Home buyers see record discounts just in time for Black Friday

The typical U.S. listing saw $25,000 in cumulative price cuts in October, matching the largest discounts Zillow has ever recorded

Typical price cuts remain near $10,000, but multiple reductions are becoming more common as homes take longer to sell. Most sellers have the equity to trim prices and still profit.

Relative to typical home values, the largest discounts are seen in Pittsburgh, New Orleans and Austin.

The smallest discounts are in affordable markets like St. Louis, Louisville and Indianapolis, where faster sales give sellers less reason to cut their list price.

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home shoppers this fall are seeing some of the steepest price cuts in years. A new Zillow® analysis shows that the typical listing received cumulative discounts totaling $25,000 in October — matching the biggest discounts Zillow has tracked and offering a sliver of an opening for patient buyers waiting for relief from record-high costs.

10 U.S. housing markets with the biggest discounts, relative to local home values

These deeper discounts reflect a housing market slowly finding balance. Home sellers are recalibrating their expectations on the fly, recognizing that affordability pressures are weighing on today's buyers — and that they can still turn a profit after a price cut. The typical size of an individual price cut has barely budged in recent years, holding near $10,000. But with listings taking longer to move, sellers are increasingly trimming prices more than once as they adjust to a more buyer-friendly market .

"Most homeowners have seen their home values soar over the past several years, which gives them the flexibility for a price cut or two while still walking away with a profit," said Zillow Senior Economist Kara Ng. "These discounts are bringing more listings in line with buyers' budgets, and helping fuel the most active fall housing market in three years. Patient buyers are reaping the rewards as the market continues to rebalance."

These results underscore how quickly the rebalancing housing market is changing strategies for both buyers and sellers. Home sellers say the most valuable service an agent provides is help pricing their home and understanding the local market, according to the Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report . From a buyer's perspective, clear visibility into these price adjustments helps them make informed decisions as conditions continue to shift.

The biggest median discounts from initial list price appear in some of the nation's most expensive markets: San Jose ($70,900), Los Angeles ($61,000), San Francisco ($59,001), New York ($50,000) and San Diego ($50,000).

But in markets where homes cost less to begin with, smaller cuts can represent a bigger relative discount for buyers. In Pittsburgh, for example, a typical markdown of $20,000 equals about 9% of the metro's typical home value — the largest relative discount among major markets. New Orleans homes are also typically discounted by 9% of the metro's typical home value, with buyers in Austin (8.4%), Houston (8.2%) and San Antonio (7.9%) seeing the next-best deals.

At the other end of the spectrum are metros where sellers haven't had to budge much on price. Oklahoma City ($15,000), Louisville ($15,000), St. Louis ($15,100), Indianapolis ($16,000) and Detroit ($17,100) recorded the smallest cumulative discounts in October. In all but Oklahoma City, homes are selling faster than the national average and listings tend to be newer, signs of steady demand and sellers who don't need to discount as deeply to attract a buyer.

Metro Area* Share of Listings with

a Price Cut (October 2025) Median Cumulative Price Cut (October 2025) Median Individual Price Cut (October 2025) United States 26.9 % $25,000 $10,000 New York, NY 16.7 % $50,000 $26,000 Los Angeles, CA 23.9 % $61,000 $30,000 Chicago, IL 30.3 % $20,000 $10,000 Dallas, TX 33.8 % $25,000 $10,000 Houston, TX 28.9 % $24,900 $10,000 Washington, DC 28.8 % $25,100 $15,000 Philadelphia, PA 27.1 % $20,100 $10,000 Miami, FL 21.5 % $30,100 $14,000 Atlanta, GA 31.5 % $25,000 $10,000 Boston, MA 26.9 % $49,900 $25,000 Phoenix, AZ 34.5 % $24,700 $10,000 San Francisco, CA 22.4 % $59,001 $36,000 Riverside, CA 23.4 % $30,000 $15,000 Detroit, MI 29.4 % $17,100 $10,000 Seattle, WA 33.4 % $41,000 $23,002 Minneapolis, MN 29.9 % $20,000 $10,000 San Diego, CA 28.8 % $50,000 $25,000 Tampa, FL 32.3 % $25,000 $10,000 Denver, CO 36.2 % $30,000 $14,098 Baltimore, MD 31.0 % $20,900 $10,000 St. Louis, MO 29.0 % $15,100 $10,000 Orlando, FL 28.5 % $24,000 $10,000 Charlotte, NC 31.0 % $24,100 $10,000 San Antonio, TX 29.9 % $21,786 $10,000 Portland, OR 32.1 % $31,901 $15,000 Sacramento, CA 29.2 % $30,900 $15,050 Pittsburgh, PA 31.4 % $20,000 $10,000 Cincinnati, OH 32.9 % $20,000 $10,000 Austin, TX 29.6 % $36,000 $15,000 Las Vegas, NV 30.4 % $24,900 $10,000 Kansas City, MO 32.9 % $20,000 $10,000 Columbus, OH 35.1 % $20,000 $9,991 Indianapolis, IN 37.9 % $16,000 $9,000 Cleveland, OH 29.1 % $18,010 $10,000 San Jose, CA 22.6 % $70,900 $49,000 Nashville, TN 33.8 % $28,500 $10,099 Virginia Beach, VA 25.5 % $19,100 $10,000 Providence, RI 25.9 % $30,400 $20,000 Jacksonville, FL 29.6 % $25,000 $10,000 Milwaukee, WI 23.7 % $20,000 $10,000 Oklahoma City, OK 31.1 % $15,000 $6,000 Raleigh, NC 37.6 % $22,000 $10,000 Memphis, TN 30.5 % $18,000 $9,650 Richmond, VA 30.7 % $20,000 $10,000 Louisville, KY 33.6 % $15,000 $9,100 New Orleans, LA 23.9 % $22,900 $10,000 Salt Lake City, UT 37.3 % $25,000 $10,000 Hartford, CT 20.9 % $25,100 $15,800 Buffalo, NY 21.7 % $20,000 $10,000 Birmingham, AL 24.3 % $17,500 $10,000

*Table ordered by market size

