Home Care Assistance Expands Leadership with Key Executive Hires

"I'm thrilled to have Ty and Mike join HCA as leaders and thought partners," said Sarafan. "Ty has been a successful entrepreneur and executive throughout his career at leading companies like Symantec, Lifelock, Squaretrade, Hotwire and Esurance. His unique ability to elevate brand, product and customer experience with a highly analytical approach will be tremendously valuable. Mike brings world-class financial experience, having served as CFO at Jenny Craig, Curves, National Dentex Corporation and Tui Marine. I am confident that he will help HCA achieve our ambitious goals."

Most recently, Shay served as Global CMO for the $2.4B consumer business at Symantec where he led marketing for the newly-formed Norton LifeLock business. Prior to joining Symantec, he was CMO at Lifelock, where he integrated the B2C and B2B marketing organizations, successfully repositioned the brand and was a key member of the management team that sold LifeLock to Symantec. Shay earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

"I am honored to be joining HCA in the role of president," said Shay. "I'm looking forward to merging my 20 years of experience with the existing high-performance culture at the company to supercharge growth and innovation."

Schantz brings personalized wellness industry expertise as well as three decades of experience in finance. In his new role, Schantz is responsible for further strengthening the company's operations and financials. Most recently, Schantz served as Global CFO for Jenny Craig and Curves. Prior to that, Schantz served as CFO for the National Dentex Corporation, a large dental laboratory manufacturing and technology company. Schantz earned a bachelor's degree from Virginia Tech and an MBA from William and Mary Mason School of Business.

"I am delighted to join such a strong team and organization," said Schantz. "I'm looking forward to playing an active role to execute our strategy and deliver on our goals."

Rounding out a period of expansion and innovation, Home Care Assistance recently acquired the in-home care operations of Silverado, the fifth largest U.S. memory care operator. As part of the acquisition, HCA also became the long-term strategic partner for Silverado's memory care facilities and hospice sites. The company made additional headlines with Sarafan's recent appointment by Governor Gavin Newsom to a newly formed California Alzheimer's Task Force. The only private sector CEO appointee, Sarafan joins heavy-hitting scientists, politicians, innovators and industry leaders to address the challenges that Alzheimer's disease poses for a graying California, culminating in a report that will be released by Fall 2020.

