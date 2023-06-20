Home-Based Estate Sale Franchises Skyrocket: Grasons Offers Golden Opportunity for Entrepreneurship

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the franchise industry evolves, Grasons, a leading nationwide estate sales and business liquidation service, is at the forefront with a unique home-based franchise opportunity. By tapping into the rising demand for estate sales and business liquidation services, Grasons is offering entrepreneurs a profitable, sustainable, and exciting business model.

Estate sales – events where all contents of a home are sold – are becoming increasingly necessary as the Baby Boomer generation ages, often leading to downsizing or estate settlement. Simultaneously, the need for business liquidation services is also rising, with companies seeking assistance during transition periods. Grasons, recognized as a compassionate solution provider during these crucial times, is capitalizing on these growing markets. IBISWorld predicts the estate sale industry's revenue will grow at an annual rate of 3.7% to $4.4 billion by 2025.

The estate sale industry is not only recession-resistant but also promotes sustainability. "People need to replace everyday items they can't afford at retail prices. In strong economies, people buy new homes and furnishings. In weaker economies, they downsize and liquidate assets," says Simone Kelly, Founder and Brand President of Grasons. "Estate sales promote sustainability by reducing waste, aligning with the growing consumer trend towards eco-friendly practices."

Grasons' business model is inherently profitable and scalable. Operating on a commission-based model, companies can hold multiple sales per week. Beyond residential sales, Grasons has developed a strong reputation in the realm of business liquidation. This service is increasingly sought after by companies looking to downsize, close doors, or liquidate inventory efficiently.

The low startup costs and flexibility make an estate sale franchise an excellent fit for a home-based business. "There's no need to rent or purchase a physical space, and the initial investment is much lower than a traditional franchise," Kelly explains. "Business owners enjoy the freedom to work at their own pace and schedule, allowing for a better work-life balance."

Franchisees also benefit from Grasons' established reputation and industry expertise. With access to a vast network of resources and tools, franchisees can grow and scale their businesses with confidence.

"An estate sale franchise is rewarding. You serve others, helping families and businesses through difficult times, and making a real difference," Kelly says. "We're proud of the service we provide during life's transitions and excited to share this opportunity with prospective franchisees."

Grasons is part of the Evive Brands family providing exceptional support and services to families and communities across the nation. With various discounts and financing options available, qualified candidates are encouraged to apply. For more information on Grasons' franchise opportunity, visit https://www.grasons.com/ .

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Grasons Co.