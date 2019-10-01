Home buyers and sellers have a new option: get paid to use their smartphone

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forsalebyweb.com, a web-based real estate company, has launched a digital real estate buying and selling platform that promises a new generation of home buyers and sellers easy shopping and sales transactions on their preferred device—the smartphone.

The radically new business model, eliminating real estate agent commissions, is the first of its kind to integrate real estate industry changes, brought by pressure from the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice, with consumer migration to the internet and smartphone convenience.

Last week, National Association of Realtors tweeted its latest finding that 76% of home buyers now find their home through a mobile device.

"We've been looking at how to automate real-estate sales for more than a decade but the smartphone has now given us the tool we need to eliminate the enormous consumer confusion—and cost—surrounding agent commissions," said Kosol Sek, founder and CEO.

Other online real-estate sites have recently ventured into the market but no one has come close to actually eliminating costly commissions.

Forsalebyweb.com enables consumers with a mobile device or internet access to search all homes from anywhere anytime. But, not to be confused with the thousands of Realtor websites that also offer searching and viewing on mobile devices, Forsalebyweb.com is unique by offering all commission back to consumers. Buyers and Sellers pay only a nominal set fee for showings.

"When a home buyer finds a $300,000 home they want on a smartphone, all commissions could amount to as much as $9000. Our model means the commission is returned to the buyer. Even greater savings can be realized by sellers. All buyers or sellers need is a smartphone or internet access," Sek said.

According to Sek, Forsalebyweb.com, "The Smartphone Real Estate Company™", provides consumers with the same property listing exposure and faster marketing and advisory services through the smartphone and internet devices.

Forsalebyweb.com plans to roll out its Smartphone real estate model nationally and is partnering with real estate agents and brokers who share the company's vision.

"Today's smartphone is over 100,000 times more powerful than the computer which landed man on the moon in 1969 and can store 7 million times more memory. There's no reason why it can't remove the stress, pain, and high cost of real estate transactions," said Sek, the company's Managing Broker.

Full details on the process of smartphone home buying and selling can be found on the company's website: www.forsalebyweb.com

