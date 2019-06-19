Home-Built Ship Sails to Lake Erie for Tall Ships Erie 2019

ERIE, Pa., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Made by the man nicknamed "Pirate of the Adriatric" for his service in World War II, tall ship FAIR JEANNE will sail into Lake Erie for the Tall Ships Erie 2019 festival occurring Aug. 22-25.

FAIR JEANNE

FAIR JEANNE, built by WWII Navy Captain Thomas G. Fuller in his backyard, was used by the Fuller family to sail around the world. Captain Fuller, best known for his service with the Royal Navy in WWII commanding flotillas in the Adriatic Sea, retired from the navy to run Thomas Fuller Construction, enhancing the skills he needed to build his own brigantine between 1978 and 1982. Named after the captain's wife, the ship sailed with the family for a decade. After sailing most of his childhood, Captain Fuller's son, Simon Fuller, wanted to spread the wonderful impact sailing had on his childhood. He began the Bytown Brigantine charity, which now offers sail training programs to Ottawa's youth.

The 110-foot-long ship currently sails within the Great Lakes, St Lawrence Seaway and Atlantic Canada, logging more than 150,000 nautical miles. Having trained more than 2,000 youth and adults, the ship's sailing program aims to help its trainees gain skills in leadership and self-reliance as well as develop good citizenship and lifelong friendships. Each journey challenges the sailors, builds self-confidence and leaves "no young person ashore for lack of funds." Youth ages 14-18 can sail as trainees aboard Fair Jeanne from Sarnia to Kingsville, Ontario, or sail from Erie to Brockville, Ontario.

The FAIR JEANNE, sponsored by Wabtec Corporation, will be docked at the Holland Street Pier after the Parade of Sail on Thursday, Aug. 22. Tall Ships Erie 2019, presented by Highmark, will take place Aug. 22-25, 2019. The festival will showcase 12 tall ships, deck tours, day sails, live music and entertainment, children's activities, a festival marketplace, food vendors, a beer garden and much more. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to tallshipserie.org.

About Tall Ships Challenge:

Tall Ships America organizes the TALL SHIPS CHALLENGE® annual series of tall ship races and maritime port festivals to celebrate our rich maritime heritage and traditions and to inform the general public about the transformative power of adventure and education under sail®. In 2019, the tall ship races are officially sponsored by Erie Insurance. Based in Erie, Pennsylvania, Erie Insurance is a FORTUNE 500 company offering auto, home, business and life insurance through a network of more than 12,000 local independent ERIE agents.

