), down $1.1 million from $9.2 million, or $1.14 diluted EPS, for the first quarter of 2024.

"We are pleased to report strong earnings and continued momentum across our footprint in loan growth," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "The Company's loan growth was 6% on an annualized basis for the second quarter while maintaining a strong credit discipline. Our net interest margin remains strong and has positively changed direction in the quarter."

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at June 30, 2024 , up $39.7 million , or 1.5% (6% on an annualized basis), from March 31, 2024 .





at , up , or 1.5% (6% on an annualized basis), from . Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $746.5 million at June 30, 2024 , up $4.3 million , or 0.6% (2% on an annualized basis), from March 31, 2024 .





at , up , or 0.6% (2% on an annualized basis), from . Net interest income in the second quarter of 2024 totaled $29.4 million , up $492,000 , or 2% from the prior quarter.





, up , or 2% from the prior quarter. The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.66% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to 3.64% in the first quarter of 2024.





Nonperforming assets totaled $17.0 million , or 0.50% of total assets, at June 30, 2024 compared to $22.0 million , or 0.65% of total assets, at March 31, 2024 .





, or 0.50% of total assets, at compared to , or 0.65% of total assets, at . The Company recorded a $1.3 million provision to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a $141,000 provision in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to loan growth sustained during the quarter and net charge offs.





provision to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2024, compared to a provision in the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to loan growth sustained during the quarter and net charge offs. Net loan charge-offs were $510,000 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $217,000 during the first quarter of 2024. Annualized year-to-date net loan charge offs to average loans was 0.06%.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at June 30, 2024, up $39.7 million, or 1.5%, from March 31, 2024. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from March 31, 2024 through June 30, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 446,255

$ 436,659

$ 9,596

2 % Home equity loans and lines

70,617

70,377

240

— Commercial real estate

1,228,757

1,221,573

7,184

1 Construction and land

328,938

334,324

(5,386)

(2) Multi-family residential

126,922

118,748

8,174

7 Total real estate loans

2,201,489

2,181,681

19,808

1 Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

427,339

407,730

19,609

5 Consumer

32,518

32,279

239

1 Total other loans

459,857

440,009

19,848

5 Total loans

$ 2,661,346

$ 2,621,690

$ 39,656

2 %

The average loan yield was 6.28% for the second quarter of 2024, up 10 basis points, from the first quarter of 2024. Loan growth during the second quarter of 2024 was across all loan types with the exception of construction and land loans. Loans grew in the second quarter of 2024 across most of our markets with approximately 40% of the growth attributable to the Houston market.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $17.0 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at June 30, 2024, down $4.9 million, or 22%, from $22.0 million, or 0.65% of total assets, at March 31, 2024. The decrease in NPAs during the second quarter of 2024 was primarily due to one loan relationship which was brought current during the second quarter of 2024, but was classified as accruing nonperforming loans over 90 days past due in the prior quarter. During the second quarter of 2024, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $510,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $217,000 during the first quarter of 2024.

The Company provisioned $1.3 million to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2024. At June 30, 2024, the allowance for loan losses totaled $32.2 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $31.5 million, or 1.20% of total loans, at March 31, 2024. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.



June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 437,753

$ 1,417

$ 7,085

$ 446,255 Home equity loans and lines

70,394

—

223

70,617 Commercial real estate

1,207,421

3,469

17,867

1,228,757 Construction and land

324,729

310

3,899

328,938 Multi-family residential

125,689

65

1,168

126,922 Commercial and industrial

423,673

1,493

2,173

427,339 Consumer

32,273

—

245

32,518 Total

$ 2,621,932

$ 6,754

$ 32,660

$ 2,661,346



















March 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 429,488

$ 865

$ 6,306

$ 436,659 Home equity loans and lines

70,136

—

241

70,377 Commercial real estate

1,204,466

—

17,107

1,221,573 Construction and land

322,792

6,565

4,967

334,324 Multi-family residential

114,315

—

4,433

118,748 Commercial and industrial

404,786

1,148

1,796

407,730 Consumer

32,001

—

278

32,279 Total

$ 2,577,984

$ 8,578

$ 35,128

$ 2,621,690

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $413.5 million at June 30, 2024, a decrease of $9.3 million, or 2%, from March 31, 2024. At June 30, 2024, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $46.6 million, which was essentially unchanged from the net unrealized loss March 31, 2024. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 4.0 years and 4.2 years at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at June 30, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Fair Value Available for sale:







U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 300,106

$ 267,440 Collateralized mortgage obligations

79,469

75,569 Municipal bonds

53,676

45,700 U.S. government agency

18,794

17,553 Corporate bonds

6,983

6,210 Total available for sale

$ 459,028

$ 412,472 Held to maturity:







Municipal bonds

$ 1,065

$ 1,061 Total held to maturity

$ 1,065

$ 1,061

Approximately 65% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of June 30, 2024 to secure public deposits and borrowings with the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). The Company had $135.5 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits and $135.0 million pledged to the BTFP borrowings at June 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.7 billion at June 30, 2024, up $337,000, or less than 1%, from March 31, 2024. Non-maturity deposits decreased $16.7 million, or 1%, during the second quarter of 2024 to $2.0 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from March 31, 2024 to June 30, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 746,504

$ 742,177

$ 4,327

1 % Savings

218,307

228,047

(9,740)

(4) Money market

427,406

423,521

3,885

1 NOW

615,809

630,962

(15,153)

(2) Certificates of deposit

714,889

697,871

17,018

2 Total deposits

$ 2,722,915

$ 2,722,578

$ 337

— %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 17 basis points from 2.52% for the first quarter of 2024 to 2.69% for the second quarter of 2024. At June 30, 2024, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $686.2 million.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.





June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 Individuals

53 %

54 % Small businesses

37

36 Public funds

8

8 Broker

2

2 Total

100 %

100 %











The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $780.1 million at June 30, 2024 and $781.9 million at March 31, 2024. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 2 basis points from 3.64% for the first quarter of 2024 to 3.66% for the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to the increase in average interest-earning assets outpacing the increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.

The average loan yield was 6.28% for the second quarter of 2024, up 10 basis points from the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to new loan originations at higher market rates during the quarter.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 17 basis points in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024. The increase in deposit costs reflects the rise in market rates of interest as well as a migration to interest-bearing deposits from non-interest bearing deposits.

Average other interest-earning assets were $51.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, down $5.7 million, or 10%, from the first quarter of 2024 primarily due to a reallocation of certain other interest-earning assets.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $490,000 for the second quarter of 2024, down $35,000, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





Quarter Ended



6/30/2024

3/31/2024 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,652,331

$ 41,999

6.28 %

$ 2,602,941

$ 40,567

6.18 % Investment securities (TE)

463,500

2,740

2.38

472,578

2,788

2.38 Other interest-earning assets

51,355

719

5.64

57,103

771

5.43 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,167,186

$ 45,458

5.70 %

$ 3,132,622

$ 44,126

5.60 % Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,260,491

$ 5,108

1.63 %

$ 1,269,293

$ 4,800

1.52 % Certificates of deposit

704,690

8,026

4.58

668,353

7,332

4.41 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,965,181

13,134

2.69

1,937,646

12,132

2.52 Other borrowings

140,610

1,656

4.74

125,979

1,486

4.74 Subordinated debt

54,322

844

6.22

54,268

845

6.22 FHLB advances

46,499

431

3.69

71,704

762

4.23 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,206,612

$ 16,065

2.93 %

$ 2,189,597

$ 15,225

2.79 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 751,776









$ 743,262







Net interest spread (TE)









2.77 %









2.81 % Net interest margin (TE)









3.66 %









3.64 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $3.8 million, up $206,000, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2024. The increase was related primarily to bank card fees (up $176,000) and gain on sale of loans (up $39,000), which were partially offset by service fees and charges (down $15,000) for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2024 totaled $21.8 million, up $940,000, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to compensation and benefits expense (up $618,000 due to salary increases effective in April 2024), occupancy expense (up $149,000 due to an additional lease for our new Pasadena office in the Houston market and seasonal lawn care maintenance), other noninterest expense (up $119,000), and professional fees (up $106,000), which were partially offset by the reversal of provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (down $134,000) during the second quarter of 2024.

Capital and Liquidity

At June 30, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $375.8 million, up $3.5 million, or 1%, compared to $372.3 million at March 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the the Company's earnings of $8.1 million during the second quarter of 2024, partially offset by shareholder dividends and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.22% and 14.39%, respectively, at June 30, 2024, compared to 11.19% and 14.39%, respectively, at March 31, 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at June 30, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)

June 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 113,462 Unencumbered investment securities, amortized cost

68,373 FHLB advance availability

1,085,415 Amounts available from unsecured lines of credit

55,000 Federal Reserve discount window availability

500 Total primary and secondary sources of available liquidity

$ 1,322,750

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.25 per share payable on August 9, 2024, to shareholders of record as of July 29, 2024.

The Company repurchased 76,858 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2024 at an average price per share of $37.00. An additional 338,285 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2023 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $46.51 and $35.90, respectively, at June 30, 2024.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023 Reported net income

$ 8,118

$ 9,199

$ 9,781 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

261

279

307 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 8,379

$ 9,478

$ 10,088













Total assets

$ 3,410,881

$ 3,357,604

$ 3,290,153 Less: Intangible assets

85,690

86,019

87,138 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,325,191

$ 3,271,585

$ 3,203,015













Total shareholders' equity

$ 375,830

$ 372,285

$ 346,117 Less: Intangible assets

85,690

86,019

87,138 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 290,140

$ 286,266

$ 258,979













Return on average equity

8.75 %

9.98 %

11.26 % Add: Average intangible assets

2.98

3.42

4.24 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

11.73 %

13.40 %

15.50 %













Common equity ratio

11.02 %

11.09 %

10.52 % Less: Intangible assets

2.29

2.34

2.43 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

8.73 %

8.75 %

8.09 %













Book value per share

$ 46.51

$ 45.73

$ 42.22 Less: Intangible assets

10.61

10.56

10.63 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 35.90

$ 35.17

$ 31.59

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

% Change

6/30/2023 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 113,462

$ 90,475

25 %

$ 96,873 Interest-bearing deposits in banks

—

—

—

99 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

412,472

421,813

(2)

449,396 Investment securities held to maturity

1,065

1,065

—

1,066 Mortgage loans held for sale

—

646

(100)

538 Loans, net of unearned income

2,661,346

2,621,690

2

2,510,759 Allowance for loan losses

(32,212)

(31,461)

2

(30,639) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,629,134

2,590,229

2

2,480,120 Office properties and equipment, net

43,089

42,341

2

42,904 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

47,858

47,587

1

46,789 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

85,690

86,019

—

87,138 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

78,111

77,429

1

85,230 Total Assets

$ 3,410,881

$ 3,357,604

2 %

$ 3,290,153

















Liabilities















Deposits

$ 2,722,915

$ 2,722,578

— %

$ 2,551,718 Other Borrowings

140,539

140,539

—

5,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,348

54,294

—

54,133 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

83,506

38,607

116

305,297 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

33,743

29,301

15

27,349 Total Liabilities

3,035,051

2,985,319

2

2,944,036

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock

81

81

—

82 Additional paid-in capital

165,918

166,160

—

164,945 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(1,518)

(1,607)

6

(1,878) Retained earnings

245,046

241,152

2

220,801 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(33,697)

(33,501)

(1)

(37,833) Total Shareholders' Equity

375,830

372,285

1

346,117 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,410,881

$ 3,357,604

2 %

$ 3,290,153

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

% Change

6/30/2023

% Change Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 41,999

$ 40,567

4 %

$ 36,530

15 % Investment securities

2,740

2,788

(2)

2,986

(8) Other investments and deposits

719

771

(7)

555

30 Total interest income

45,458

44,126

3

40,071

13 Interest Expense



















Deposits

13,134

12,132

8 %

5,547

137 % Other borrowings

1,656

1,486

11

55

2911 Subordinated debt expense

844

845

—

850

(1) Federal Home Loan Bank advances

431

762

(43)

3,313

(87) Total interest expense

16,065

15,225

6

9,765

65 Net interest income

29,393

28,901

2

30,306

(3) Provision for loan losses

1,261

141

794

511

147 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

28,132

28,760

(2)

29,795

(6) Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,239

1,254

(1) %

1,230

1 % Bank card fees

1,751

1,575

11

1,715

2 Gain on sale of loans, net

126

87

45

26

385 Income from bank-owned life insurance

271

266

2

260

4 (Loss) gain on sale of assets, net

(2)

6

(133)

(3)

33 Other income

370

361

2

220

68 Total noninterest income

3,755

3,549

6

3,448

9 Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

12,788

12,170

5 %

12,601

1 % Occupancy

2,603

2,454

6

2,447

6 Marketing and advertising

485

466

4

442

10 Data processing and communication

2,555

2,514

2

2,132

20 Professional fees

581

475

22

459

27 Forms, printing and supplies

187

205

(9)

204

(8) Franchise and shares tax

487

488

—

541

(10) Regulatory fees

509

469

9

401

27 Foreclosed assets, net

89

65

37

50

78 Amortization of acquisition intangible

330

353

(7)

389

(15) (Reversal) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

(134)

—

—

151

(189) Other expenses

1,328

1,209

10

1,142

16 Total noninterest expense

21,808

20,868

5

20,959

4 Income before income tax expense

10,079

11,441

(12)

12,284

(18) Income tax expense

1,961

2,242

(13)

2,503

(22) Net income

$ 8,118

$ 9,199

(12)

$ 9,781

(17)





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.02

$ 1.15

(11) %

$ 1.22

(16) % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.02

$ 1.14

(11) %

$ 1.21

(16) %





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

— %

$ 0.25

— %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

% Change

6/30/2023

% Change EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 45,458

$ 44,126

3 %

$ 40,071

13 % Total interest expense

16,065

15,225

6

9,765

65 Net interest income

29,393

28,901

2

30,306

(3) Provision for loan losses

1,261

141

794

511

147 Total noninterest income

3,755

3,549

6

3,448

9 Total noninterest expense

21,808

20,868

5

20,959

4 Income tax expense

1,961

2,242

(13)

2,503

(22) Net income

$ 8,118

$ 9,199

(12)

$ 9,781

(17)





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,367,207

$ 3,333,883

1 %

$ 3,250,190

4 % Total interest-earning assets

3,167,186

3,132,622

1

3,050,335

4 Total loans

2,652,331

2,602,941

2

2,491,029

6 PPP loans

5,156

5,393

(4)

6,100

(15) Total interest-bearing deposits

1,965,181

1,937,646

1

1,707,283

15 Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,206,612

2,189,597

1

2,039,815

8 Total deposits

2,716,957

2,680,909

1

2,538,800

7 Total shareholders' equity

373,139

370,761

1

348,414

7





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.02

$ 1.15

(11) %

$ 1.22

(16) % Earnings per share - diluted

1.02

1.14

(11)

1.21

(16) Book value at period end

46.51

45.73

2

42.22

10 Tangible book value at period end

35.90

35.17

2

31.59

14 Shares outstanding at period end

8,081,344

8,140,380

(1)

8,197,859

(1) Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

7,972,445

7,984,317

— %

8,042,434

(1) % Diluted

8,018,908

8,039,505

—

8,079,205

(1)





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

0.97 %

1.11 %

(13) %

1.21 %

(20) % Return on average equity

8.75

9.98

(12)

11.26

(22) Common equity ratio

11.02

11.09

(1)

10.52

5 Efficiency ratio (2)

65.79

64.31

2

62.09

6 Average equity to average assets

11.08

11.12

—

10.72

3 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

11.22

11.19

—

10.78

4 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

14.39

14.39

—

14.07

2 Net interest margin (4)

3.66

3.64

1

3.94

(7)





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

8.73 %

8.75 %

— %

8.09 %

8 % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

11.73

13.40

(12)

15.50

(24)





(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)





6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023 (dollars in thousands)

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total CREDIT QUALITY (1)



































Nonaccrual loans

$ 12,594

$ 4,223

$ 16,817

$ 11,232

$ 4,139

$ 15,371

$ 6,806

$ 5,364

$ 12,170 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

1

—

1

4,978

—

4,978

26

—

26 Total nonperforming loans

12,595

4,223

16,818

16,210

4,139

20,349

6,832

5,364

12,196 Foreclosed assets and ORE

16

215

231

1,539

62

1,601

121

80

201 Total nonperforming assets

$ 12,611

$ 4,438

$ 17,049

$ 17,749

$ 4,201

$ 21,950

$ 6,953

$ 5,444

$ 12,397





































Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.50 %









0.65 %









0.38 % Nonperforming loans to total assets









0.49









0.61









0.37 Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.63









0.78









0.49











































(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED (Unaudited)





6/30/2024

3/31/2024

6/30/2023



Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



































One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 3,349

$ —

$ 3,349

$ 3,275

$ —

$ 3,275

$ 3,200

$ —

$ 3,200 Home equity loans and lines

705

—

705

701

—

701

707

—

707 Commercial real estate

14,957

200

15,157

14,863

200

15,063

14,299

499

14,798 Construction and land

5,304

—

5,304

5,287

—

5,287

4,822

—

4,822 Multi-family residential

582

—

582

584

—

584

512

—

512 Commercial and industrial

6,320

58

6,378

5,733

73

5,806

5,734

121

5,855 Consumer

737

—

737

745

—

745

745

—

745 Total allowance for loan losses

$ 31,954

$ 258

$ 32,212

$ 31,188

$ 273

$ 31,461

$ 30,019

$ 620

$ 30,639





































Unfunded lending commitments(2)

2,460

—

2,460

2,594

—

2,594

2,454

—

2,454 Total allowance for credit losses

$ 34,414

$ 258

$ 34,672

$ 33,782

$ 273

$ 34,055

$ 32,473

$ 620

$ 33,093





































Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets









188.94 %









143.33 %









247.15 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans









191.53 %









154.61 %









251.22 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans









1.21 %









1.20 %









1.22 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans









1.30 %









1.30 %









1.32 %





































Year-to-date loan charge-offs









$ 815









$ 241









$ 137 Year-to-date loan recoveries









88









24









152 Year-to-date net loan (charge-offs) recoveries









$ (727)









$ (217)









$ 15 Annualized YTD net loan (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans









(0.06) %









(0.03) %









— %





(2) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

