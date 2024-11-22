Home carbonation just got a whole lot easier: Soda Sense launches the SENSEation Sparkling Water Maker

SEYMOUR, Wis., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Soda Sense®, a leading innovator in home beverage carbonation solutions, is excited to announce the release of the SENSEation Sparkling Water Maker, an eco-friendly solution to all your beverage carbonation needs.

Key features of the SENSEation Sparkling Water Maker:

Instant sparkle: Carbonate water at home with the push of a button. The SENSE ation Sparkling Water Maker is quick, easy to use, and fits perfectly in any kitchen or home bar.

Carbonate water at home with the push of a button. The SENSE Sparkling Water Maker is quick, easy to use, and fits perfectly in any kitchen or home bar. Eco-friendly: The SENSE ation runs without electricity and uses refillable CO2 canisters made in the USA . Each canister saves over 170 single-use plastic bottles, helping you cut down on plastic waste.

The SENSE runs without electricity and uses refillable CO2 canisters made in the . Each canister saves over 170 single-use plastic bottles, helping you cut down on plastic waste. Portable: No cords or power needed—place the SENSE ation anywhere in your kitchen. Its compact, portable design ensures fresh sparkling water is always within reach.

No cords or power needed—place the SENSE anywhere in your kitchen. Its compact, portable design ensures fresh sparkling water is always within reach. Compatible canisters: Works with all standard 60L Threaded CO2 canisters (excludes SodaStream Quick Connect), making replacements easy.

"Many of the soda maker machines on the market today are of low quality and high cost. This led us down the path of developing a cost-conscious, high-quality Soda Maker and we are excited to launch our new Soda SENSEation to the market for the holiday season." - Mike Nelson, CEO of Soda Sense

The SENSEation Sparkling Water Maker is available now at https://sodasense.com/pages/senseation-sparkling-water-maker and select retailers.

Introducing bundle packages as low as $59.99 this holiday season:

To cater to different needs, the SENSEation Sparkling Water Maker is available in several starter bundle purchasing options:

1 Pack Bundle: Includes the SENSE ation Sparkling Water Maker with one CO2 canister.

Includes the SENSE Sparkling Water Maker with one CO2 canister. 2 Pack Bundle: Includes the SENSE ation Sparkling Water Maker with two CO2 canisters for extended use.

Includes the SENSE Sparkling Water Maker with two CO2 canisters for extended use. 3 Pack Bundle: Includes the SENSEation Sparkling Water Maker with three CO2 canisters for maximum convenience and carbonation.

Customers can also choose to purchase the SENSEation Sparkling Water Maker alone, without additional canisters for $49.99– on sale this holiday season.

About Soda Sense: Soda Sense® provides a straightforward and eco-friendly 60L CO2 cylinder exchange program for at-home soda makers including the SENSEation Sparkling Water Maker. Our program, The CO2 Refill Club, streamlines sustainability and contributes to the reduction of single-use plastic waste. Members send in two empty CO2 canisters at a time and receive two refilled CO2 canisters delivered to their door. For more information, please visit our website at www.sodasense.com or follow us @sodasenseofficial.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Soda Sense