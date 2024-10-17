HOME BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2024 THIRD QUARTER RESULTS AND INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4%

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "HBCP") (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $9.4 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $1.3 million from $8.1 million, or $1.02 diluted EPS, for the second quarter of 2024.

"We are pleased with the financial results for the current quarter," said John W. Bordelon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "While loan growth has slowed from second quarter, deposit growth continues to improve reducing our loan to deposit ratio down to 96%. Our net interest margin remains strong at 3.71% and continued to move upward through the quarter."

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at September 30, 2024 , up $6.9 million , or less than 1%, (an increase of 1% on an annualized basis) from June 30, 2024 .

at , up , or less than 1%, (an increase of 1% on an annualized basis) from . Deposits totaled $2.8 billion at September 30, 2024 , up $54.6 million , or 2% (8% on an annualized basis), from June 30, 2024 .

at , up , or 2% (8% on an annualized basis), from . Net interest income in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $30.4 million , up $989,000 , or 3% from the prior quarter.

, up , or 3% from the prior quarter. The net interest margin ("NIM") was 3.71% in the third quarter of 2024 compared to 3.66% in the second quarter of 2024.

Nonperforming assets totaled $18.4 million , or 0.53% of total assets, at September 30, 2024 compared to $17.0 million , or 0.50% of total assets, at June 30, 2024 .

, or 0.53% of total assets, at compared to , or 0.50% of total assets, at . The Company recorded a $140,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a $1.3 million provision in the second quarter of 2024.

provision to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2024, compared to a provision in the second quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs were $74,000 for the third quarter of 2024, compared to net loan charge-offs of $510,000 during the second quarter of 2024. Annualized year-to-date net loan charge offs to average loans was 0.04%.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.7 billion at September 30, 2024, up $6.9 million, or less than 1%, from June 30, 2024. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from June 30, 2024 through September 30, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 502,784

$ 446,255

$ 56,529

13 % Home equity loans and lines

80,935

70,617

10,318

15 Commercial real estate

1,143,152

1,228,757

(85,605)

(7) Construction and land

329,787

328,938

849

— Multi-family residential

169,443

126,922

42,521

34 Total real estate loans

2,226,101

2,201,489

24,612

1 Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

412,753

427,339

(14,586)

(3) Consumer

29,432

32,518

(3,086)

(9) Total other loans

442,185

459,857

(17,672)

(4) Total loans

$ 2,668,286

$ 2,661,346

$ 6,940

— %

The average loan yield was 6.43% for the third quarter of 2024, up 15 basis points from the second quarter of 2024. Loans grew in the third quarter of 2024 across most of our markets, with New Orleans and Houston leading the net growth.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $18.4 million, or 0.53% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, up $1.3 million, or 8%, from $17.0 million, or 0.50% of total assets, at June 30, 2024. The increase in NPAs during the third quarter of 2024 was primarily due to two loan relationships which were put on nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2024. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $74,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $510,000 during the second quarter of 2024.

The Company provisioned $140,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the third quarter of 2024. At September 30, 2024, the allowance for loan losses totaled $32.3 million, or 1.21% of total loans, compared to $32.2 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at June 30, 2024. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, potential mitigating effects of governmental stimulus, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024.



September 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 494,180

$ 859

$ 7,745

$ 502,784 Home equity loans and lines

80,729

—

206

80,935 Commercial real estate

1,125,331

—

17,821

1,143,152 Construction and land

323,751

308

5,728

329,787 Multi-family residential

168,513

—

930

169,443 Commercial and industrial

409,388

1,248

2,117

412,753 Consumer

29,302

—

130

29,432 Total

$ 2,631,194

$ 2,415

$ 34,677

$ 2,668,286



















June 30, 2024 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 437,753

$ 1,417

$ 7,085

$ 446,255 Home equity loans and lines

70,394

—

223

70,617 Commercial real estate

1,207,421

3,469

17,867

1,228,757 Construction and land

324,729

310

3,899

328,938 Multi-family residential

125,689

65

1,168

126,922 Commercial and industrial

423,673

1,493

2,173

427,339 Consumer

32,273

—

245

32,518 Total

$ 2,621,932

$ 6,754

$ 32,660

$ 2,661,346

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $421.8 million at September 30, 2024, an increase of $8.3 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2024. At September 30, 2024, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $32.2 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $46.6 million at June 30, 2024. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.7 years and 4.0 years at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024, respectively. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company made securities purchases of $4.9 million. No other purchases or sales of securities were made during the year.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at September 30, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Fair Value Available for sale:







U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 296,894

$ 273,581 Collateralized mortgage obligations

77,351

75,438 Municipal bonds

53,568

47,770 U.S. government agency

18,139

17,490 Corporate bonds

6,984

6,444 Total available for sale

$ 452,936

$ 420,723 Held to maturity:







Municipal bonds

$ 1,065

$ 1,066 Total held to maturity

$ 1,065

$ 1,066

Approximately 66% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of September 30, 2024 to secure public deposits and borrowings with the Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). The Company had $142.0 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits and $135.0 million pledged to the BTFP borrowings at September 30, 2024 and June 30, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.8 billion at September 30, 2024, up $54.6 million, or 2%, from June 30, 2024. Non-maturity deposits increased $45.2 million, or 2%, during the third quarter of 2024 to $2.1 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from June 30, 2024 to September 30, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 740,854

$ 746,504

$ (5,650)

(1) % Savings

215,815

218,307

(2,492)

(1) Money market

452,456

427,406

25,050

6 NOW

644,061

615,809

28,252

5 Certificates of deposit

724,301

714,889

9,412

1 Total deposits

$ 2,777,487

$ 2,722,915

$ 54,572

2 %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits increased 9 basis points from 2.69% for the second quarter of 2024 to 2.78% for the third quarter of 2024. At September 30, 2024, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $680.8 million.

We obtain most of our deposits from individuals, small businesses and public funds in our market areas. The following table presents our deposits per customer type for the periods indicated.





September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024 Individuals

52 %

53 % Small businesses

38

37 Public funds

7

8 Broker

3

2 Total

100 %

100 %











The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $818.7 million at September 30, 2024 and $780.1 million at June 30, 2024. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

The net interest margin ("NIM") increased 5 basis points from 3.66% for the second quarter of 2024 to 3.71% for the third quarter of 2024 primarily due to the increase in average interest-earning assets outpacing the increase in average interest-bearing liabilities.

The average loan yield was 6.43% for the third quarter of 2024, up 15 basis points from the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to new loan originations at higher market rates during the third quarter.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased by 9 basis points in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024. The increase in deposit costs reflects the rise in market rates of interest as well as a migration to interest-bearing deposits from non-interest bearing deposits.

Average other interest-earning assets were $79.7 million for the third quarter of 2024, up $28.3 million, or 55%, from the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to a reallocation of certain other interest-earning assets.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $452,000 for the third quarter of 2024, down $38,000, or 8%, from the second quarter of 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's average volume and rate of its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields on investment securities have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.





Quarter Ended



9/30/2024

6/30/2024 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,668,672

$ 43,711

6.43 %

$ 2,652,331

$ 41,999

6.28 % Investment securities (TE)

454,024

2,677

2.38

463,500

2,740

2.38 Other interest-earning assets

79,668

991

4.95

51,355

719

5.64 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,202,364

$ 47,379

5.82 %

$ 3,167,186

$ 45,458

5.70 % Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,266,465

$ 5,571

1.75 %

$ 1,260,491

$ 5,108

1.63 % Certificates of deposit

722,717

8,337

4.59

704,690

8,026

4.58 Total interest-bearing deposits

1,989,182

13,908

2.78

1,965,181

13,134

2.69 Other borrowings

140,539

1,673

4.74

140,610

1,656

4.74 Subordinated debt

54,374

844

6.21

54,322

844

6.22 FHLB advances

56,743

572

3.99

46,499

431

3.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,240,838

$ 16,997

3.02 %

$ 2,206,612

$ 16,065

2.93 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 741,387









$ 751,776







Net interest spread (TE)









2.80 %









2.77 % Net interest margin (TE)









3.71 %









3.66 %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $3.7 million, down $63,000, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. The decrease was related primarily to bank card fees (down $138,000), which was partially offset by gain on sale of loans (up $69,000) for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $22.3 million, up $450,000, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily related to compensation and benefits expense (up $270,000), the absence of a reversal to the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments ($134,000), and occupancy expense (up $129,000), which were partially offset by professional fees (down $131,000) during the third quarter of 2024.

Capital and Liquidity

At September 30, 2024, shareholders' equity totaled $393.5 million, up $17.6 million, or 5%, compared to $375.8 million at June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily due to the the Company's earnings of $9.4 million and a decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investments securities during the third quarter of 2024, which was partially offset by shareholder dividends and repurchases of shares of the Company's common stock. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 11.32% and 15.03%, respectively, at September 30, 2024, compared to 11.22% and 14.39%, respectively, at June 30, 2024.

The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at September 30, 2024.

(dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 135,877 Unencumbered investment securities, amortized cost

59,838 FHLB advance availability

1,147,306 Amounts available from unsecured lines of credit

55,000 Federal Reserve discount window availability

500 Total primary and secondary sources of available liquidity

$ 1,398,521

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.26 per share payable on November 8, 2024, to shareholders of record as of October 28, 2024.

The Company repurchased 24,473 shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2024 at an average price per share of $38.50. An additional 313,812 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2023 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $48.75 and $38.17, respectively, at September 30, 2024.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2024 results on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2023 Reported net income

$ 9,437

$ 8,118

$ 9,754 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

259

261

307 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 9,696

$ 8,379

$ 10,061













Total assets

$ 3,441,990

$ 3,410,881

$ 3,317,729 Less: Intangible assets

85,361

85,690

86,749 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,356,629

$ 3,325,191

$ 3,230,980













Total shareholders' equity

$ 393,453

$ 375,830

$ 345,332 Less: Intangible assets

85,361

85,690

86,749 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 308,092

$ 290,140

$ 258,583













Return on average equity

9.76 %

8.75 %

11.04 % Add: Average intangible assets

3.14

2.98

4.11 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

12.90 %

11.73 %

15.15 %













Common equity ratio

11.43 %

11.02 %

10.41 % Less: Intangible assets

2.25

2.29

2.41 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

9.18 %

8.73 %

8.00 %













Book value per share

$ 48.75

$ 46.51

$ 42.30 Less: Intangible assets

10.58

10.61

10.63 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 38.17

$ 35.90

$ 31.67

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

%

Change

9/30/2023 Assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 135,877

$ 113,462

20 %

$ 84,520 Interest-bearing deposits in banks

—

—

—

99 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

420,723

412,472

2

427,019 Investment securities held to maturity

1,065

1,065

—

1,065 Mortgage loans held for sale

242

—

—

467 Loans, net of unearned income

2,668,286

2,661,346

—

2,569,094 Allowance for loan losses

(32,278)

(32,212)

—

(31,123) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,636,008

2,629,134

—

2,537,971 Office properties and equipment, net

42,659

43,089

(1)

42,402 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

48,139

47,858

1

47,054 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

85,361

85,690

—

86,749 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

71,916

78,111

(8)

90,383 Total Assets

$ 3,441,990

$ 3,410,881

1 %

$ 3,317,729

















Liabilities















Deposits

$ 2,777,487

$ 2,722,915

2 %

$ 2,597,484 Other Borrowings

140,539

140,539

—

5,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,402

54,348

—

54,187 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

38,410

83,506

(54)

283,826 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

37,699

33,743

12

31,361 Total Liabilities

3,048,537

3,035,051

—

2,972,397

















Shareholders' Equity















Common stock

81

81

—

81 Additional paid-in capital

166,743

165,918

—

165,149 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(1,428)

(1,518)

6

(1,787) Retained earnings

251,692

245,046

3

227,649 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(23,635)

(33,697)

30

(45,760) Total Shareholders' Equity

393,453

375,830

5

345,332 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,441,990

$ 3,410,881

1 %

$ 3,317,729

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

%

Change

9/30/2023

%

Change Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 43,711

$ 41,999

4 %

$ 38,490

14 % Investment securities

2,677

2,740

(2)

2,939

(9) Other investments and deposits

991

719

38

649

53 Total interest income

47,379

45,458

4

42,078

13 Interest Expense



















Deposits

13,908

13,134

6 %

8,181

70 % Other borrowings

1,673

1,656

1

53

3057 Subordinated debt expense

844

844

—

845

— Federal Home Loan Bank advances

572

431

33

3,490

(84) Total interest expense

16,997

16,065

6

12,569

35 Net interest income

30,382

29,393

3

29,509

3 Provision for loan losses

140

1,261

(89)

351

(60) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

30,242

28,132

8

29,158

4 Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,291

1,239

4 %

1,277

1 % Bank card fees

1,613

1,751

(8)

1,903

(15) Gain on sale of loans, net

195

126

55

687

(72) Income from bank-owned life insurance

281

271

4

265

6 Loss on sale of assets, net

(10)

(2)

(400)

—

— Other income

322

370

(13)

267

21 Total noninterest income

3,692

3,755

(2)

4,399

(16) Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

13,058

12,788

2 %

12,492

5 % Occupancy

2,732

2,603

5

2,410

13 Marketing and advertising

382

485

(21)

638

(40) Data processing and communication

2,646

2,555

4

2,496

6 Professional fees

450

581

(23)

402

12 Forms, printing and supplies

188

187

1

195

(4) Franchise and shares tax

488

487

—

542

(10) Regulatory fees

493

509

(3)

511

(4) Foreclosed assets, net

62

89

(30)

99

(37) Amortization of acquisition intangible

328

329

—

389

(16) (Reversal) provision for credit losses on unfunded

commitments

—

(134)

100

—

— Other expenses

1,431

1,329

8

1,164

23 Total noninterest expense

22,258

21,808

2

21,338

4 Income before income tax expense

11,676

10,079

16

12,219

(4) Income tax expense

2,239

1,961

14

2,465

(9) Net income

$ 9,437

$ 8,118

16 %

$ 9,754

(3) %





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.19

$ 1.02

17 %

$ 1.22

(2) % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.18

$ 1.02

16 %

$ 1.22

(3) %





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.25

$ 0.25

— %

$ 0.25

— %

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

%

Change

9/30/2023

%

Change EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 47,379

$ 45,458

4 %

$ 42,078

13 % Total interest expense

16,997

16,065

6

12,569

35 Net interest income

30,382

29,393

3

29,509

3 Provision for loan losses

140

1,261

(89)

351

(60) Total noninterest income

3,692

3,755

(2)

4,399

(16) Total noninterest expense

22,258

21,808

2

21,338

4 Income tax expense

2,239

1,961

14

2,465

(9) Net income

$ 9,437

$ 8,118

16

$ 9,754

(3)





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,405,083

$ 3,367,207

1 %

$ 3,281,093

4 % Total interest-earning assets

3,202,364

3,167,186

1

3,087,452

4 Total loans

2,668,672

2,652,331

1

2,538,218

5 PPP loans

4,470

5,156

(13)

5,869

(24) Total interest-bearing deposits

1,989,182

1,965,181

1

1,768,639

12 Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,240,838

2,206,612

2

2,101,424

7 Total deposits

2,730,568

2,716,957

1

2,568,173

6 Total shareholders' equity

384,518

373,139

3

350,436

10





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.19

$ 1.02

17 %

$ 1.22

(2) % Earnings per share - diluted

1.18

1.02

16

1.22

(3) Book value at period end

48.75

46.51

5

42.30

15 Tangible book value at period end

38.17

35.90

6

31.67

21 Shares outstanding at period end

8,070,539

8,081,344

—

8,163,655

(1) Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

7,921,582

7,972,445

(1) %

8,006,226

(1) % Diluted

7,966,957

8,018,908

(1)

8,038,606

(1)





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.10 %

0.97 %

13 %

1.18 %

(7) % Return on average equity

9.76

8.75

12

11.04

(12) Common equity ratio

11.43

11.02

4

10.41

10 Efficiency ratio (2)

65.32

65.79

(1)

62.93

4 Average equity to average assets

11.29

11.08

2

10.68

6 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

11.32

11.22

1

10.71

6 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

15.03

14.39

4

13.73

9 Net interest margin (4)

3.71

3.66

1

3.75

(1)





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

9.18 %

8.73 %

5 %

8.00 %

15 % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

12.90

11.73

10

15.15

(15)

(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods.



(2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.



(3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.



(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.



(5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.



(6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2023 (dollars in thousands)

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total

Originated

Acquired

Total CREDIT QUALITY (1)



































Nonaccrual loans

$ 13,741

$ 4,314

$ 18,055

$ 12,594

$ 4,223

$ 16,817

$ 8,001

$ 3,905

$ 11,906 Accruing loans 90 days or more past

due

34

—

34

1

—

1

43

—

43 Total nonperforming loans

13,775

4,314

18,089

12,595

4,223

16,818

8,044

3,905

11,949 Foreclosed assets and ORE

—

267

267

16

215

231

221

141

362 Total nonperforming assets

$ 13,775

$ 4,581

$ 18,356

$ 12,611

$ 4,438

$ 17,049

$ 8,265

$ 4,046

$ 12,311





































Nonperforming assets to total assets









0.53 %









0.50 %









0.37 % Nonperforming loans to total assets









0.53









0.49









0.36 Nonperforming loans to total loans









0.68









0.63









0.47







































(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION - CONTINUED (Unaudited)



9/30/2024

6/30/2024

9/30/2023



Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total

Collectively

Evaluated

Individually

Evaluated

Total ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT

LOSSES



































One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 4,402

$ —

$ 4,402

$ 3,349

$ —

$ 3,349

$ 3,320

$ —

$ 3,320 Home equity loans and lines

785

—

785

705

—

705

742

—

742 Commercial real estate

13,271

200

13,471

14,957

200

15,157

14,185

230

14,415 Construction and land

5,167

—

5,167

5,304

—

5,304

5,123

—

5,123 Multi-family residential

1,079

—

1,079

582

—

582

523

—

523 Commercial and industrial

6,635

42

6,677

6,320

58

6,378

6,161

105

6,266 Consumer

697

—

697

737

—

737

734

—

734 Total allowance for loan losses

$ 32,036

$ 242

$ 32,278

$ 31,954

$ 258

$ 32,212

$ 30,788

$ 335

$ 31,123





































Unfunded lending commitments(2)

2,460

—

2,460

2,460

—

2,460

2,454

—

2,454 Total allowance for credit losses

$ 34,496

$ 242

$ 34,738

$ 34,414

$ 258

$ 34,672

$ 33,242

$ 335

$ 33,577





































Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming assets









175.84 %









188.94 %









252.81 % Allowance for loan losses to

nonperforming loans









178.44 %









191.53 %









260.47 % Allowance for loan losses to total

loans









1.21 %









1.21 %









1.21 % Allowance for credit losses to total

loans









1.30 %









1.30 %









1.31 %





































Year-to-date loan charge-offs









$ 1,030









$ 815









$ 148 Year-to-date loan recoveries









229









88









296 Year-to-date net loan (charge-offs)

recoveries









$ (801)









$ (727)









$ 148 Annualized YTD net loan (charge-

offs) recoveries to average loans









(0.04) %









(0.06) %









0.01 %

(2) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

