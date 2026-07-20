HOME BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES 2026 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS AND INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 3%

LAFAYETTE, La., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBCP) (the "Company"), the parent company for Home Bank, N.A. (the "Bank") ( www.home24bank.com ), reported financial results for the second quarter of 2026. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $11.6 million, or $1.48 per diluted common share ("diluted EPS"), up $255,000 from $11.4 million, or $1.45 diluted EPS, for the first quarter of 2026.

"Financial performance remained strong, with ROA of 1.31% and an eight-basis-point NIM expansion to 4.24% for the quarter," said John W. Bordelon, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "We saw healthy loan growth during the second quarter after a slow start to the year. Deposit growth continues to build momentum, and our loan-to-deposit ratio is at our target of 91%. In July, we celebrate Home Bank's 118th anniversary and announced Darren E. Guidry as the new President of the Company and the Bank, continuing our commitment to our customers and employees."

"I am honored to continue the direction set by John Bordelon," said Darren E. Guidry, President of the Company and the Bank. "We continue to proactively identify and resolve problem loans as quickly as possible. While criticized loans increased during the quarter, we do not anticipate any sizable losses. As we move forward in 2026, we remain focused at all levels on maintaining our momentum and creating shared success for our customers, shareholders, and communities."

Second Quarter 2026 Highlights

Loans totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2026, up $50.7 million, or 1.9% (an increase of 7% on an annualized basis), from March 31, 2026.

Deposits totaled $3.1 billion at June 30, 2026, up $42.1 million, or 1.4% (an increase of 6% on an annualized basis), from March 31, 2026. Core deposits increased $46.6 million, or 2.0% (an increase of 8% on an annualized basis), during the second quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion.

Net interest income in the second quarter of 2026 totaled $35.8 million, up $1.3 million, or 4%, from the prior quarter.

The net interest margin ("NIM") was 4.24% in the second quarter of 2026 compared to 4.16% in the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing assets with higher yields, which outpaced average interest-bearing liabilities during the quarter.

Nonperforming assets totaled $39.2 million, or 1.09% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, compared to $39.9 million, or 1.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2026. The decrease in nonperforming assets is primarily due to payoffs and paydowns during the quarter, partially offset by modest additions from loans that migrated to nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2026.

The Company recorded a $762,000 provision to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2026, compared to a $922,000 provision in the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to loan growth and shift in the loan mix during the quarter.

Loans

Loans totaled $2.8 billion at June 30, 2026, up $50.7 million, or 1.9%, from March 31, 2026. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's loan portfolio, net of unearned income, from March 31, 2026 through June 30, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

Increase (Decrease) Real estate loans:















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 475,602

$ 476,079

$ (477)

— % Home equity loans and lines

90,529

91,550

(1,021)

(1) Commercial real estate

1,215,828

1,182,501

33,327

3 Construction and land

323,541

340,057

(16,516)

(5) Multi-family residential

197,624

179,982

17,642

10 Total real estate loans

2,303,124

2,270,169

32,955

1 Other loans:















Commercial and industrial

446,352

428,075

18,277

4 Consumer

29,414

29,902

(488)

(2) Total other loans

475,766

457,977

17,789

4 Total loans

$ 2,778,890

$ 2,728,146

$ 50,744

2 %

The average loan yield was 6.46% for the second quarter of 2026, up 5 basis points from the first quarter of 2026. We experienced growth in commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and multi-family loans, which were partially offset by declines in construction and land loans for the second quarter, across most of our markets.

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") totaled $39.2 million, or 1.09% of total assets, at June 30, 2026, down $692,000, or 2%, from $39.9 million, or 1.12% of total assets, at March 31, 2026. The decrease in NPAs during the second quarter of 2026 was primarily driven by loan paydowns and payoffs during the quarter, partially offset by modest additions from loans that migrated to nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $448,000, compared to net loan charge-offs of $384,000 during the first quarter of 2026.

The Company provisioned $762,000 to the allowance for loan losses in the second quarter of 2026. At June 30, 2026, the allowance for loan losses totaled $34.0 million, or 1.22% of total loans, compared to $33.7 million, or 1.23% of total loans, at March 31, 2026. Provisions to the allowance for loan losses are based upon, among other factors, our estimation of current expected losses in our loan portfolio, which we evaluate on a quarterly basis. Changes in expected losses consider various factors including the changing economic activity, borrower specific information impacting changes in risk ratings, projected delinquencies and the impact of industry-wide loan modification efforts, among other factors.

The following tables present the Company's loan portfolio by credit quality classification as of June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026.



June 30, 2026 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 468,132

$ —

$ 7,470

$ 475,602 Home equity loans and lines

89,820

—

709

90,529 Commercial real estate

1,162,045

19,973

33,810

1,215,828 Construction and land

314,811

1,826

6,904

323,541 Multi-family residential

194,864

1,166

1,594

197,624 Commercial and industrial

424,029

3,946

18,377

446,352 Consumer

29,389

—

25

29,414 Total

$ 2,683,090

$ 26,911

$ 68,889

$ 2,778,890



















March 31, 2026 (dollars in thousands)

Pass

Special

Mention

Substandard

Total One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 466,688

$ —

$ 9,391

$ 476,079 Home equity loans and lines

90,201

807

542

91,550 Commercial real estate

1,139,345

9,478

33,678

1,182,501 Construction and land

326,382

863

12,812

340,057 Multi-family residential

178,388

—

1,594

179,982 Commercial and industrial

424,633

—

3,442

428,075 Consumer

29,861

—

41

29,902 Total

$ 2,655,498

$ 11,148

$ 61,500

$ 2,728,146

Investment Securities

The Company's investment securities portfolio totaled $409.1 million at June 30, 2026, an increase of $22.9 million, or 6%, from March 31, 2026. At June 30, 2026, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities of $25.0 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $24.0 million at March 31, 2026. The Company's investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 3.4 years at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026. During the second quarter of 2026, the Company made securities purchases of $39.3 million, compared to $21.5 million during the first quarter of 2026. The Company had no securities sales during the second quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2026.

The following table summarizes the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio at June 30, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)

Amortized

Cost

Fair Value Available for sale:







U.S. agency mortgage-backed

$ 317,940

$ 299,440 Collateralized mortgage obligations

47,421

46,401 Municipal bonds

52,806

47,789 U.S. government agency

10,464

9,952 Corporate bonds

5,000

5,000 Total available for sale

$ 433,631

$ 408,582 Held to maturity:







Municipal bonds

$ 530

$ 531 Total held to maturity

$ 530

$ 531

Approximately 34% of the investment securities portfolio was pledged as of June 30, 2026 to secure public deposits. The Company had $139.9 million of securities pledged to secure public deposits at June 30, 2026 and March 31, 2026.

Deposits

Total deposits were $3.1 billion at June 30, 2026, up $42.1 million, or 1%, from March 31, 2026. Core deposits or non-maturity deposits increased $46.6 million, or 2%, during the second quarter of 2026 to $2.3 billion. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's deposits from March 31, 2026 to June 30, 2026.

(dollars in thousands)

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

Increase (Decrease) Demand deposits

$ 835,118

$ 830,030

$ 5,088

1 % Savings

197,412

202,058

(4,646)

(2) Money market

571,474

543,120

28,354

5 NOW

727,839

710,071

17,768

3 Certificates of deposit

737,040

741,502

(4,462)

(1) Total deposits

$ 3,068,883

$ 3,026,781

$ 42,102

1 %

The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 1 basis points from 2.29% for the first quarter of 2026 to 2.28% for the second quarter of 2026. At June 30, 2026, certificates of deposit maturing within the next 12 months totaled $714.7 million, or 97%, of total certificates of deposit.

The total amounts of our uninsured deposits (deposits in excess of $250,000, as calculated in accordance with FDIC regulations) were $959.4 million at June 30, 2026 and $919.7 million at March 31, 2026. Public funds in excess of the FDIC insurance limits are fully collateralized.

Net Interest Income

NIM increased 8 basis points from 4.16% for the first quarter of 2026 to 4.24% for the second quarter of 2026, primarily due to an increase in average interest-bearing assets with higher yields, which outpaced average interest-bearing liabilities during the quarter.

The average cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased by 1 basis points in the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to a shift in the mix of average balance of interest-bearing deposits.

Average other interest-earning assets were $158.2 million for the second quarter of 2026, down $10.5 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2026, primarily due to a decrease in the average balance of cash and cash equivalents.

Average FHLB advances decreased $1.9 million, or 100%, in the second quarter from the first quarter of 2026 due to paydowns of FHLB advances.

Loan accretion income from acquired loans totaled $201,000 for the second quarter of 2026, up $12,000, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $3.9 million, up $181,000, or 5%, from the first quarter of 2026. The increase was related primarily to bank card fees (up $124,000) and other income (up $85,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in service fees and charges (down $30,000) for the second quarter of 2026 compared to the first quarter of 2026.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2026 totaled $24.6 million, up $1.6 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2026. The increase was primarily related to compensation and benefits expense (up $1.3 million), foreclosed assets, net (up $331,000), and occupancy expense (up $185,000), which were partially offset by a decrease in other expenses (down $228,000) during the second quarter of 2026.

Capital

At June 30, 2026, shareholders' equity totaled $453.5 million, up $9.0 million, or 2%, compared to $444.4 million at March 31, 2026. The increase was primarily due to the Company's earnings of $11.6 million, which was partially offset by an increase in the accumulated other comprehensive loss on available for sale investment securities during the second quarter of 2026 and shareholder dividends. Preliminary Tier 1 leverage capital and total risk-based capital ratios were 12.11% and 15.61%, respectively, at June 30, 2026, compared to 12.11% and 15.65%, respectively, at March 31, 2026.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

The Company announces that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.32 per share (an increase of 3% from the previous quarterly cash dividend) payable on August 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of August 3, 2026.

The Company repurchased 2,720 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2026 at an average price per share of $66.19. An additional 383,170 shares remain eligible for purchase under the 2025 Repurchase Plan. The book value per share and tangible book value per share of the Company's common stock was $57.63 and $47.02, respectively, at June 30, 2026.

Conference Call

Executive management will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. CDT. Analysts, investors and interested parties may attend the conference call by dialing toll free 1.646.357.8785 (US Local/International) or 1.800.836.8184 (US Toll Free). The investor presentation can be accessed on the day of the presentation on the Home Bancorp, Inc. website at https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

A replay of the conference call and a transcript of the call will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the Company's website, https://home24bank.investorroom.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company's management uses this non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Company's performance. In this news release, information is included which excludes intangible assets. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides useful information that is helpful to a full understanding of the Company's financial position and operating results. This non-GAAP financial information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial information determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial information presented by other companies. A reconciliation on non-GAAP information included herein to GAAP is presented below.





Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025 Reported net income

$ 11,615

$ 11,360

$ 11,411

$ 12,357

$ 11,330 Add: Core deposit intangible amortization, net tax

166

185

203

212

213 Non-GAAP tangible income

$ 11,781

$ 11,545

$ 11,614

$ 12,569

$ 11,543





















Total assets

$ 3,603,193

$ 3,554,643

$ 3,492,626

$ 3,494,074

$ 3,491,455 Less: Intangible assets

83,513

83,723

83,957

84,214

84,482 Non-GAAP tangible assets

$ 3,519,680

$ 3,470,920

$ 3,408,669

$ 3,409,860

$ 3,406,973





















Total shareholders' equity

$ 453,457

$ 444,410

$ 435,094

$ 423,044

$ 408,818 Less: Intangible assets

83,513

83,723

83,957

84,214

84,482 Non-GAAP tangible shareholders' equity

$ 369,944

$ 360,687

$ 351,137

$ 338,830

$ 324,336





















Return on average equity

10.34 %

10.41 %

10.52 %

11.78 %

11.24 % Add: Average intangible assets

2.54

2.64

2.79

3.24

3.24 Non-GAAP return on average tangible common equity

12.88 %

13.05 %

13.31 %

15.02 %

14.48 %





















Common equity ratio

12.58 %

12.50 %

12.46 %

12.11 %

11.71 % Less: Intangible assets

2.07

2.11

2.16

2.17

2.19 Non-GAAP tangible common equity ratio

10.51 %

10.39 %

10.30 %

9.94 %

9.52 %





















Book value per share

$ 57.63

$ 56.73

$ 55.56

$ 54.05

$ 52.36 Less: Intangible assets

10.61

10.69

10.72

10.76

10.82 Non-GAAP tangible book value per share

$ 47.02

$ 46.04

$ 44.84

$ 43.29

$ 41.54

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors - many of which are beyond our control - could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Home Bancorp's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 describes some of these factors, including risk elements in the loan portfolio, risks related to our deposit activities, the level of the allowance for credit losses, risks of our growth strategy, geographic concentration of our business, dependence on our management team, risks of market rates of interest and of regulation on our business and risks of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands)

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025 Assets



















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 188,224

$ 223,484

$ 141,605

$ 189,324

$ 112,595 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value

408,582

385,729

391,448

383,340

393,462 Investment securities held to maturity

530

530

1,065

1,065

1,065 Mortgage loans held for sale

1,566

1,558

1,558

1,932

1,305 Loans, net of unearned income

2,778,890

2,728,146

2,744,023

2,705,895

2,764,538 Allowance for loan losses

(33,994)

(33,680)

(33,142)

(32,827)

(33,432) Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses

2,744,896

2,694,466

2,710,881

2,673,068

2,731,106 Office properties and equipment, net

51,538

50,502

48,995

45,223

45,216 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

50,131

49,842

49,557

49,269

48,981 Goodwill and core deposit intangibles

83,513

83,723

83,957

84,214

84,482 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

74,213

64,809

63,560

66,639

73,243 Total Assets

$ 3,603,193

$ 3,554,643

$ 3,492,626

$ 3,494,074

$ 3,491,455





















Liabilities



















Deposits

$ 3,068,883

$ 3,026,781

$ 2,972,806

$ 2,975,503

$ 2,908,234 Other Borrowings

—

—

—

5,539

5,539 Subordinated debt, net of issuance cost

54,784

54,729

54,675

54,621

54,567 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

—

—

3,024

3,059

88,196 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

26,069

28,723

27,027

32,308

26,101 Total Liabilities

3,149,736

3,110,233

3,057,532

3,071,030

3,082,637





















Shareholders' Equity



















Common stock

79

78

78

78

78 Additional paid-in capital

171,234

169,995

168,963

168,016

166,576 Common stock acquired by benefit plans

(803)

(893)

(982)

(1,071)

(1,160) Retained earnings

302,171

293,554

284,834

275,912

265,817 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19,224)

(18,324)

(17,799)

(19,891)

(22,493) Total Shareholders' Equity

453,457

444,410

435,094

423,044

408,818 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,603,193

$ 3,554,643

$ 3,492,626

$ 3,494,074

$ 3,491,455



HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

6/30/2025

6/30/2026

6/30/2025 Interest Income



















Loans, including fees

$ 45,001

$ 43,717

$ 45,287

$ 88,718

$ 89,319 Investment securities

2,804

2,560

2,596

5,364

5,260 Other investments and deposits

1,414

1,463

746

2,877

1,251 Total interest income

49,219

47,740

48,629

96,959

95,830 Interest Expense



















Deposits

12,569

12,406

13,142

24,975

25,764 Other borrowings

—

—

53

—

106 Subordinated debt expense

845

845

844

1,690

1,689 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

—

7

1,239

7

3,171 Total interest expense

13,414

13,258

15,278

26,672

30,730 Net interest income

35,805

34,482

33,351

70,287

65,100 Provision for loan losses

762

922

489

1,684

883 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

35,043

33,560

32,862

68,603

64,217 Noninterest Income



















Service fees and charges

1,407

1,437

1,345

2,844

2,654 Bank card fees

1,718

1,594

1,750

3,312

3,328 Gain on sale of loans, net

229

230

114

459

491 Income from bank-owned life insurance

289

285

282

574

560 (Loss) gain on sale of assets, net

(1)

—

(2)

(1)

7 Other income

277

192

227

469

685 Total noninterest income

3,919

3,738

3,716

7,657

7,725 Noninterest Expense



















Compensation and benefits

15,036

13,714

13,322

28,750

25,974 Occupancy

2,614

2,429

2,513

5,043

5,074 Marketing and advertising

522

494

461

1,016

890 Data processing and communication

2,655

2,629

2,628

5,284

5,270 Professional fees

417

401

396

818

801 Forms, printing and supplies

179

219

203

398

403 Franchise and shares tax

340

340

483

680

959 Regulatory fees

460

462

502

922

1,018 Foreclosed assets, net

385

54

419

439

646 Amortization of acquisition intangible

210

234

269

444

562 Reversal for credit losses on unfunded commitments

—

—

(970)

—

(970) Other expenses

1,736

1,964

2,181

3,700

3,359 Total noninterest expense

24,554

22,940

22,407

47,494

43,986 Income before income tax expense

14,408

14,358

14,171

28,766

27,956 Income tax expense

2,793

2,998

2,841

5,791

5,662 Net income

$ 11,615

$ 11,360

$ 11,330

$ 22,975

$ 22,294





















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.49

$ 1.47

$ 1.47

$ 2.96

$ 2.85





















Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.48

$ 1.45

$ 1.45

$ 2.93

$ 2.82





















Cash dividends declared per common share

$ 0.31

$ 0.31

$ 0.27

$ 0.62

$ 0.54

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data)

6/30/2026

3/31/2026

6/30/2025

6/30/2026

6/30/2025 EARNINGS DATA



















Total interest income

$ 49,219

$ 47,740

$ 48,629

$ 96,959

$ 95,830 Total interest expense

13,414

13,258

15,278

26,672

30,730 Net interest income

35,805

34,482

33,351

70,287

65,100 Provision for loan losses

762

922

489

1,684

883 Total noninterest income

3,919

3,738

3,716

7,657

7,725 Total noninterest expense

24,554

22,940

22,407

47,494

43,986 Income tax expense

2,793

2,998

2,841

5,791

5,662 Net income

$ 11,615

$ 11,360

$ 11,330

$ 22,975

$ 22,294





















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



















Total assets

$ 3,564,832

$ 3,532,181

$ 3,474,762

$ 3,548,597

$ 3,462,187 Total interest-earning assets

3,341,316

3,310,674

3,261,733

3,326,080

3,251,235 Total loans

2,762,370

2,734,651

2,764,065

2,748,587

2,754,691 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,208,807

2,196,539

2,087,781

2,202,707

2,063,367 Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,263,561

2,253,149

2,261,916

2,258,384

2,270,592 Total deposits

3,029,628

3,002,477

2,863,683

3,016,127

2,818,241 Total shareholders' equity

450,365

442,610

404,367

446,509

403,938





















PER SHARE DATA



















Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.49

$ 1.47

$ 1.47

$ 2.96

$ 2.85 Earnings per share - diluted

1.48

1.45

1.45

2.93

2.82 Book value at period end

57.63

56.73

52.36

57.63

52.36 Tangible book value at period end

47.02

46.04

41.54

47.02

41.54 Shares outstanding at period end

7,868,139

7,833,804

7,808,421

7,868,139

7,808,421 Weighted average shares outstanding



















Basic

7,768,468

7,740,765

7,707,423

7,754,693

7,827,781 Diluted

7,853,358

7,826,764

7,781,021

7,840,135

7,903,239





















SELECTED RATIOS (1)



















Return on average assets

1.31 %

1.30 %

1.31 %

1.31 %

1.30 % Return on average equity

10.34

10.41

11.24

10.38

11.13 Common equity ratio

12.58

12.50

11.71

12.58

11.71 Efficiency ratio (2)

61.81

60.02

60.45

60.93

60.40 Average equity to average assets

12.63

12.53

11.64

12.58

11.67 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (3)

12.11

12.11

11.47

12.11

11.47 Total risk-based capital ratio (3)

15.61

15.65

14.66

15.61

14.66 Net interest margin (4)

4.24

4.16

4.04

4.20

3.98





















SELECTED NON-GAAP RATIOS (1)



















Tangible common equity ratio (5)

10.51 %

10.39 %

9.52 %

10.51 %

9.52 % Return on average tangible common equity (6)

12.88

13.05

14.48

12.97

14.37

(1) With the exception of end-of-period ratios, all ratios are based on average daily balances during the respective periods. (2) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense as a percentage of total revenues. Total revenues is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (3) Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (5) Tangible common equity ratio is common shareholders' equity less intangible assets divided by total assets less intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information. (6) Return on average tangible common equity is net income plus amortization of core deposit intangible, net of taxes, divided by average common shareholders' equity less average intangible assets. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for additional information.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



6/30/2026

3/31/2026

6/30/2025 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:



































Loans receivable

$ 2,762,370

$ 45,001

6.46 %

$ 2,734,651

$ 43,717

6.41 %

$ 2,764,065

$ 45,287

6.50 % Investment securities (TE)(1)

420,771

2,804

2.68

407,308

2,560

2.53

426,601

2,596

2.45 Other interest-earning assets

158,175

1,414

3.59

168,715

1,463

3.52

71,067

746

4.21 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,341,316

$ 49,219

5.85 %

$ 3,310,674

$ 47,740

5.78 %

$ 3,261,733

$ 48,629

5.92 % Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,471,806

$ 6,297

1.72 %

$ 1,431,639

$ 5,809

1.65 %

$ 1,296,541

$ 5,531

1.71 % Certificates of deposit

737,001

6,272

3.41

764,900

6,597

3.50

791,240

7,611

3.86 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,208,807

12,569

2.28

2,196,539

12,406

2.29

2,087,781

13,142

2.52 Other borrowings

—

—

—

—

—

—

5,572

53

3.84 Subordinated debt

54,754

845

6.17

54,702

845

6.18

54,540

844

6.20 FHLB advances

—

—

—

1,908

7

1.49

114,023

1,239

4.30 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,263,561

$ 13,414

2.38 %

$ 2,253,149

$ 13,258

2.38 %

$ 2,261,916

$ 15,278

2.71 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 820,821









$ 805,938









$ 775,902







Net interest spread (TE)(1)









3.47 %









3.40 %









3.21 % Net interest margin (TE)(1)









4.24 %









4.16 %









4.04 %

(1) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended



6/30/2026

6/30/2025 (dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/ Rate Interest-earning assets:























Loans receivable

$ 2,748,587

$ 88,718

6.43 %

$ 2,754,691

$ 89,319

6.46 % Investment securities (TE)(1)

414,077

5,364

2.61

433,043

5,260

2.45 Other interest-earning assets

163,416

2,877

3.55

63,501

1,251

3.97 Total interest-earning assets

$ 3,326,080

$ 96,959

5.82 %

$ 3,251,235

$ 95,830

5.88 % Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Savings, checking, and money market

$ 1,451,834

$ 12,105

1.68 %

$ 1,301,544

$ 10,932

1.69 % Certificates of deposit

750,873

12,870

3.46

761,823

14,832

3.93 Total interest-bearing deposits

2,202,707

24,975

2.29

2,063,367

25,764

2.52 Other borrowings

—

—

—

5,556

106

3.86 Subordinated debt

54,728

1,690

6.17

54,512

1,689

6.20 FHLB advances

949

7

1.50

147,157

3,171

4.29 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 2,258,384

$ 26,672

2.38 %

$ 2,270,592

$ 30,730

2.72 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 813,420









$ 754,874







Net interest spread (TE)(1)









3.44 %









3.16 % Net interest margin (TE)(1)









4.20 %









3.98 %

(1) Taxable equivalent (TE) amounts are calculated using a federal income tax rate of 21%.

HOME BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY SUMMARY CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



6/30/2026

3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025 CREDIT QUALITY (1)



















Nonaccrual loans:



















One- to four-family first mortgage

$ 6,423

$ 8,337

$ 6,531

$ 6,402

$ 6,272 Home equity loans and lines

709

542

531

1,008

1,033 Commercial real estate

10,092

10,837

9,011

10,016

7,669 Construction and land

5,277

12,812

15,367

9,847

6,103 Multi-family residential

1,281

1,281

1,281

973

916 Commercial and industrial

2,585

1,945

1,344

1,161

1,312 Consumer

25

41

46

60

35 Total nonaccrual loans

$ 26,392

$ 35,795

$ 34,111

$ 29,467

$ 23,340 Accruing loans 90 days or more past due

32

14

65

55

12 Total nonperforming loans

26,424

35,809

34,176

29,522

23,352 Foreclosed assets and ORE

12,786

4,093

1,929

1,384

2,077 Total nonperforming assets

$ 39,210

$ 39,902

$ 36,105

$ 30,906

$ 25,429





















Nonperforming assets to total assets

1.09 %

1.12 %

1.03 %

0.88 %

0.73 % Nonperforming loans to total assets

0.73

1.01

0.98

0.84

0.67 Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.95

1.31

1.25

1.09

0.84





















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES



















Allowance for loan losses:



















Beginning balance

$ 33,680

$ 33,142

$ 32,827

$ 33,432

$ 33,278 Provision (reversal) for loan losses

762

922

480

(229)

489 Charge-offs

(564)

(413)

(189)

(488)

(460) Recoveries

116

29

24

112

125 Net charge-offs

(448)

(384)

(165)

(376)

(335) Ending balance

$ 33,994

$ 33,680

$ 33,142

$ 32,827

$ 33,432





















Reserve for unfunded lending commitments(2)



















Beginning balance

$ 1,625

$ 1,625

$ 1,730

$ 1,730

$ 2,700 Reversal for losses on unfunded lending commitments

—

—

(105)

—

(970) Ending balance

$ 1,625

$ 1,625

$ 1,625

$ 1,730

$ 1,730 Total allowance for credit losses

35,619

35,305

34,767

34,557

35,162





















Total loans

$ 2,778,890

$ 2,728,146

$ 2,744,023

$ 2,705,895

$ 2,764,538 Total unfunded commitments

520,729

533,398

509,331

509,709

492,306





















Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming assets

86.70 %

84.41 %

91.79 %

106.22 %

131.47 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

128.65

94.05

96.97

111.20

143.17 Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.22

1.23

1.21

1.21

1.21 Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.28

1.29

1.27

1.28

1.27





















Year-to-date loan charge-offs

$ (977)

$ (413)

$ (1,363)

$ (1,174)

$ (686) Year-to-date loan recoveries

145

29

455

431

319 Year-to-date net loan charge-offs

$ (832)

$ (384)

$ (908)

$ (743)

$ (367) Annualized YTD net loan charge-offs to average loans

(0.06) %

(0.06) %

(0.03) %

(0.04) %

(0.03) %

(1) It is our policy to cease accruing interest on loans 90 days or more past due, with certain limited exceptions. Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, foreclosed assets and surplus real estate (ORE). Foreclosed assets consist of assets acquired through foreclosure or acceptance of title in-lieu of foreclosure. ORE consists of closed or unused bank buildings. (2) The allowance for unfunded lending commitments is recorded within accrued interest payable and other liabilities on the Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.

SOURCE Home Bancorp, Inc.